Kanye Praises Hitler and Nazis in Shocking Alex Jones Interview

Ye, formerly known as uber-famous rapper Kanye West, praised Hitler and denied the Holocaust in a shocking interview with American far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The interview happened Thursday night on Jones’ Info Wars website.

Ye said:

“I like Hitler. I’m not trying to be shocking, I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened, let’s look at the facts of that and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities.”

Kanye loves Hitler. Photo by Ryan Saavedra

"I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists. I love everyone."

"They [the Nazis] did good things too, we have to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

‘He had a really cool outfit and he was a really good architect… and he didn’t kill 6 million Jews.’

Ye on Alex Jones interview. Photo by Ryan Saavedra

"I don't like the word 'evil' next to Nazis."

“The Jewish people are not going to tell me 'you can love us and or you can love what we're doing to your contracts. You cannot say out loud that he ever did anything good.' I'm done with that. I'm done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table, especially Hitler."

Kanye and Alex Jones were also joined by Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who also denied the Holocaust on several occasions.

The duo made of West and Fuentes had also joined former president Donald Trump for dinner in Mar-a-Lago the previous week, stirring a heated controversy over Trump associating with far-right extremists.

As a result of Ye’s sickening anti-Semitic views, several Jewish officials, as well as public figures immediately responded in a disappointed, but harsh tone, signaling the negative influence that the words of someone as famous as West could have on the mind of his followers and fans.

Israel's Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog addressed the issue on his Twitter:

“I am sickened by the conversation that Alex Jones had with avowed antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, it is alarming that such vile rhetoric is given a platform and legitimized.”

Israel Ambassador on Twitter. Photo by Ambassador Michael Herzog

Herzog went on to say that:

“They engaged in hateful incitement, which could lead to violence and the death of Jews in horrifying incidents. Free speech does not extend to incitement of violence and demonization of the Jewish community, which faces the highest levels of religious-based violence in the U.S.”

“We must all stand against the continuing threat of antisemitism. No society can have room for such hateful ideas, no matter who expresses them.”

Israel Ambassador on Twitter. Photo by Ambassador Michael Herzog

Even Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has previously referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist", decided to close down West’s Twitter account only 2 months after reinstating it.

Since he took over Twitter in late October, Musk ordered the resurrection of several Twitter accounts that had previously been banned due to breaking the site’s rules of conduct.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,", Musk replied to a Twitter user asking him to "fix Kanye".