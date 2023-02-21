29 Things to do at Knott's Berry Farm

29 Fun Things to Do at Knott’s Berry Farm with Kids

boy playing game Photo by Lucee Santini

Are you in search of an unforgettable family experience? Then look no further than Knott's Berry Farm! Located in the heart of Southern California, this 160-acre theme park offers your crew plenty to do and explore. From thrill rides for kids to games and attractions galore - your entire gang will have a wild time at this amusement hotspot. Let’s take a closer peek into all that awaits when you visit Knott’s Berry Farm with the kiddos! Get ready for some fun as soon as you arrive in Buena Park.

Height Requirements for Knott’s Berry Farm

Whether you have some thrill seekers, little kids, or big kids, I would check out height requirements and height restrictions before going. It will make it easier to plan your trip.

Ride the Ghost Rider Roller Coaster

– With a 48' height requirement, Ghost Rider is one of the most impressive wooden coasters in the world!

Photo by Lucee Santini

Play in the Calico Mine Train

– a family-friendly dark ride that takes you through a simulated gold mine. There is no height requirement for this one.

Visit the Ghost Town

– Get ready to take a trip back in time and explore an authentic old west town featuring shootouts, stagecoaches, and more!

Ride on the Pony Express

– Thrill-seeking kids will squeal with delight as they climb aboard this horse-themed roller coaster! Those daring enough to reach the 48' height requirement can experience a day of nonstop thrilling fun.

Visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s iconic Bird Cage Theater.

– Experience a show in person like never before!

Explore Fiesta Village.

– Mark your calendars for 2023! An exciting Mexican-themed amusement park will open its doors, featuring thrilling rides, fun activities, and delicious cuisine. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience – it's sure to be a hit with people of all ages!

Enjoy some tasty treats from Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant.

Chicken Dinner Restaurant

–Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant opened its doors in 1934, with Mrs. Knott and her children serving the very first customers in their tea room. Nearly 90 years later, the restaurant is still family-run and extremely popular among visitors to Southern California’s Knotts Berry Farm theme park.

Take a spin on the Xcelerator Roller Coaster.

– This speed-launch roller coaster is one of the fastest rides at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Xcelerator Roller Coaster Photo by Lucee Santini

Explore California Marketplace.

– Bursting with a multitude of shops, eateries, and entertainment venues to explore.

Play games and win prizes at Boardwalk Arcade Games.

– located near Screamin’ Swing.

Experience a bird’s eye view of Montezuma’s Revenge.

– a rotating swing ride that will make your head spin!

Get wet on the Timber Mountain Log Flume Ride.

Log Ride Photo by Lucee Santini

– If you're looking for thrills, this family-friendly log flume ride has all the twists and turns your heart desires - with no age or height restrictions unless you're riding solo!

Enjoy a bird’s eye view of the Merry Go Round.

– Rekindle nostalgia with a thrilling carousel ride where you can view the picturesque landscape of the park!

Brave the Supreme Scream drop tower.

Supreme Scream drop tower

– At Knott's Berry Farm, one of the most thrilling attractions is the soaring and speedy rides.

Watch a show at the Calico Saloon.

–Step into a captivating and fun-filled atmosphere at this family theatre featuring exhilarating gunfights, lively can-can dancers, and much more!

Photo by Lucee Santini

Ride the bumper cars.

-Make lasting memories by crashing into your family and/or acquaintances.

Visit the Haunted Shack.

– For an exciting trick-or-treat experience, take your little monsters to this thrilling haunted house - perfect for kids!

Ride on the Stagecoach ride.

– Embark on a rustic, family-friendly adventure through the Wild West!

Check out the Calico Railroad.

– Come join us on the exciting journey through our park! Bring your loved ones and experience a day of boundless fun, regardless of how tall you are! All aboard for an unforgettable ride.

Come visit Mrs. Knott's Berry Farm for an unforgettable experience!

– Decadent jams, jellies, and other tantalizing treats await in this shop - come explore the delightful possibilities!

Play in the Camp Snoopy Playground.

-Taking the kiddos along on your outing? Look no further than the Peanuts-themed area of the park! This location offers delightful rides, shows and games that are perfect for smaller fry—no height limit required. Plus, it's an ideal spot to make memories with the entire family.

Check out the horse at Livery Stable.

-Uncover the captivating story of horses in America's history.

Check out the Blacksmith’s shop.

– Witness a blacksmith skillfully craft their wares and gain insight into this significant trade.

Check out the Schoolhouse.

– Discover the unique educational experience of school in the wild west and gain a deeper understanding of its history.

Take a ride on the Pony Express.

– Let your children revel in the joy of exhilarating adventure on our horse-themed roller coaster, accompanied by sweet and lively music! This amusement was specifically designed to bring them maximum delight.

Live Music

– Revel in the sounds of live music from a talented band.

Check out the view from Observation Point.

– Gaze in awe at the majestic sights from atop Knott's Berry Farm.

Ride the Rip Tide ride

– If your family is looking for an incredible adventure, Knott's Berry Farm has the perfect ride - one that sails through water and can be enjoyed by those aged 10 or older! With a plethora of activities on offer, you'll be sure to have exceptional fun with your loved ones at this amazing destination. So why wait? Start planning now and don't miss out on all the exciting experiences available at Knott’s Berry Farm!

There are plenty of rides, games, and attractions, your family will have a blast spending the day at this amusement park.

Don’t forget to check out Knott’s Scary Farm.