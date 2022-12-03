Fresno, CA

Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler

Mona Lazar

In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.

When they watched the footage, the chilling discovery allegedly scared them straight and they decided to bring it over to the Univision television station, and then to investigator Victor Camacho.

The strange video shows grainy images of something that looks like a light-colored pair of pants walking across the front lawn.

Neither party could identify the strange creature, but according to reports, the frightened family decided to stay out of the spotlight, and the man who delivered the video to the police is known only as “Jose”.

The video soon became public and the depicted cryptid (a being claimed but not proven to exist) became famous as the Fresno Nightcrawler.

The legend continues in 2011 when the being reappeared on another security camera, this time in Yosemite National Park.

This time the footage shows two white creatures that resemble a pair of pants walking shakily in the night. They look humanoid, seem to be only a few feet tall, and have small heads that apparently are directly connected to their legs.

There was one more sighting, this time in Poland, backed up by a video captured with what seemed to be a hand-held camera, judging from the shakiness of the image.

Naturally, the videos of the Fresno Nightcrawler started a slew of speculation and controversy which made the legend grow even more.

Even international and local artists contributed to its notoriety by creating artistic images of the cryptid. Some painted it, some sculpted it, and some played with digital images of white pants randomly walking across freeways, being cute or creepy, each bringing its own interpretation to the phenomenon.

Whether the story is just a modern-day legend or has some roots in reality remains debatable, but the general consensus is that The Fresno Nightcrawler seems peaceful, and uninterested in stealing or hurting people or animals.

That’s what raised even more questions and hypotheses, ranging from the creatures being aliens that are here to study life on Earth to nothing more than humans wearing large baggy pants over stilts.

