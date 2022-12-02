Side Hustle Explained to Everyone’s Understanding

Follow the dream. Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

It’s so much easier when you understand how it works.

Do you know why all the side hustles and businesses that you tried so far weren’t successful?

Because you didn’t address an existing need.

I know you hate this kind of talk. I do too.

I hate everything that sounds like economics, business school, or men in their power suits talk.

And that’s because almost everything I heard and read so far on the subject was written by people who might as well have been robots. It sounded like they spoke a different language that I didn’t understand and I was tired and overworked and I just needed to make some extra money, not to be schooled in the ins and outs of boring and complicated business.

But then I had no choice. I gave it some time and understood the problem was the language itself. Business people talk like banks do. In a way that nobody but themselves understands. It’s frustrating and regular people like you and me just want to run away from it.

But if we want to make some extra money, we have no choice but to come closer and understand what this ‘existing need’ thing is. And I’ll explain it right here so that everybody understands, not just the money people.

Here’s a real-life example by yours truly.

Because of some health-related issues, I recently had to become gluten-free and vegan.

When you eat the standard American diet, things are easy. Not on your health, of course, but on your peace of mind. You don’t have to look for vegan restaurants and you don’t have to concern yourself with gluten-free options. Anything goes. Donuts stuffed with bacon jelly? Oh yeah, bring it on, let the insanity begin!

But when you’re on a special diet the world seems like a hostile place where you just can’t find a safe spot because whatever you eat might cause a reaction.

The first thing you do is to start looking for gluten-free bread. There are a lot of options. I mean a lot! And they all suck!

The ones you find in the supermarket taste like a whole bunch of nothing with a twist of wet towel. Yuck! They’re loaded with preservatives, too. And way more expensive than regular bread.

I tried them and hated each and every bite.

So I figured — what if I make my own bread?

I looked up a few recipes and ended up making bread that tastes way better than any other bread I’ve ever tried. So I’ve made my own bread for about 2 months.

Problem is — I’m a busy person, I don’t feel like making my bread every other day and that’s what you need to do if you want to have amazing healthy bread at home.

I wish I could buy quality healthy gluten-free bread from somewhere…

Bam! Aha! I found a need! That’s the existing need you’re looking for!

There is only one place you have to look to find an existing need so you can supply that need and add value that people will want to pay for. And that place is inside yourself.

Weird how business and self-improvement go hand in hand, right?

You don’t need to do extensive market research for it either. Because for the time being all you want is a side hustle that makes you some extra money. If things go well, you can expand it to a full-blown business and that’s when you do the market research.

Just think of all the things you wish existed but don’t. Can you make them happen? How about all the things or services that would be so useful but nobody thought about them yet? But at some point, you, just like the rest of us, thought: ’I wish I could buy ………..(insert need here) from somewhere.

If you worry you are the only one with that need and you’ll have no one else to sell it to, don’t! I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but we humans have the same needs over and over again. We’re not special.

If I need gluten-free bread, so will others.

Where do you find these others, though? All around you. In my case, I had to stop eating gluten when I was diagnosed with a health condition that is not unique to me. And if I’m not the only one who has it, others also need to eat gluten-free and for sure hate the horrible gluten-free bread they find in the supermarket.

So that’s where I’d start, with people suffering from the same condition.

Also, tell your story to your friends and family and let them spread the word.

No friends and family? The internet is your oyster! Post it everywhere: you are now making gluten-free bread for yourself and have a few extra loaves.

Offer the first few ones for free. Let people test it and tell you where you need to adjust. And let them advertise how good and healthy your product is.

Why would people buy from me when there are shops and supermarkets producing cheaper gluten-free bread?

They would because my product is clean of all chemicals. Because I put love and care into the health of my clients just like I put love and care into my own health. We consume the same product. People are much more prone to believe you when you also use your own product.

The same can be done with vegan cheese.

Again, there is an inordinate number of vegan cheeses out there. And the great majority of them are crap. One of the most difficult things to give up on a vegan diet is cheese.

Animal cheese is addictive. So it’s no wonder you miss it like crazy when you go without. There’s your market right there!

What’s worse, the vegan cheese on the market is absolutely awful. I hate it with a vengeance and I refuse to eat it. It tastes like melted plastic with a whiff of socks. No!

Things changed when I bought some artisanal cheese from a producer that started small but was so successful that it went national.

Their cheese was amazing! Absolutely glorious! Sure, it doesn’t taste like real cheese, but it’s good! No sock, no nothing! But you know what? It’ll be even better when I make it myself.

So why would someone buy my cheese instead of this other producer’s successful and well-known artisanal cheese?

Same reason: when you go big, you need to make some compromises. Put in various additives. Be less personal. Skim on the quality a little bit. Even if you don’t mean to, you have to.

But I’m there, small and concerned with your health just as I am with my own. I produce the cheese we both eat. You know me, you trust me, you know all my ingredients.

It’s like instead of buying a cake from a bakery, you get it from your cousin, who is amazing at baking and all the kids in the neighborhood gather at her door whenever the smell of freshly baked cookies fills up the air.

The idea is transferable. It’s me, your cousin! Of course, I have the best cheese and the best bread!

Because the need I am answering is not only your need for a healthy body, extra time spent with your family, and an easier life. It’s also a need for connection, safety, joy, and trust.

And that’s a need very few large chains can fulfill.

But you can. Think about it.