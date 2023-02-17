The Iconic Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach, Fl

The writer was hosted.

From families with kids to solo adventurers, The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood - Curio Collection by Hilton, Florida has something for everyone. With a wealth of activities on-site and along the beachfront, this resort is sure to keep you entertained during your stay - no matter who you're traveling with!

The Diplomat Beach Resort is the ultimate South Florida hotel experience, recently bestowed with a Condé Nast Reader’s Choice award and AAA's 4 Diamond status. Enjoy its retro-luxe atmosphere that will make you never want to go home again!

The Hotel of legend, once home to the likes of Frank Sinatra and his 'Rat Pack', Bing Cosby, Bob Hope, as well as multiple Presidents - was regrettably demolished twenty years ago in 1998 to make room for what is now known as the Diplomat Resort and Spa.

Take a dip in one of the two stunning beachfront pools – with zero entry. Then, lay back on the lounge chairs or umbrellas to soak up the sun. The direct access to the beach means you can take full advantage of all that this ocean paradise has to offer - from six scrumptious restaurants to private beaches and more. Anything is possible here at this beautiful oasis!

Location

Located strategically between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, The Diplomat is the perfect spot for your next getaway. With a convenient distance from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, it's just a few minutes away.

Plus, indulge in high-end shopping experiences at Aventura Mall Gulfstream Park Bal Harbour Shops or take an iconic stroll along Hollywood’s Oceanfront Boardwalk – making this an ideal destination to explore while you're here.

Guest Rooms and Suites at The Diplomat

Perched 36 stories above the ocean, The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL provides 1,000 luxurious and artfully designed rooms and suites. Each of these accommodations boasts contemporary furnishings with windows stretching from floor to ceiling offering stunning views of either the Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Ocean, or skyline - all providing you a tranquil haven for relaxation.

When staying in these lavish guest rooms, you have the luxury of selecting from an expansive variety of options. From king beds to queen beds to double bed(s), and Intracoastal views (with or without a balcony) to Ocean views or partial ocean view (with balconies available as well). And once you make your preferred selection, there will be plenty of amenities on offer such as tubs or showers for a truly indulgent stay.

Suites and Room Types

There are four types of suites:

Indulge in the comfort of The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton - all rooms offer a flat-screen cable TV, mini fridge, and desk with an ergonomic chair for ultimate relaxation. Feel like something special? Why not treat yourself to one of our private balcony options? You won't want to leave your room once you experience it.

1 King Bed Corner Suite

- Oceanfront View Balcony - 1,200 sq. ft.

1 King Bed Penthouse

- Oceanfront View Balcony - 1,200 sq. ft.

1 King Bed Diplomat Suite - Intracoastal View - 690 sq. ft.

Note- All suites come with additional amenities such as a wet bar, refrigerator, and more.

1 King Bed Presidential Suite - Intracoastal View Balcony - 2,500 sq. ft.

The Diplomat Presidential Suite

With its lavish views of the Intracoastal and city skyline, the Diplomat Presidential Suite offers an unparalleled luxury experience. This suite features a private balcony, split bedroom/living area combo, kitchenette with dining table, plus all-inclusive amenities such as a Nespresso machine! Experience ultimate relaxation like never before with this incredible accommodation.

On-Site Restaurants

La Playa Restaurant and Bar

From its year-round al fresco seating and tropical ambiance, La Playa is an ideal place for a beachside lunch. Whether you're in the mood for a fun family outing or simply craving some Latin-inspired cuisine during your night out, this outdoor Nuevo Latino bar & restaurant will give you exactly what you want! Enjoy deliciously prepared meals while admiring breathtaking ocean views - visit La Playa today on your next dining adventure.

Satiate your taste buds with our exquisite tacos crafted from freshly prepared tortillas and tantalize your senses with inventive cocktails shaken up by our professional mixologists using only the finest rums and tequilas. I can vouch for the Watermelon Salad, Cerviche, and Tropical Guacamole - don't miss out on them!

Indulging in a mouth-watering meal, with the scent of salty sea air and the touch of a warm breeze on your skin - there's no better way to relish life than at La Playa. The atmosphere is truly unparalleled!

CounterPoint

Indulge in a unique culinary experience with this chic cafe-style eatery and its eclectic mixture of traditional American favorites and global flavors. Make sure to try the Chia Pudding if you can, as it's simply divine! I haven't been able to replicate it since my visit - so savor every mouthful while you can. You'll also find an array of breakfast options, lunch dishes, salads, sandwiches, and snacks that are perfect for grab-and-go meals.

Point Royal

Step into the inviting atmosphere of Point Royal and indulge in warm pastries, stacks of country waffles, freshly brewed coffee & tea. Additionally savor comforting bowls of oatmeal, and delectable fresh fruits, or opt for something more substantial like smoked salmon and traditional plates to tickle your taste buds!

Breakfast hours are 7 am-11 am.

Treat yourself to delectable house-baked pastries, exotic specialty coffees, filling breakfast bowls, scrumptious sandwiches, and aromatic wines or imported beers at this perfect spot for an informal gathering.

Open Daily 6:30 am – 5 pm

The Diplomat Prime Steakhouse

Diplomat Prime, the award-winning luxury steakhouse and lounge in Hollywood, Florida is a culinary masterpiece crafted by Executive Chef Rashaad Abdool. Indulge your taste buds with its selection of prime dry-aged beef dishes, seasonally changing seafood delicacies and many other exquisite items from the menu that will truly tantalize your senses. Diplomat Prime is one of the select few steakhouses in South Florida to offer Japanese A-5 Wine-Fed Wagyu, a rare cut that can rarely be found.

