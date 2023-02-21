Buena Park, CA

29 Things to do at Knott's Berry Farm

MomJunky

29 Fun Things to Do at Knott’s Berry Farm with Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSraM_0ku06bi800
boy playing gamePhoto byLucee Santini

Are you in search of an unforgettable family experience? Then look no further than Knott's Berry Farm! Located in the heart of Southern California, this 160-acre theme park offers your crew plenty to do and explore. From thrill rides for kids to games and attractions galore - your entire gang will have a wild time at this amusement hotspot. Let’s take a closer peek into all that awaits when you visit Knott’s Berry Farm with the kiddos! Get ready for some fun as soon as you arrive in Buena Park.

Height Requirements for Knott’s Berry Farm

Whether you have some thrill seekers, little kids, or big kids, I would check out height requirements and height restrictions before going. It will make it easier to plan your trip.

Ride the Ghost Rider Roller Coaster

– With a 48' height requirement, Ghost Rider is one of the most impressive wooden coasters in the world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zR09U_0ku06bi800
Photo byLucee Santini

Play in the Calico Mine Train

– a family-friendly dark ride that takes you through a simulated gold mine. There is no height requirement for this one.

Visit the Ghost Town

– Get ready to take a trip back in time and explore an authentic old west town featuring shootouts, stagecoaches, and more!

Ride on the Pony Express

– Thrill-seeking kids will squeal with delight as they climb aboard this horse-themed roller coaster! Those daring enough to reach the 48' height requirement can experience a day of nonstop thrilling fun.

Visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s iconic Bird Cage Theater.

– Experience a show in person like never before!

Explore Fiesta Village.

– Mark your calendars for 2023! An exciting Mexican-themed amusement park will open its doors, featuring thrilling rides, fun activities, and delicious cuisine. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience – it's sure to be a hit with people of all ages!

Enjoy some tasty treats from Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant.

Chicken Dinner Restaurant

Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant opened its doors in 1934, with Mrs. Knott and her children serving the very first customers in their tea room. Nearly 90 years later, the restaurant is still family-run and extremely popular among visitors to Southern California’s Knotts Berry Farm theme park.

Take a spin on the Xcelerator Roller Coaster.

– This speed-launch roller coaster is one of the fastest rides at Knott’s Berry Farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAV4u_0ku06bi800
Xcelerator Roller CoasterPhoto byLucee Santini

Explore California Marketplace.

– Bursting with a multitude of shops, eateries, and entertainment venues to explore.

Play games and win prizes at Boardwalk Arcade Games.

– located near Screamin’ Swing.

Experience a bird’s eye view of Montezuma’s Revenge.

– a rotating swing ride that will make your head spin!

Get wet on the Timber Mountain Log Flume Ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpVGY_0ku06bi800
Log RidePhoto byLucee Santini

– If you're looking for thrills, this family-friendly log flume ride has all the twists and turns your heart desires - with no age or height restrictions unless you're riding solo!

Enjoy a bird’s eye view of the Merry Go Round.

– Rekindle nostalgia with a thrilling carousel ride where you can view the picturesque landscape of the park!

Brave the Supreme Scream drop tower.

Supreme Scream drop tower

– At Knott's Berry Farm, one of the most thrilling attractions is the soaring and speedy rides.

Watch a show at the Calico Saloon.

–Step into a captivating and fun-filled atmosphere at this family theatre featuring exhilarating gunfights, lively can-can dancers, and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvqe8_0ku06bi800
Photo byLucee Santini

Ride the bumper cars.

-Make lasting memories by crashing into your family and/or acquaintances.

Visit the Haunted Shack.

– For an exciting trick-or-treat experience, take your little monsters to this thrilling haunted house - perfect for kids!

Ride on the Stagecoach ride.

– Embark on a rustic, family-friendly adventure through the Wild West!

Check out the Calico Railroad.

– Come join us on the exciting journey through our park! Bring your loved ones and experience a day of boundless fun, regardless of how tall you are! All aboard for an unforgettable ride.

Come visit Mrs. Knott's Berry Farm for an unforgettable experience!

– Decadent jams, jellies, and other tantalizing treats await in this shop - come explore the delightful possibilities!

Play in the Camp Snoopy Playground.

-Taking the kiddos along on your outing? Look no further than the Peanuts-themed area of the park! This location offers delightful rides, shows and games that are perfect for smaller fry—no height limit required. Plus, it's an ideal spot to make memories with the entire family.

Check out the horse at Livery Stable.

-Uncover the captivating story of horses in America's history.

Check out the Blacksmith’s shop.

– Witness a blacksmith skillfully craft their wares and gain insight into this significant trade.

Check out the Schoolhouse.

– Discover the unique educational experience of school in the wild west and gain a deeper understanding of its history.

Take a ride on the Pony Express.

– Let your children revel in the joy of exhilarating adventure on our horse-themed roller coaster, accompanied by sweet and lively music! This amusement was specifically designed to bring them maximum delight.

Live Music

– Revel in the sounds of live music from a talented band.

Check out the view from Observation Point.

– Gaze in awe at the majestic sights from atop Knott's Berry Farm.

Ride the Rip Tide ride

– If your family is looking for an incredible adventure, Knott's Berry Farm has the perfect ride - one that sails through water and can be enjoyed by those aged 10 or older! With a plethora of activities on offer, you'll be sure to have exceptional fun with your loved ones at this amazing destination. So why wait? Start planning now and don't miss out on all the exciting experiences available at Knott’s Berry Farm!

There are plenty of rides, games, and attractions, your family will have a blast spending the day at this amusement park.

Don’t forget to check out Knott’s Scary Farm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# california theme parks# Knotts Berry Farm# California# Buena Vista# Family travel

Comments / 4

Published by

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys. It's an adventure every day.

