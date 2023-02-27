Things to do in Lake Havasu, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Searching for something exciting to do while in Lake Havasu, Arizona? Look no further! We recently visited and had a blast trying out all the water sports. We were thoroughly satisfied with our experience!

English Village Photo by Lucee Santini

Immerse yourself in the beauty and exhilaration of Lake Havasu City, Arizona! This desert paradise on the Colorado River offers an abundance of activities for both adventure-seekers and sunbathers. From wakeboarding to swimming, boating to fishing—there is surely something that brings joy to your heart here! And that's not even taking into account its stunning beaches, vast lakes, or thrilling nature trails. So don't delay any longer; come explore the wonderful opportunities awaiting you at this southwestern gem today!

Not only is Lake Havasu famed for its stunning beauty, but it's also renowned for its iconic London Bridge and the mesmerizing Bridgewater Channel.

Lake Havasu is also known for its famous London Bridge and the Bridge Water Channel. The Bridgewater Channel Canal was dredged and flooded, which separated Pittsburgh Point from the city. This effectively created an island. Because of this, the London Bridge now traverses a man-made shortcut between the Thompson Bay section of Lake Havasu (which is located south of Pittsburgh Point) and the rest of Lake Havasu to the north.

When to Visit Lake Havasu?

Springtime is the ideal period to plan your journey to Lake Havasu City. From mid-March until April, the climate remains pleasant and temperate - perfect for outdoor ventures! As spring break draws near, be sure to book early if you are planning on visiting during that time; otherwise, you might miss out on all of its amazing amenities.

Rotary Community Park Photo by Lucee Santini

Boating – Lake Havasu is begging you to come and enjoy its stunning views from the water! With over 300 days of sunshine, it's a perfect place to rent a boat or jet ski, or bring your vessel. Anchor up in your favorite spot with friends and family for an unforgettable picnic lunch surrounded by majestic scenery. There's no better way to experience Lake Havasu than gliding across the lake on one of its boats!

– Lake Havasu is begging you to come and enjoy its stunning views from the water! With over 300 days of sunshine, it's a perfect place to rent a boat or jet ski, or bring your vessel. Anchor up in your favorite spot with friends and family for an unforgettable picnic lunch surrounded by majestic scenery. There's no better way to experience Lake Havasu than gliding across the lake on one of its boats! Hiking -With its enchanting desert scenery and trails suited for hikers of all levels, Lake Havasu is the perfect spot to go on an adventurous journey through nature. From beginners to experienced trekkers, there's a trail suited just for you! So why not take advantage of this natural wonderland - lace up your hiking boots and immerse yourself in the beauty that awaits around every corner?

-With its enchanting desert scenery and trails suited for hikers of all levels, Lake Havasu is the perfect spot to go on an adventurous journey through nature. From beginners to experienced trekkers, there's a trail suited just for you! So why not take advantage of this natural wonderland - lace up your hiking boots and immerse yourself in the beauty that awaits around every corner? Rent a boat and explore Lake -Explore Lake Havasu Park with a Pontoon Boat! With plenty of rentals available, unearth the lake's secret gems and create memories that will last forever.

-Explore Lake Havasu Park with a Pontoon Boat! With plenty of rentals available, unearth the lake's secret gems and create memories that will last forever. Take a dip in the water and enjoy the sun-If you're looking to soak up a little sunshine and take a dip in the water, then look no further than London Bridge Beach! This beach is one of the most breathtaking attractions in town and offers stunning vistas of the city skyline. From bathing on golden sands to swimming laps at poolside or just lounging underneath some shady palms - there's something for everyone here! Plus with plenty of delectable food and drinks available, it's definitely worth making an outing out of your visit. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to bask under that glorious summer sun by heading over to London Bridge Beach today!

Grab a bite to Eat at one of the Local Restaurants

Big Fin’s Tasty Waves -Mac and Cheese is one of the most beloved dishes, with its creamy blend of three classic kinds of cheese lightly layered over a bed of perfectly cooked pasta, crowned with an irresistible breadcrumb topping.

-Mac and Cheese is one of the most beloved dishes, with its creamy blend of three classic kinds of cheese lightly layered over a bed of perfectly cooked pasta, crowned with an irresistible breadcrumb topping. The Chair is The Chair is one of the premier local restaurants in Anytown, USA, renowned for its delectable fare and laid-back atmosphere. Treat your taste buds to classic American delights such as burgers and fries or sip on a craft beer while you peruse the menu's selection of salads, sandwiches, and sides - not forgetting those milkshakes! The Chair is open from lunch through dinner so be sure to make your reservations today. Visit us at 123 Main Street for an unforgettable meal experience!.

is The Chair is one of the premier local restaurants in Anytown, USA, renowned for its delectable fare and laid-back atmosphere. Treat your taste buds to classic American delights such as burgers and fries or sip on a craft beer while you peruse the menu's selection of salads, sandwiches, and sides - not forgetting those milkshakes! The Chair is open from lunch through dinner so be sure to make your reservations today. Visit us at 123 Main Street for an unforgettable meal experience!. The Red Onion and RO Bar – Sample the unique flavors of local cuisine, or opt for classic American dishes. Our bar offers a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options while we also provide vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free meals to suit all dietary requirements.

