Colon Cancer Responds Well to Changes in Diet, New Study Says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5m1u_0ji0sF4K00
Photo byChokniti Khongchum

52,580 Americans are predicted to die from colon cancer by the end of 2022, according to The National Cancer Institute. This represents 7.9% of all newly diagnosed forms of cancer and 8.6% of nationwide fatalities in the same time period.

A recent report from the American Cancer Society has uncovered a startling trend of rising colorectal cancer rates - particularly among young people - across industrialized countries worldwide. It is an alarming reminder that all ages must remain vigilant in protecting their health and well-being.

However, there is good news.

In an encouraging study, researchers at the University of Michigan discovered that diet and lifestyle changes could be instrumental in ending cancer's spread. Through innovative scientific research performed on mice, they found encouraging evidence to back up patients’ anecdotal experiences regarding these treatments' efficacy.

This latest study adds to an already-burgeoning body of evidence that reveals how making simple alterations in one's life can potentially make a big difference in fighting this deadly disease.

The study was published in November of this year in the medical journal "Gastroenterology" and it reveals the link between limited dietary protein and colon cancer growth.

The research discovered that dysregulated amino acid sensing is driving colorectal cancers' metabolic reprogramming, leading to chemoresistance—offering potential insight for future cancer treatments.

This 2022 study backs up the findings of another study from 2015, focusing on breast cancer, which also showed that decreasing protein in the diet of mice also decreased the size of cancerous tumors.

At the time, the scientists concluded that decreasing dietary protein is useful for decreasing cancer growth and tackling other issues concerning age-related degeneration of tissues and organs.

A low-protein diet seems to be the key to controlling cancer growth in the colon.

While it's well known that malignant cells need various nutrients, especially amino acids from a person’s dietary intake, cutting off their access to proteins appears to limit how rapidly they proliferate.

In other words: if these devastatingly fast-growing tumors are denied protein—they starve and can't grow as quickly as before.

However, this finding is nothing new. The China Study offers a perfect example, backed up by extensive research, of what is healthy for the body, despite what various dietary fads want you to believe.

Pioneering biochemist, Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Ph.D., and his son Thomas have jointly challenged the status quo of popular protein-based diets in their landmark book "The China Study."

Published over 15 years ago now, it continues to influence nutrition conversations today - a testament to its authors' insightful research which is also evidenced by more than 350 peer-reviewed papers they've collectively published during their career paths as scientists at Cornell University's Center for Nutrition Studies.

Research presented in the book has suggested that those who mainly consume plant-based diets, with lower protein and higher fiber and whole foods intake tend to experience improved health. The foods to avoid are mainly animal-based products because they are all high in protein. Consider reducing the meat, especially red meat, the dairy products (known as being highly inflammatory), and the eggs.

For further information on this compelling topic, viewers can watch the 55-minute film "The China Study Documentary," available now on YouTube via the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies' channel.

Conclusion

Extensive research and multiple studies suggest that dietary and lifestyle modifications may be key to fighting colon cancer and all types of cancer. Limiting exposure to carcinogens like glyphosate and reducing protein intake can significantly improve patients' odds against this devastating illness while also making chemotherapy more effective when needed. Taking control of your health is now within reach!