Open Tuesday to Saturday 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm

To make reservations Phone: (954) 602-8331

The Canteen

Stop by the Diplomat Beach Resort's Canteen for all your snack and beverage needs! Whether you're looking to stock up on coffee, juice, or even alcohol - they have it all. I got some snacks and beverages for my room here; try them out and see what goodies you can find!

The Hotel Bar

Step into The Diplomat Bar at the stunning Diplomat Beach Resort and be delighted by locally-crafted cocktails, light bites, and sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Here you can indulge in classic concoctions or refreshing spirits while being serenaded by live music on certain nights - making it perfect for a quick tipple or an evening full of entertainment!

Open Daily 11 am – 12 Midnight

Kid's Club

At The Diplomat, they make sure that all kids have the best vacation ever with our signature Kid's Club program! The activities and experiences for children ages 4 to 12 are designed to be both fun and educational. From scavenger hunts to castle building in the sand, kite crafting and shell art projects, and beach excursions - your child is guaranteed an unforgettable experience they will never forget.

They also provide an exciting gaming room equipped with X-Box and Apple stations for children aged 7 to 12. All sessions come supplied with a delicious snack, while our full-day programs include a nutritious lunch chosen from the Kid's Menu!

Open 9 am – 4 pm | Wednesday to Sunday

Rates vary depending on half-days or full-days—drop-In for $30 Per Hour Wednesday through Sunday.

Things to Do at The Diplomat Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

Oceanside

Enjoy the day in Oceanside and make yourself at home with a chaise lounge or splash around in the sand. To maximize your comfort, rent a plush day bed and some umbrellas to protect you from the sun's rays. The beachfront provides ample recreation for all; take turns tossing bean bags or let children explore their creativity with our exclusive selection of kid-friendly toys!

Fitness Center

Open 24 hours a day, the two-story fitness center features an elevated cardio deck with ellipticals, treadmills, and stationary bikes.

Core Fitness Training

Join personal trainer Dean Statler for daily HIIT classes or a one-on-one training session. Guests at The Diplomat are welcome to attend one complimentary class per day.

Group Fitness Classes

At the Diplomat Beach Resort, we offer a broad selection of group fitness classes for all levels and interests. The certified instructors will guide you through strengthening and stretching exercises using yoga, Pilates, boot camps, cycling classes—and even more challenging activities like aerial yoga or HIIT kickboxing! With new options available every day at an affordable price point, why wait to start your journey?

Water Sports

Embark on a thrilling journey atop a turbocharged jet ski; or take it slow with kayaking, paddle-boarding, and banana boat rides. To amplify your experience here even further, they offer free one-hour rentals daily for kayaks and paddle boards during your stay! Make sure to reserve in advance for paid rental services as spaces are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Book water activities here.

The Diplomat Spa

Indulge in the Diplomat Spa for an exceptional experience featuring steam rooms, saunas, and spas. Pamper yourself with tranquil treatments like hot stone massages or facials while also enjoying a full range of salon services from haircuts to waxing and lashes. Unwind as you relax your mind, body, and spirit into complete rejuvenation!

Poolside Service

Relax on your beachfront chaise lounge and enjoy tasty snacks, drinks, lunch, or dinner delivered to you from Playa Restaurant. At the outdoor pool deck, take advantage of complimentary towel service as well as private cabana rentals--while enjoying a refreshing beverage served right at your side.

Beachfront Pools

Let the sunshine take over as you lounge by two beachfront pools or enjoy a little shade in a comfortable cabana, which can be rented for your convenience.

Reserve a Cabana here.

Dip & Slide Splash Zone

The kid-friendly haven, situated above the Sparkling Lagoon Pool, is sure to bring immense joy with its exciting water slides, fountains, and drench buckets - all watched over by a trained supervisor.

Infinity Pool - Swimming Pool

At The Diplomat Beach Resort's infinity pool, guests are treated to an expansive view of the Atlantic Ocean. Settle in on one of the many lounge chairs and umbrellas for a day of relaxation with your own personal Evian mister to keep you cool. Quench your thirst at the handy poolside bar serving delicious refreshments!

Immerse yourself in a breathtaking experience by gazing through the 18-inch thick, round oculus at the center of the Infinity pool! As you observe two cascading waterfalls tumbling into this remarkable 240-foot Sparkling Lagoon below, you'll be captivated by its majestic view from top to bottom. It's sure to leave an unforgettable impression on your mind and soul!

Business Center on Site

Take advantage of the Diplomat Business Center's professional services, meeting facilities and top-of-the-line equipment to stay connected during your travels! Our 209,000 sq. ft event space offers unlimited opportunities with both indoor and outdoor areas - copy documents, fax from afar, scan for data records, or print out hard copies using our complimentary Wi-Fi access. Make international travel effortless by utilizing our comprehensive resources today!

notes:

Valet Parking available

Concierge Services available

Dry cleaning available

Easy check-in at the front desk

Free wi-fi

At The Diplomat Beach Resort, an unforgettable holiday awaits! You and your family can enjoy the many activities available like our beachfront pools, water sports, Dip & Slide Splash Zone, or take part in a yoga class. If relaxation is what you seek then let us pamper you with a day spa experience that won't be forgotten. Let's not forget about the variety of dining options to please every palate—all designed for maximum enjoyment during your visit to The Diplomat Beach Resort.

Book your stay at the Diplomat Beach Resort

The Diplomat Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Florida

33019, USA