Go shopping at one of the Stores Downtown

If you’re looking for a unique shopping experience, head downtown to one of the many stores that line the streets. You’ll find everything from clothes and accessories to home decor and gifts. Many of the stores are locally owned and operated, so you can be sure to find something unique. Be sure to stop by the visitor center for a map of all the businesses. You can also grab a bite to eat at one of the cafes or restaurants or explore the local art scene at Finch. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it downtown.

T he Finch House is a local art boutique that features a variety of vendors. It is open Monday-Friday 10 am -9 pm and is located in the English Village at the entrance to the village next to the Holiday Inn Express.

Parks in Lake Havasu

Some of the best places to visit in Lake Havasu are the local parks.

Sara Park- is a great place for a picnic, and there are plenty of grills and picnic areas available.

is a great place for a picnic, and there are plenty of grills and picnic areas available. Cattail Cove State Park -Cattail Cove State Park is also a great place to visit, and it offers some of the best views of the Grand Canyon.

-Cattail Cove State Park is also a great place to visit, and it offers some of the best views of the Grand Canyon. Rotary Community Park -If you’re looking for a place to boat or fish, try Rotary Park or one of the boat ramps near the lake. No matter what you’re looking for, Lake Havasu has something for everyone.

-If you’re looking for a place to boat or fish, try Rotary Park or one of the boat ramps near the lake. No matter what you’re looking for, Lake Havasu has something for everyone. Soak Up the sun at Lake Havasu State Park-Lake Havasu State Park is a great place to spend a day or two. The park has a beach, and there are plenty of hiking trails. The park also has a campground, and it is a great place to relax and enjoy the views and have a picnic. Lake Havasu State Park is located at 699 London Bridge Road in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Lake Havasu Museum of History

The Lake Havasu Museum of History is a great place to learn about the history of the area. The museum features exhibits on the Native Americans who lived in the area, the explorers and settlers who came later, and the development of the city. The museum also has a gift shop and a library. The Lake Havasu Museum of History is located at 400 Arizola Road in Lake Havasu City, Arizona

London Bridge

Lake Havasu is home to the famous London Bridge. The bridge was originally built in England in the 1830s, and it was dismantled and brought to Lake Havasu in 1967. The bridge spans a channel of the Colorado River, and it is a popular tourist destination. There are many shops and restaurants nearby, as well as a visitor center. The London Bridge is located at 1 London Bridge Road in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Take a Hike through the Mohave Desert

The Mohave Desert is a great place to hike, and there are many trails to choose from. One of the most popular trails is the Afton Canyon Trail, which takes you through some of the most scenic areas of the desert. The trail is four miles long, and it is an easy hike with a few moderate sections. The Afton Canyon Trail is located in the Mojave National Preserve, and it can be accessed from Highway 40.

Havasu Falls

Havasu Falls is one of the most popular attractions in Lake Havasu, and it is worth a visit. The falls are located on Havasu Creek, and they are accessible via a short hike. The hike is easy and relatively flat, but it can be slippery in places. The falls are beautiful, and they are a great place to cool off on a hot day. Havasu Falls is located in the Havasupai Indian Reservation, and it can be accessed from Highway 64.

Jeep Tour

The best way to explore the area in a more adventurous way is to take a jeep tour. Many companies offer jeep tours, and they will take you to some of the most scenic places in the area. The tours typically last between two and four hours, and they are a great way to see the desert.

Jet skiing, Picnicking, Fishing and Cruising

Lake Havasu is the perfect place to jet ski. There are plenty of open areas to explore, and the water is warm and clear.

Go picnicking -Rotary Community Park and other parks around the lake offer picnic tables and grills, making it easy to have a picnic lunch.

-Rotary Community Park and other parks around the lake offer picnic tables and grills, making it easy to have a picnic lunch. Go Fishing -The shores of Lake Havasu are home to a variety of fish, so it’s a great place to go fishing.

-The shores of Lake Havasu are home to a variety of fish, so it’s a great place to go fishing. Take a Sunset Cruise -Sunset charter cruises are a great way to see the lake and watch the sunset

Where to Stay.

Stay at the London Bridge Resort -take the family to London Bridge Resort. It is the perfect place to take a dip no matter the season! They have two family and fun pools located on the Splash Pool deck, as well as a hot tub. And if you’re looking for something with a little more heat, check out our pool at Kokomo – it’s always heated during winter. The kids will love the water slide! There is plenty of room for special events too.

Explore Copper Canyon

Copper Canyon is a popular hiking destination, and it is located just outside of Lake Havasu City. The canyon is full of beautiful rock formations, and it offers some of the best views in the area. Copper Canyon is located in the Mohave Desert, and it can be accessed from Highway 95.

Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride

Hot air balloons are a popular tourist activity, and they offer some of the best views in the area. The rides typically last for about an hour, and they are a great way to see the desert from above.

London Bridge Photo by Lucee Santini

So there you have it! A list of the top things to do in Lake Havasu City, an amazing tourist attraction and a knows destination for Spring Break in Arizona. Whether you’re looking for things to do in Lake Havasu this weekend or things to do with the family or a romantic evening out, there’s something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start exploring!

Related Articles

Things to do in Phoenix

Things to do in Sedona

Things to do in Prescott

Things to do in Cottonwood

Things to do in Flagstaff