Phoenix, AZ
940 followers

More from MomJunky

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Things to do in Lake Havasu, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for something exciting to do while in Lake Havasu, Arizona? Look no further! We recently visited and had a blast trying out all the water sports. We were thoroughly satisfied with our experience!

Read full story
2 comments

Where to Stay Next to Downtown Disney Springs

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you're searching for an ultimate Disney experience, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ is the place to be. Choose from two hotels featuring all of your favorite amenities and services! You'll find plenty of fun activities for everyone in the family along with multiple tasty dining options, including a buffet breakfast complete with delectable Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles. A stay at this hotel puts you right next door to Disney Springs—you won't miss a single moment of the magic!

Read full story
Hollywood, FL

The Iconic Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach, Fl

From families with kids to solo adventurers, The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood - Curio Collection by Hilton, Florida has something for everyone. With a wealth of activities on-site and along the beachfront, this resort is sure to keep you entertained during your stay - no matter who you're traveling with!

Read full story

Valentine’s Chocolate Dipped Fruit Gifts

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Valentine's Day, show your special someone how much they mean to you with a delectable treat from Chocolate Dipped Fruit Gifts! Our selection of edible arrangements is guaranteed to satisfy even the most die-hard chocolate lover.

Read full story

Adult Party Games for Valentine's Day

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Valentine's Day, why not gather your friends and family for a festive celebration? Make it even more thrilling by playing some exciting party games - from the simple paper heart toss to more complicated charades. Entertainment is guaranteed with these creative and fun valentine’s day adult game ideas!

Read full story

11 Best Travel Books for Kids

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you're searching for the perfect travel book to captivate your children, this list is sure to do the trick! Your kids won't be able to put these books down--they're that intriguing!

Read full story
Page, AZ

Antelope Canyon: The Most Beautiful Place in Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Ready to witness the jaw-dropping beauty of Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona? Then read on to discover when is the perfect time for you to plan your visit.

Read full story
Sedona, AZ

Review of Sky Ranch Lodge, Sedona, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for a truly special, rustic vacation in Sedona? Sky Ranch Lodge holds the answer! Your getaway will be unforgettable, and you'll certainly crave to return. It is the best boutique hotel in Sedona.

Read full story

DIY Valentine's Conversation Hearts Melted Crayon Craft

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you're seeking a creative Valentine's Day activity that is both enjoyable and straightforward to make, why not try this fantastic Conversation Hearts craft using melted crayons? I promise it will be an absolute hit for everyone involved! No matter your artistic skills or level of experience, this adorable craft can easily be completed by anyone.

Read full story

Free Gnome Valentine's Printables and DIY Gnomes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. For a unique and delightful way to show adoration this Valentine's Day, check out these No- Sew Gnomes and fantastic gnome-themed printables that your kids can give away as gifts!

Read full story

Celebrating Valentines Day With a Small Budget

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be expensive; with the right ideas, it can still make for an enjoyable time! Whether you're strapped for cash or just looking to try something new this year, there are plenty of low-cost activities that will help create a memorable gift. From hosting a game night with friends to going out and watching a romantic movie together--these Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas guarantee your special day won't break the bank. Here are some tips we've gathered up so you'll know what gifts they'd appreciate:

Read full story

Surprise Cocoa Bomb with Conversation Hearts Inside

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you're looking for a darling way to tell someone special how you feel, Surprise Valentine's Hot Chocolate Bombs accompanied by Conversation Hearts and hot chocolate mix would be perfect! All that is needed is one cup of warm milk - what could be better?

Read full story

The TikTok Challenge Parents Should Know About

Do you know what the most dangerous TikTok trends for kids are these days? They are ridiculous challenges that your kids are mimicking, copying, and dying from. TikTok is a rapidly growing social media platform among teenagers and preteens, but with its rise in popularity comes an increased risk of potentially dangerous trends. From viral TikTok challenges to Young TikTok users are exposed to risks that their parents or guardians may not be aware of like the blackout challenge videos. These dangerous acts and inappropriate content are killing our kids.

Read full story

Royal Caribbean Saves 17 Cuban Refugees

There are affiliate links in this post. As I sit here in my suite on the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas, I feel compelled to write about a sight that I have never seen; Cuban refugees. As an immigrant, I have had strong opinions about this topic, but as I watch this boat of people, waving their hands, desperate enough to get on a boat during a cold front, when the sea in dangerous, risking their lives for freedom, my heart is breaking.

Read full story
13 comments
Sedona, AZ

100 Things to do in Sedona, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you setting off to Sedona, Arizona? If so and you desire to experience the remarkable energy vortexes among these vibrant red rock formations, look no further! I have all that you need for your amazing journey.

Read full story
3 comments

3-Day Keto Egg Fast

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. I am not a doctor. Consult your doctor before trying this. Do you want to know more about losing weight with the Egg Fast Diet? The 3-Day Egg Fast Meal Plan has a few simple rules. These easy egg recipes have helped me kick off my Keto Egg Fast diet using the simple egg fast rules.

Read full story
15 comments

Unicorn Crack Bars

Ready to bring your Unicorn dreams to life? Check out our No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars Recipe and make something magical!. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links.

Read full story

Molasses Ginger Cookies with Fresh Ginger

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Who doesn't yearn for the sweet and spicy notes of a chewy molasses ginger cookie? These scrumptious treats have been my favorite since I was young, evoking fond memories of England. But they don't just stop there; these cookies epitomize Christmas with their seasonal aromas!

Read full story
1 comments

DIY Essential Oil Sprays for Gift Giving

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Enhance your health and well-being with the therapeutic potential of aromatherapy. Through the strategic use of essential oil sprays, you can find relief from a range of everyday ailments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy