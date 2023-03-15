DIY Leprechaun Trap

Searching for the perfect Leprechaun Trap? Look no further! I have created an uncomplicated, homemade trap that kids will adore. Constructed with fun craft supplies and Lucky Charms cereal, a delicious bonus to your project . This is the most ideal way of luring in those tricky little leprechauns!

As St. Patrick's Day fast approaches, I've been searching online for clever leprechaun traps that will capture a mischievous Leprechaun - but how does one catch them? From what I understand, it all comes down to finding the Pot of Gold at the end of a rainbow and perhaps some whiskey too! With these creative tools in my possession, there’s no telling what kind of magical luck awaits me this year!

If you're seeking out the most creative Leprechaun Trap ideas, look no further. Crafting a plan to catch one of these mythical creatures would take ingenuity and skill - something I have plenty of (well, maybe not lots of time these days). Just kidding... or am I?

With the kids' adoration of Lucky Charms, it was an effortless feat to encourage them into creating this St. Patrick's Day Craft! Crafting homemade leprechaun traps with their favorite cereal is as enjoyable as can be, and this one does not even require a hidden door for capture.

Lucky Charms Pathway Photo by Lucee Santini

Essentially, I comprehended that it was all concerning the course. I wanted to design an exquisite route to capture those mischievous leprechauns and their gold pots. It was filled with dandelions and lucky charms - a vibrant ladder that would direct them directly towards my trap where they'd discover sparkling free gold at the end of the rainbow!

Build a Leprechaun Trap with These Simple Supplies

Grab your Popsicle sticks, glass bottles with beads, and rainbow lollipops for the best Leprechaun Trap. You will also need Lucky Charms, flowers, and washi tape for the pathway.

Chuckies by OOLY Photo by Lucee Santini

Chunkies by OOLY Photo by Lucee Santini

Lucky Charms Photo by Lucee Santini

To paint the ladder, I used OOLY's Chunkies Paint Sticks as an alternative to traditional paint. Not only is this method mess-free and fun, but it also creates vivid colors!

Additionally, these products dry quickly which is a blessing since children rarely have the patience to wait for glue-gun projects!

ladder Photo by Lucee Santini

Assemble the Ladder

If your little one is anything like mine, they are enamored with the glue gun! After snapping and cutting the sticks to size, you can use a few dabs of hot glue to assemble an awesome ladder.

Hyacinth Photo by Lucee Santini

Create the Perfect Leprechaun Trap with the Right Plant!

Why settle for any plant when you can choose a Hyacinth? Admire its beauty and bask in the enchanting aroma. Plant the bulb and await your reward next year as it blooms!

Assemble Your Pot O’ Gold and the Rainbow

Leprechauns have a fondness for gold and glittering items, so instead of the conventional gold chocolate coins, I chose shiny golden beads that looked like nuggets from far away and placed them inside mini glass containers. To sweeten their surprise even further, I added candy lollipop rainbows to my gift basket!

Lucky Charms pathway Photo by Lucee Santini

Build the Pathway for your DIY Leprechaun Trap

Invite those Leprechauns to your abode by gathering some Lucky Charms and a few flowers. Top it off with gold washi tape and they'll be drawn in like moths to a flame! This delightful Leprechaun trap plant is certain to bring oodles of fun into my home. I'm sure these sneaky characters won't be able to resist the alluring path made up of marshmallowy goodness and sparkly gold decorations - we can scarcely wait for our catch!

pathway to trap Photo by Lucee Santini

Everything fell into place effortlessly and the kids got to savor some Lucky Charms. They were certainly not disappointed - haha!

Who knew it was possible to craft your leprechaun trap? Make this St. Patrick's Day one you won't forget by building a contraption of your dreams!

