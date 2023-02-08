How to Throw a Children’s Birthday Party on a Budget

Photo by Pexels

Today, we’re exploring some ideas that will help you plan a fun and unique children’s birthday party on a budget. We’ll look at ways to save money on decorations, food, and activities, as well as tips for maximizing your party budget.

So, let’s get started and plan an awesome birthday party–affordably!

8 TIPS FOR THROWING A CHILDREN’S’ BIRTHDAY PARTY ON A BUDGET

LOOK FOR THE RIGHT SUPPLIES

When it comes to throwing a birthday party on a budget, one of the most important things to consider is where you get your decor and supplies.

You’ll find some great deals at dollar stores and discount stores, as well as at online retailers like Amazon or Walmart.

If you’re throwing a themed party, you can find decor to match almost any theme–from Disney princesses to dinosaurs to unicorns to Mickey Mouse themed party supplies–whatever your child loves, there’s sure to be party decor to match.

Don’t forget to check to see if you have any party decor at home–you might already have some decorations or supplies like colorful paper plates, cups, and napkins that could save you from having to buy more.

You can also get creative, and make your own decorations. This is something the kids will love to help with–think paper chains or “Happy Birthday” signs.

HAVE THE PARTY AT YOUR HOUSE OR AT THE PARK

Go old school and have your child’s birthday party at home, either in the house or in the backyard, weather permitting. There’s nothing wrong with NOT going skating, to Chuck E. Cheese, or to the trampoline park.

Throwing a birthday party at home will save you a lot of money! Or, if you don’t want the mess or don’t have the space, how about the local park?

All you need to do is set up a couple of picnic tables with your cake and decorations. Then, let the kids have fun! The park is a great place for the kids to burn off all of that sugary party food.

PLAN NO-COST PARTY ACTIVITIES

Speaking of burning off energy, there’s no reason you need to spend money on activities. Again, old fashioned is the way to go.

Traditional kids’ birthday party games like these are loads of fun!

Musical Chairs

Scavenger Hunt

Duck, Duck, Goose

Simon says

Charades

Freeze Dance

Hot Potato

Three-Legged Race

Egg and Spoon Race

KEEP THE GUEST LIST SMALL

Having fewer guests can help you save money since you’ll need to buy fewer items like food and party favors. Think about limiting the guest list to just a few of your child’s closest friends or make it a family-only party.

If the birthday child wants to invite more people but your budget won’t allow for it, suggest other ways to celebrate with them, like planning a playdate at the park during their birthday week.

MAKE YOUR OWN INVITATIONS

Making your own invitations can be a terrific cost-saving measure when planning a birthday party on a budget.

With some simple craft supplies and a little creativity, you can make personalized cards that will really wow your guests. You could even get the birthday child involved in crafting their own inviting creations!

If you don’t want to go the DIY route, you can still find affordable options. My go-to is the dollar store, where you can usually find packages of colorful birthday party invitations.

Whatever option you choose, be sure to get your invitations out early, so everyone can plan ahead for the special day!

MAKE YOUR OWN CAKE

Who says you have to order an expensive birthday cake from the bakery?

Having a homemade cake for a birthday party can be a fun and cost-effective way to add an extra special touch. In fact, in many families, it’s a tradition.

Depending on the age of the child, they will probably even enjoy helping you in the kitchen. From mixing to frosting, and decorating, most kids love helping bake a cake, especially when it’s for their birthday!

If you don’t want to make a cake, cupcakes are another great option. You could even make decorating them one of the party activities.

But, if baking isn’t your thing, there are affordable options available. When we order a cake, we shop our local grocery store’s bakery department. And, warehouse stores, like Costco, have affordable, tasty sheet cakes you can buy and then decorate at home.

USE FREE PRINTABLES

Using free printables can be a great way to save money when planning a children’s birthday party on a budget. With just a few clicks, you can find hundreds of free printables online that will add the perfect touch to your party.

No matter what your party theme, there are probably invitations, banners, games, and activity sheets to match.

DON’T GO OVERBOARD ON THE PARTY FAVOR BAGS

It’s nice to give the party-goers a bag of goodies, but it doesn’t have to be anything over-the-top. Again, the dollar store or Amazon are great resources for finding inexpensive trinkets in bulk to fill your party favor bags.

You can use paper lunch sacks or inexpensive cellophane bags to hold the treats. Then, grab some printable thank-you tags for your bags.

Another idea is to have the children do a fun craft that they can take home as a party favor.

Throwing a children’s birthday party on a budget is totally possible. You just need to look for discounts, consider having the party at home, make your own invitations and cake, and use free printables to add special touches. With these tips in mind, you can plan an amazing (and affordable) party!