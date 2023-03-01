Where to Stay Next to Downtown Disney Springs

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

If you're searching for an ultimate Disney experience, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ is the place to be. Choose from two hotels featuring all of your favorite amenities and services! You'll find plenty of fun activities for everyone in the family along with multiple tasty dining options, including a buffet breakfast complete with delectable Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles. A stay at this hotel puts you right next door to Disney Springs—you won't miss a single moment of the magic!

Entrance to Disney Springs Photo by Lucee Santini

I received a complimentary stay at the Wyndham Resort to facilitate my review, however, all opinions are my own.

When we were looking for hotels in Orlando, we weren’t too fussy about where to stay but we do have certain requirements, especially since we were traveling with two kids under the age of five.

We look for things to do and family-friendly places to stay. Not everything has to be about Disney!

Although luxury isn't necessarily the goal here since children wouldn’t appreciate it, specific family-oriented amenities are highly sought after by those with kids. This is especially true when planning an accommodating vacation for all involved.

With this in mind, we thoughtfully researched the closest hotel to Disney Springs – a brilliant starting point as we knew that our days would be packed with activities at the Disney Springs Resort Area.

Upon our check-in to the freshly renovated Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ Resort Area, it was evident that this hotel had been completely modernized.

I was aware that I had two hotels to select from, but since we had never stayed there before, I didn't know how it would be. Upon entering the lobby though, my first impression gave me assurance that our stay here was going to be remarkable.

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Photo by Lucee Santni

Step inside and be enveloped by an atmosphere of comfort and sophistication. Sink into the luxurious couches and chairs, or bask in the warm light from beautiful fixtures. Make your way up to the Lakeview Restaurant via a winding staircase that's sure to draw you in. Let us provide you with a truly memorable experience

Front Desk Photo by Lucee Santini

Upon arrival, I was welcomed with a cheerful smile at the front desk. It was very evident that the staff was friendly and eager to offer assistance whenever needed.

From the minuscule acts of kindness to the 10 reasons that made Wyndham Lake Buena Vista perfect for us, it's no wonder why we are so drawn back to this hotel time and time again. Let me tell you why – here are my top ten! Wyndham Perks at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista.

Staying at a Wyndham Hotel means that you get the bonus of earning and redeeming points with your stay as a member of Wyndham Rewards®.

Disney Perks at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista is an official Walt Disney Resort Hotel, granting exclusive advantages such as 30 minutes of early entry to any Theme Park for each day you stay. Additionally, tickets are sold at the hotel and online, which can be extremely helpful when traveling with kids! Now more than ever before, families have a chance to experience all that this magical resort has to offer without being bogged down by long lines or tedious ticket purchases.

Struggling to decide between two amazing hotels with the same amenities? Look no further! Choose one of these incredible accommodations and reap the benefits of stellar service, top-notch facilities, and a comfortable stay.

Wyndham's two Official Walt Disney World Hotels provide a unique lodging experience, offering 25,000 square feet of meeting space for any type of conference or gathering - from small groups to large gatherings. With this dual-hotel complex in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort and easy organization opportunities, you can plan your dream event with ease!

Book Room Photo by Lucee Santini

The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Hotel stands at a massive 19-story height and offers 232 rooms within the Skyview Tower. Every room features the elegant, timeless Lakehouse design with furniture provided by Restoration Hardware.

The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Hotel SkyView Tower Photo by Lucee Santini

The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Hotel SkyView Tower Photo by Lucee Santini

I adore the abundant storage in this room, making it effortless to contain my items. Additionally, the desk is large enough for me to set up two laptops at once - fantastic!

The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Hotel features:

– Two double beds or one king bed with a sleeper sofa

– Plush pillow top mattresses with luxurious linens

– High-Speed wireless internet access

– 55” HDTV

– Mini-Refrigerator

– Coffee / Tea Maker

– In-room laptop safe

– Iron & ironing board and hairdryer

view of Disney Photo by Lucee Santini

From the room's window, you could enjoy a spectacular view of Disney Springs!

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ Hotel Photo by Lucee Santini

Our most recent vacation had us resting our heads at the newly renovated Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ Hotel. With 394 guest rooms, tucked away in a tranquil 5-story courtyard-style campus surrounded by resort living - it was an unforgettable stay! We felt entirely at ease during our stay. One of the things we needed most was a refrigerator, and they had an exceptionally large one in the room that made all of us extremely content!

We were able to store three days worth of water and snacks, perfect for the parks! We had a courtyard view overlooking the pool. The room was spacious, and the closet was equipped with an ironing board and iron.

Boasting plenty of drawers and a spacious table, situated close to the window which could easily fit two people, this room was immaculate. It truly provided an ideal atmosphere for all visitors.

We were beyond thrilled to discover that the room had plenty of space, even with two toddlers under five years old. Everyone was able to enjoy their area while still savoring dinner together! All rooms also come equipped with:

Two queen beds or one king bed with a sleeper sofa

Plush pillow top mattresses with luxurious linens

High-Speed wireless internet access

55” HDTV

Work desk and chair

Mini-Refrigerator

Coffee / Tea Make

In-room laptop safe

Iron & ironing board and hairdryer

Dining at Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™

The Hotel offers a wide array of dining options, so no matter what you're craving there's something for everyone. Even if you'd prefer just to grab a coffee and pastry on the go, those needs are taken care of 24/7!

