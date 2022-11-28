How I Quit Smoking

Quit smoking the easy way. Photo by Photo by Denx arman

At the end of 2019, I had been smoking for roughly 23 years.

I was going through about 1 pack a day and was approaching (or sometimes even exceeding) 2 packs when I was going out and socializing.

Good thing I’m an introvert and I wasn’t going out so much, otherwise, I would have been in some serious trouble.

After a night of going out and binging on 2 packs of cigarettes in about 5 hours, the inside of my throat felt like it had been coated with thick wool, my skin was a grayish shade of pale and I had a smoker’s hangover the size of a cigarette factory.

Yes, a smoker’s hangover. You’ve never heard of it?

Not everybody gets it but I used to, and it feels just like your regular alcohol hangover, but with a twist of ashtray taste in your mouth that lingers for the rest of the day.

I wanted to quit! But at the same time, I wanted to smoke! Just like any addict, I was caught between dreading the addiction and not being able to let it go.

Months came and went with no results.

I kept researching methods to quit and finding them unsuccessful or not even trying them out. I was tired and had already given up when something wonderful happened.

I met an old high school classmate in the park. I was smoking. He was walking his dog, not smoking. I remembered we started smoking together back in high school, hiding in bathroom stalls.

What happened? How did he manage to quit? And if I heard ‘with the power of will’ one more time, I was going to chase both him and his dog out of the park in a mad rage.

It was nothing of the sort. No willpower was involved. Good, because I had none.

He told me he had been smoking-free for almost 6 years and he proved to be the key to my quitting.

Although his method seemed very easy and I didn’t believe it would work, by that point I was desperate and had nothing to lose. I was still willing to give it a try. And when I finally did it, it got me off cigarettes in a matter of exactly one month.

So here it is:

Every night before you go to sleep, while you are lying in bed waiting to doze off, pay attention to that moment when you are drifting away to dreamland. That moment is the key to making everything happen.

When you feel you are there, utter these magic words in your mind: ‘In 30 days I am free from smoking and so it will be’. Repeat 3 times.

‘In 30 days I am free from smoking and so it will be.’

‘In 30 days I am free from smoking and so it will be.’

‘In 30 days I am free from smoking and so it will be.’

…and then let yourself slip into unconsciousness for the night.

You’re thinking this is stupid, aren’t you? So did I. But desperate times call for stupid measures. So I did it.

I repeated this for the following 30 nights, changing the number down to 29, 28, 27 days, etc., until I reached day number 1.

The next day I was free from smoking. Nothing was more surprising! It was awesome. I couldn’t believe it! I cried tears of joy. You will too, especially if you’re a crybaby like me. But it was real. I was free from smoking!

Tips and tricks to make sure it works:

1. Don’t say (actually think of) the words until you are almost asleep. It is those moments between awake and sleep when your brain is really susceptible to changing its programming.

2. While doing the method, pretend you are not even doing it. Don’t think about it, don’t talk about it, ignore it as much as possible until it’s time to actually do it.

3. Don’t try to force yourself to quit or smoke less during this month. Smoke as much as you want.

4. After the method month is over, you will no longer feel like smoking. It is important however that for a month or so you try to avoid possible triggers that made you smoke even more before you quit.

For me, one of the triggers was going out and meeting friends. So I didn’t. I stayed in and consolidated what I had built. If you used to go out for cigarette breaks with your coworkers, don’t. Don’t worry, you will be able to do it afterward. Identify what the triggers are and make it easier on yourself by avoiding them.

5. From time to time after you’ve quit (maybe once or twice a month in the first year), you will feel like smoking. It will not be an overwhelming desire, but it will be there, a reminder of the old you.

Acknowledge it and distract yourself with something else. It will be easier than you think. Do not, under any circumstances, convince yourself it’s ok to smoke ‘just this once’. It’s not. If you smoke one, you smoke the whole pack and you’ll be back where you started.

In January I will celebrate 3 years of being smoking-free. It was 0 effort, 0 willpower, and I’m immensely grateful for it every time I feel cigarette smoke.

If you’re struggling with smoking, give my method a try. Good luck on your journey!