Opinion: What Bad Bosses Like Elon Musk Don’t Get About Good Employees

Photo by Jonathan Borba

He’s mean, he makes a scene, he’s a ruin-your-day machine. He’s the boss we all once had, the guy everybody loves to hate.

Nothing is ever good enough for him: people don’t work enough, they take too many sick days and their pets die much too often. How dare they?

A couple of days ago, a bad boss from an Olive Garden in Kansas just had it with his employees. He was so angered that they were calling out of shifts “at a staggering rate” that he eventually issued a policy for them to prove why they were not coming to work.

From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job. If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. ( littlethings.com )

That’s an interesting perspective. I wonder if this was just about pets or should people also bring in their dead relatives? Could someone help me hoist dead grandpa’s body up to work, otherwise I can’t come to the funeral, please?

Unfortunately, these stories are not so uncommon even at higher (much higher!) levels.

It’s only been a month since Elon Musk fired half of his Twitter’s employees. Yes, now it’s his and he can do whatever he wants with it and to it and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Again, this is not a separate incident. After firing half the staff because, according to his account, the company was bleeding money and he needed to cut costs, he also fired a few extra employees just because they talked him down on Twitter. About a year ago, he also fired his assistant when she asked for a raise. The nerve! As a close and loyal employee of 12 years to ask for a raise from the world’s richest man!

And while the boss at Olive Garden was fired for his demeanor, Elon is too big to cancel. At least for now.

Apparently, the Olive Garden manager was also a very dedicated employee, who has never called in sick in his 12 years with the company.

I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my way to work one time, airbags went off and my car was totaled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME! There are no more excuses. Us, collectively as a management team have had enough. If you don’t want to work here, don’t.

I wonder what exactly he’s had enough of. People having their own personal life outside of work? People getting sick and respecting themselves enough to take care of their aching bodies? Or respecting their fellow employees enough to not pass on the flu? Did he mind that people weren’t coming into work injured after a car crash?

So what he minded was actually mental clarity and emotional sanity?

No, it’s not normal to come to work after you almost got killed. And no, Elon, it’s not normal to sleep on the factory floor and work 120-hour weeks.

Yes, some people can do it and that’s great. Those people will go far. And it’s wonderful that the world has these people.

But guess what — not everybody is these people and they shouldn’t be asked to be.

That’s why employees have rights. And yes, it’s ok to ask your employees to strive for a common goal, but it’s not ok to ask them to bring their dead dog so they can prove anything to you.

When will bosses finally get it?

Not everybody is the same: people don’t have the same level of engagement and drive because they have different goals and different plans for their lives.

No, not everybody craves to be employee of the month and not everybody gets a hard-on from sleeping on the factory floor.

What’s more, not everybody can. Yes, some people are sicker than others, get tired quickly or they just don’t have the same stamina.

If you’re looking for people just as driven as you, those people won’t work for you, they have their own companies, with others working for them.

Yes, it makes sense to be looking for a certain kind of employee, as long as you also realize you’re working with people, not machines. You can’t program somebody to not have a crash on their way to work. And if you’re looking for people who are willing to work 120-hour weeks, be aware that they are hard to find.

When you find them, they’re probably running their own companies, because why would anyone invest all that time and effort into your dreams?

Yes, people who have that drive also have their own ambitions and more often than not, kind of a big ego, which usually clashes with the big ego of others like them.

That’s why they usually don’t work for each other.

When people don’t care about the same things as you, they’re not willing to do the same things as you. And most people care about themselves, boss, just like you care about yourself.

This has become a lot clearer after the pandemic: people are mass quitting. Yes, despite all the firings from a lot of huge companies, people are also quitting jobs that don’t help them grow and that don’t give them enough free time.

That’s one of the good things the pandemic brought.

And if enough people keep doing that, maybe these bad bosses will finally get it: people are not commodities. Bad boss needs to go throw tantrums somewhere else.