Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This Christmas

At Christmas each year, homeless people in Los Angeles are among the many that need help. Unfortunately, with special difficulties in providing assistance due to the vast homeless population and limited resources, it can feel daunting in attempting to give back.

Yet there are those who do their part in donating time or goods to those in need. Furthermore, homeless shelters across Los Angeles will often request volunteers during the festive season as they have no other option but to rely on the time and effort of kind-hearted individuals.

Giving back this way brings cheer both for those volunteering and for those receiving assistance over the holiday period.

Here are 2 volunteering opportunities this year:

2022 Christmas Blanket Drive, December 24, Skid Row

Volunteers will have the honor of making a lasting difference to those in need.

They will be ensuring the well-being of people on Skid Row in downtown, Los Angeles by facilitating the distribution of essential items such as blankets, clothing articles, food, and water.

Donations are needed!

People of this area are extremely vulnerable and providing them with basic essentials is crucial for their survival. Volunteers can reach out to these individuals with genuine care and make an enormous impact that can truly shape a person’s well-being for the better.

This act of responsibility elevates every person involved and leaves an indelible mark on the disadvantaged people of Skid Row – from which aid dominates our conscience.

Let us show heartfelt compassion to those who strive hard yet are short in resources while cherishing those much-needed interactions – however brief they may be.

Date and time: Sat, December 24, 2022, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM PST

Location: Skid Row San Julian St. Los Angeles, CA 90013 United States

By: Project Serenity

Christmas in Venice - Feed The Homeless, December 25

For over a decade, volunteers spanning ages and backgrounds have met to benefit the less fortunate community of Venice Beach.

Their aim: to help feed, clothe, and provide basic toiletries - as well as invaluable hope and joy.

Over 500 volunteers have generously joined these efforts at each event, bringing cheer to thousands of people who may not have close family or a place to call home in time for the holiday season.

Intentionally making these occasions a celebration has struck an inspiring skyrocketing impact on reliability in the lives of those affected.

Covid-19 may have caused a change in plan, but that does not mean an impending need for help is going unnoticed. The original event planned for Venice Beach Basketball Courts is now relocated to a nearby area where the local homeless population has found refuge.

Your donations are essential to make sure this event runs smoothly and supports those in critical need of help. Donations are needed for both physical items and monetary contributions of any size or quantity – every cent counts in this cause!

To remain in compliance with safety regulations, there are fees to obtain permits, rent barricades and tables, acquire insurance, and collect other necessary supplies.

Times are tough right now, but any contribution – no matter how small – could help make the world of difference in someone’s life.

If you want to contribute, you must select a $5 registration fee along with items you must bring as your donation.

Your donations can consist of:

Warm cooked Christmas Dishes, Desserts, Salads, Drinks, Hot Coffee, Bottled Water, Utensils, Serving Gloves, To-go plates, Trash Bags, Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, bar soap, conditioner, shampoo, band-aids, razors, sunscreen) Backpacks, Blankets, New Socks, Clean New/ Soft Worn Clothes & Shoes.

All donations made to the 501c(3) Lost Angels Non Profit Organization are tax deductible.

Be sure to bring your receipt of donation with you when attending the event in order to responsibly save as much on your taxes as possible. Plan ahead and provide in more ways than one by donating today!

Date and time: Sun, December 25, 2022, 6:30 AM – 10:00 AM PST

Location: Rose Ave- In between Hampton Dr and Main St 219 E Rose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90291 United States

By: Lost Angels Non Profit Organization

