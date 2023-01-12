Keep the Exercise Momentum Going With These Tips

The most common new year’s resolution is to get in shape, but it’s not always easy to keep the exercise momentum going.

If you are one of the millions who took on some form of exercise as a goal for the new year, you probably started out with great gusto. Unfortunately, the excitement has a frustrating tendency to dissipate in a hurry.

Before you totally fall off the wagon, here are some tips to help you keep the exercise momentum going all year-round.

women exercising Photo by Bruce Mars/Unsplash on Unsplash

HERE’S HOW TO KEEP THE EXERCISE MOMENTUM GOING

1. CHANGE IT UP.

If your workout is 20 minutes on the elliptical every day, you might want to think about adding something — anything — else to it. Or maybe you bought a workout DVD, and you find that you dread pressing play. Don’t feel bad about scrapping your original plan and going a different route. If you hate your workout, or you’re bored with it, you simply won’t stick to it. Try new things, then do what you love. And make sure you give yourself a day or two of rest!

2. PARTNER UP.

Knowing someone is depending on you to show up is excellent motivation for getting out of bed at the crack of dawn. It’s a lot harder to make excuses to your exercise buddy than it is to your sleepy self. And having a friend beside you is just more fun.

exercise Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash

3. TOUGHEN UP.

If exercise were easy, everyone would be doing it. Sometimes we just need to put our big girl panties on and power through. On the other hand, if your workout is becoming easier because of your amazing consistency, figure out a way to make it tougher. Don’t let your workout become too comfortable.

4. MAKE IT YOURS.

Experts will tell you if your motivation is anything or anyone other than yourself, you will not stick with it. Make sure you’re in it for you and your own long-term health.

5. MAKE EXERCISE PART OF YOUR LIFESTYLE.

Exercise needs to be on your schedule. It’s not something you’ll hopefully find time for tomorrow. If you’re going to stick with it, you need it penned in as a non-negotiable. You must have it planned, and no other plans get to take its place.

In order to keep the exercise momentum going, you’ll also need to be ok with saying no to others once in awhile, including your kids! You’ll be better able to be your best self once you’ve gotten your workout in.

Whatever you do, don’t give up! You’ve made it this far, and it only gets better with time. Make this the last year you have to put “exercise” on your list of resolutions!

You might also like this post: 6 Benefits of Strength Training

You can find MomsWhoSave on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter. Join us for updates.

Don’t miss a thing! Subscribe to MomsWhoSave’s newsletter.