Valentine’s Chocolate Dipped Fruit Gifts

This Valentine's Day, show your special someone how much they mean to you with a delectable treat from Chocolate Dipped Fruit Gifts! Our selection of edible arrangements is guaranteed to satisfy even the most die-hard chocolate lover.

And if that wasn't enough, why not pair it with one of our exquisite white wine or champagne gift sets? Spoil them this year and surprise them with something unique and unforgettable - only at Chocolate Dipped Fruit Gifts!

Valentine’s Day fruit baskets are all the rage for gourmet gifts. These decadent treats satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth like juicy strawberries, double-dipped chocolate pears, and Belgium chocolate smothered fruit. This is not your average box of chocolate.

The exquisite chocolates are designed and crafted with the utmost care, intended to make someone feel extra special. Chocolate-dipped fruits can be added to a bottle of wine or champagne, as well as included in our fresh fruit bouquets and arrangements - perfect for that particular momentous occasion! With such thoughtful gifts available, no one will soon forget this remarkable event.

Fruit Gift Baskets

Belgian Chocolate-Dipped Fruit Photo by Harry and David

Belgian Chocolate-Dipped Fruit

If you're looking for a charming present to express your love and gratefulness, then search no more! Our spectacular array of treats will enthrall any sweet tooth or fruit enthusiast. From hand-dipped fresh and dried fruits in Belgian milk, dark or white chocolate; to exceptionally high-quality freeze-dried berries and fruit barks wrapped up in rich premium milk, dark or white chocolates - delight their taste buds with this delectable collection!

You won’t find anything more delectable than this delightful gourmet collection – Double-dipped chocolate pears, with your name on it. It's guaranteed to make you feel extra special! I'm sure I could spot my own in a minute.

Kosher Gift Baskets

This Kosher Gift Basket Photo by Harry and Davids

This Kosher Gift Basket overflows with artisanal delicacies. Treat your loved ones with a delightful assortment of goodies from our gift baskets. Our pears are Royal Riviera® Pears, and we also offer succulent apples plucked straight from the tree during peak season, scrumptious Jordan almonds, and sun-dried fruits that will leave them in ecstasy!

Chocolate Dipped Glazed Orange Slice Gift Box Photo by Harry and Davids

To craft these exquisite treats, we boil fresh oranges to remove their bitterness and bathe them in sweet syrup. After that, the oranges are air-dried for days before being delicately dipped into luxurious premium chocolate. Crafting each of these delicious morsels requires a full week's worth of dedication!

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Indulge your sweet tooth with the best chocolate-covered strawberries that money can buy! From classic white and dark chocolates to ghoulishly spooky flavors, these delivery services will satisfy even the most discerning palate. Enjoy a variety of scrumptious treats without ever having to leave your home – just sit back and wait for those delicious chocolate-dipped strawberries to arrive on your doorstep!

Andy Anand Belgian Milk Chocolate Covered Freeze Dried Strawberries Photo by Etsy

Andy Anand Belgian Milk Chocolate Covered Freeze Dried Strawberries

Indulge in the decadence of Fine Belgian Milk Chocolate enveloping succulent, juicy strawberries for a truly tantalizing experience.

Sweetly Sprinkled Gourmet Dipped Berries Photo by Harry and David

Sweetly Sprinkled Gourmet Dipped Berries by Shari’s Berries

Show how much you care with these extravagant gourmet berries! Bursting with flavor, each one is meticulously hand-dipped in luxurious chocolate and further sprinkled with delectable toppings. Offered in three sizes – the ideal present for any momentous occasion shared together. Savour heavenly deliciousness that expresses “I love you!” by accompanying it with a bottle of champagne.

Chocolate and Fruit Gourmet Gifts

dipped fruits Photo by Harry and David

Reward yourself with a luxurious treat of chocolate-dipped premium fruit. Apple rings, apricots, and pears are selected and dunked in Belgian white, milk, or dark chocolate for an unforgettable taste experience. All presented on the convenient wooden tray it can be offered as the ideal indulgent gift for any dessert lover or fresh fruit fan! Crafted by hand these goodies will win over even the stoniest heart!

Le Cadeau Parfait Photo by etsy

Introducing Le Cadeau Parfait, a breathtaking assortment of dried fruits and nuts that will inspire awe. From the caramelized pecans to the medley of apricots with raisins, as well as Caramelized pistachios featuring figs - this luxurious gift box is sure to brighten up your season. Discover elegance redefined!

Handmade Chocolates Photo by etsy

Celebrate any occasion with incredible handmade products like personalized favors, delectable dark chocolate, scrumptious charcuterie boards, and dried fruits. Make your wedding day unforgettable by giving guests stunning bridal showers or wedding party favors that they'll always remember. Show someone you care about their birthday with a heartfelt gift basket full of tempting treats!

Belgian Chocolate-Dipped Fruit Medley and Heart-Shape Photo by etsy

Impress your family and friends on special days with the most exquisite gourmet gift. This sublime selection consists of the finest pairings of Belgian white, dark, and milk chocolate artfully blended with succulent blueberries or raspberries coated in thick layers of rich chocolate clusters.

Make this season truly special by gifting something unique! Our heart-shaped delicacies, made from freeze-dried strawberries and topped with crunchy nuts, are the perfect present for those who make life more meaningful.

Chocolate Caramel Apples

Chocolate Caramel-Covered Apples Photo by etsy

Transform your snacking experience and indulge in the luxury of these Gourmet Chocolate Caramel-Covered Apples. Each apple is enrobed in an indulgent buttery caramel, then drenched with premium Belgian chocolate and hand decorated with white or milk chocolate stringing–one even features crushed almonds! Sticks are included for added convenience. Ensure that you refrigerate your apples upon delivery to ensure their freshness.

Valentine’s Day Caramel Apple with Candies Photo by etsy

Valentine’s Day Caramel Apple with Candies

This Valentine's Day, give the one you love a truly extraordinary gift – over a pound of sweet decadence! Our Granny Smith apple is tart yet satisfyingly crispy and coated in creamy caramel. To top it off, we've added indulgent red, pink, and white milk chocolate candies with an extra drizzle of smooth white confection. Show them just how much they mean to you this year with our splendid treat!

Simply Chocolate Chocolate Nut Apples Photo by flowers.com

Treat yourself to the ultimate caramel apple experience with this one-of-a-kind gift! Two Granny Smith apples are first dunked in our signature cream caramel, then topped off with honey-roasted peanuts and a drizzle of dark chocolate. The other two tart apples have been rolled into fresh pecans and cloaked in decadent dark chocolate—just like classic turtle candy! Get your hands on these extraordinary treats now for an indulgent treat you won't soon forget.

pink chocolate apples Photo by amazon

Indulge in a decadent and delicious duo of Love Milk White Chocolate Covered Caramel Apples, with two to satisfy your cravings.

With Love Milk and White Chocolate Covered Caramel Apples Pair – 2 Count

Caramel Apples Photo by etsy

Etsy Caramel Apples

Delight in the six chocolate-dipped Granny Smith apples, crafted with handmade caramel and irresistibly delicious!

With Love Milk and White Chocolate Covered Caramel Apples Pair – 2 Count

chocolate covered cherries Photo by Harry and David

This holiday season, make someone's day extra special with a delectable treat from our candy kitchen! Our process starts by taking succulent sun-ripened cherries and removing their pits before drying them to perfection. Our succulent cherries are lovingly double-dipped in luxurious milk or dark chocolate and topped off with an exquisite candy coating. Everything is neatly tucked into a stunning box boasting vibrant holiday artwork, sure to capture attention!