Joffrey’s Coffee Shop

Joffrey's is quickly becoming my go-to spot while visiting Disney Springs™. From heavenly coffee drinks to indulgent baked goods, Joffrey’s offers an unparalleled selection of delectable treats that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Whether you're hankering for breakfast sandwiches or craving donuts, this cafe has it all!

Sundial Café

Situated in the Lobby Level of our hotel, Sundial 24-7 is an ideal spot for guests and families alike who are constantly on the move. Offering a broad selection of light snacks, easy-to-prepare meals, and tasty drinks, you'll never have to worry about missing out while running around town! The Lakeview Restaurant’s Buffet Breakfast with the Origninal Mickey Mouse Waffles

The Lakeview Restaurant is the perfect place to take your family for breakfast with its wide selection of delicious options on its buffet.

Mickey Mouse Waffle Photo by Lucee Santini

The Lakeview Restaurant at Wyndham Lake Buena Vista was the ideal place to start the day for our Disney adventure. With a buffet that included fresh fruit and nuts, there were plenty of options for everyone in our party - including my kids' favorite Mickey Mouse waffles! The exceptional wait staff made sure we had all that we needed; especially coffee to get us going. Breakfast here is definitely worth it!

Oasis Bar & Grill at Wyndham Lake Buena VistStop by the Oasis Bar & Grill, nestled poolside, for a variety of dining options. Whether you are searching for an energizing breakfast or a leisurely dinner under the stars - we have something to satisfy every craving! Enjoy exceptional service and delicious snacks, lunches, and dinners all while taking in stunning views from our gorgeous pool deckaa

cocktail Photo by Lucee Santini

Mahi Mahi Tacos Photo by Lucee Santini

After a long day, come unwind by the poolside bar while your children have fun at the waterpark. Not only will you relish in the peaceful atmosphere, but also indulge in mouth-watering food! From succulent wings to delicious Mahi Mahi Tacos - there's something for everyone here!

Let the adults sip on some delightful cocktails in or around the hot tub, pool deck or cabanas while their little ones enjoy a splashing good time!

Onsite Waterpark with Interactive Water Features at Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

This aquatic paradise is sure to make any child jump with joy!

Oasis Aquatic pool playground Photo by Lucee Santini

Oasis Aquatic Pool Playground at The Wyndham

The Wyndham provides their guests with a truly interactive waterpark experience, the Oasis Aquatic pool playground. It is open to all ages and offers fountains, geysers, and play areas where kids can climb and slide beneath a cascading waterfall! I was delighted to watch my three-year-old have fun in the captivating “rainforest” area.

pool Photo by Lucee Santini

They also have two pools and a hot tub available.

Convenient Location – Just Steps Away from Disney Springs

We were determined to find the closest lodging for guests looking for a stay near Disney Springs™. Fortunately, this property has been renovated with a bridge that now takes visitors directly from our hotel straight to Downtown Disney! No longer do you have to cross an overly busy street - just take advantage of our convenient bridge! Wyndham Lake Buena Vista proudly holds its title as the ultimate destination if you're seeking accommodations nearby Disney Springs™!

stairs to Downtown Disney Photo by Lucee Santini

Our passion for Downtown Disney is no secret, so when we discovered our hotel was just a hop away from it, you can imagine the elation! We were beside ourselves to observe this year's freshly redecorated stores and developments - what an astonishing change!

Daily Shuttle Service

You need not worry about getting around, as there is a comfortable shuttle service available each day at the location that will take you to all of your desired theme parks! To our pleasant surprise, we waited only ten minutes until boarding the bus headed towards Magic Kingdom. Additionally, every ride schedule is handed out during check-in so that you are always aware of when and where your next trip commences.

What does the Daily Resort Fee Include?

The daily resort fee is $32.00 per room, per night plus tax and includes:

10% off food and non-alcoholic beverage purchase at the Pool Restaurant

In-Room Wireless Internet ($15 per day savings) with unlimited devices!

In-Room Laptop safe and refrigerator

Local phone calls

Disney Springs Resort Coupon Booklet

Parking Services:

Don't let parking hurt your budget while you're vacationing at our hotel - enjoy a daily self-parking fee of $20.00 plus tax (subject to change). This makes it much more affordable than driving and paying for parking every time you go to an amusement park!

Certified Green Hotel

Have you ever noticed the Leaf Symbol at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ Hotel? That's because this certified green hotel commits to promoting eco-friendly practices, such as reducing water and energy usage and detergent consumption. How do they achieve that? They change your sheets every three days during your stay - a great way to make sure guests do their part in protecting our planet!

pools and hot tub Photo by Lucee Santini

For the utmost comfort during your stay, our facility offers a wide selection of amenities with something for everyone. From our 24/7 fitness center to the sand volleyball court and basketball court - perfect for active travelers - you'll never want to leave! And if that wasn't enough, we also provide valet service.

Furthermore, Dollar Car Rental is offered onsite. Plus, you can enjoy complimentary wireless internet access in every region and a 24-hour business center with conference space for any meetings or events that may be required. Last but not least - our game room will surely bring joy to the kids!

Fire Pit Photo by Lucee Santini

From the impressive amenities to the mouthwatering Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Breakfast, our stay was truly top-notch. Our experience here has left us dreaming of returning in no time! This will be our go-to hotel for years to come with its unbeatable prices that make a return trip even more tempting. Who knows? We might just take up residence on the other side this time! Woohoo indeed!

