Opinion: Why Nice Guys Never Get the Girl. Ready for the Harsh Truth?

Photo by Adryan RA on Unsplash

What a woman means when she says she wants a nice guy: a guy who treats her well, is kind and careful with her wants and needs, but who is still masculine, assertive and in charge of his own life.

What she gets: the sweet and sappy guy, laughing at her every joke, constantly looking for ways to be around her and prove he’s worthy of her love and attention.

So where is the difference between what women want and what they get? How come guys don’t get the results they are looking for? Why don’t nice guys get the girl?

Nice guys are not that nice

The first thing nice guys need to consider is that maybe they aren’t really that nice. When someone is nice, he is nice to everybody, not just the person he is interested in.

The nice guy label is very often a mask that the guy chooses to wear because at some point he figured out it’s the right thing to do in order to get girls. But he’s doing it wrong.

While he’s looking into her eyes hanging on her every word, he never truly hears anything she has to say because while she was speaking he was lost in a world of his own where her moving lips were getting closer and closer to his.

He answers nothing in return but ‘uh-huh’, ‘yeah’, ‘I feel the same way’. If you test it the next day, he probably has not remembered a single word. He doesn’t even realize she said she is interested in someone else and will pursue that other guy.

He is always taken by surprise when the girl is already in a relationship because guess what — he wasn’t listening. He was just hanging around waiting to get into her pants.

Next thing that happens, the moment he understands she is clearly not interested in him or she is with some other guy, he stops helping, he stops being sweet and caring and basically just walks away looking for someone else to shower with fake attention and sappy compliments.

Nice guys are needy

Being at a woman’s constant request (or lack thereof) especially when she has shown no sign of interest in him only proves one thing: that the guy is needy!

If he’s always there serving her, he is not a nice guy, he is a slave. And women don’t need slaves, they need equal partners. Slaves get no respect. From anybody. The last thing any woman wants is someone who is ready to jump into a relationship with her, no questions asked, just because she’s a woman.

It’s emotionally draining to keep paying attention to someone who is constantly trying to impress you. That is a clear sign of neediness and she knows if he is not independent now, she is going to have to take care of him later on. She’ll have to be his mom instead of his partner.

Nice Guys are Boring

Do you ever wonder why so many women are into romantic movies? The answer is: because women need fiction in their lives, they need entertainment, enthusiasm, thrill. Sadly, nice guys never offer that.

Women always know a nice guy’s next move because there is no next move, there is one and the same move from the start: being at their every beck and call. Their move is to constantly be there. There is no initiative from the nice guys and more often than not they are ‘yes men’.

While being pleasant and agreeable is not a bad thing, you also need to have your own personality, your own thoughts, your own ideas. Nice guys always ask the girl where she wants to go, what she wants to do and never offer their own personal choice.

That is a huge burden on anybody’s shoulders, to constantly have to decide, on their own, everything in a relationship.

To this lack of initiative and being perceived as boring, add their attitude to a woman’s sexual side. They don’t only not initiate anything sexual, but they freak out if the girl as much as talks about it.

Although they want sex as much as anyone else, they either ignore it if it comes up or straight up judge the woman for mentioning it. Whether honestly or just to not seem like perverts, nice guys are reserved about anything sexual.

And reserved sex is never good sex.

Interested in love and money? Follow me!