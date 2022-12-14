California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas Leak

Waffles. Photo by Karolina Grabowska

In a recent ruling, the waffled factory Eggo, located in San Jose, California, has been ordered to pay an $85,000 penalty for negligently releasing toxic ammonia from one of their factories in San Jose. The announcement marks yet another example of the consequences companies can face when they fail to uphold environmental protection regulations and standards.

On Jan 22, 2021, a hazardous chemical leak derailed a waffle production line in Santa Clara. A subcontractor on a scissor lift accidentally ruptured a pipe that released the toxic refrigerant; anhydrous ammonia. The mishap caused complete disruption in factory operations and put personnel at risk of exposure to dangerous vapors, according to reports by Santa Clara's District Attorney's Office.

Anhydrous ammonia is a highly dangerous gas that - if not handled properly - can be fatal. It has the potential to cause serious injury, and extreme caution should be taken when dealing with this hazardous substance.

Employees of the Eggo Corporation failed to contact emergency services for an hour after detecting a gas leak – believing they had successfully mitigated the danger themselves.

Residents were instructed to shelter in place until the leak was eventually dealt with over the course of several hours. Fortunately, it seems that quick action from officials helped prevent any injuries from occurring, according to reports from the district attorney’s office.

Eggo is being criminally charged with committing a number of environmental offenses. These include negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to alert the public or compatible agencies in a timely manner, providing inadequate training to contractors, and lacking an adequate emergency action plan.

Such grievous acts present dire long-term consequences that should be seriously addressed by those responsible. Eggo will take responsibility for this careless violation of the natural environment, according to reports.

All those concerned must promptly strive towards correcting the ecological damage that has been temporarily caused by this irresponsible negligence.

Since the unfortunate incident, Eggo has been working hard on improving itself. They have promised to cooperate fully with all related authorities. As part of their commitment and dedication to this process, they are taking careful steps to upgrade and better their current systems and procedures in place.

Authority figures stated that these upgrades would work towards preventing any such incident from ever happening again in the future and provide consumers security in general. Numerous individuals can retain peace of mind regarding food safety as a result of this hard word on the part of Eggo.