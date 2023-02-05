Antelope Canyon: The Most Beautiful Place in Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Ready to witness the jaw-dropping beauty of Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona? Then read on to discover when is the perfect time for you to plan your visit.

woman standing in Antelope canyon Photo by Cody from Ken's Tours

Are you seeking a picturesque location that's sure to dazzle? Then, Antelope Canyon in Arizona should be your next stop! This majestic canyon is renowned for its vibrant sandstone walls that morph with the changing light. It has become an idyllic spot for shutterbugs, who flock here hoping to capture amazing images of this remarkable landscape.

Antelope Canyon is located on Navajo land in Page, Arizona.

For a spectacular experience at Antelope Canyon, your timing is critical! Whether you are hoping to capture the light beams or simply take in the views, plan your visit around midday during either summertime or from November through March. With some careful scheduling and preparation, you're certain to have an extraordinary adventure in this natural wonder!

Have you ever wondered where Page, Arizona is located?

Nestled in Northern Arizona, Page is situated just four and a half hours away from Phoenix and two hours away from the iconic Grand Canyon. It’s a little over 2 hours from Flagstaff and 2 hours and 45 minutes from Williams.

It will take you 3 and a half hours to drive to Page, Arizona from Camp Verde. The closest airports are Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Mccarran International Airport in Nevada. The two locations are both a four-and-a-half-hour journey apart.

If you are coming from Phoenix, stop in Sedona or Flagstaff and kill two birds with one stone – it is on your way!

If you are flying to Arizona and need a rental car, reserve it at the airport.

Page is the ideal getaway for those seeking to flee from scorching desert temperatures or participating in winter activities such as skiing and snowboarding.

Antelope Canyon is a breathtakingly beautiful experience, and the rock formations are simply majestic. I highly recommend making time to visit Antelope Canyon at any time of year—it's an unforgettable experience!

Places to Stay in Page, Az

When deciding on accommodations in Page, Arizona, there are a variety of options to choose from! Whether you want something luxurious with all the bells and whistles or an affordable place to lay your head at night - there's something for everyone. Here is our guide to some of the best places when looking for where to stay in Page, Arizona:

list of places to stay in Page Arizona:

1. Holiday Inn Express Page Lake Powell

2. Best Western View of Lake Powell Hotel

3. Comfort Inn & Suites at Lake Powell

4. La Quinta by Wyndham Page-Lake Powell

5. Quality Inn near Lake Powell

6. Super 8 by Wyndham Page/Lake Powell Area

7. Marriott Courtyard

Marriott, Page, Arizona Photo by Lucee Santini

Are you searching for a camping site? Then the Wahweap Campground is perfect for your needs! Situated on Lake Powell, it benefits from direct access to boat ramps. Uncover an array of spectacular views and activities right here on Page – so why wait any longer? Get packing now!

My stay at the exquisite Marriott Courtyard was unforgettable. Exciting activities like kayaking, scuba diving, biking, and hiking/biking trails are all within proximity; however, most importantly Antelope Canyon is just minutes away! For those looking to explore beautiful Lake Powell or Horseshoe Bend as well - both are conveniently nearby.

Respectfully acknowledge the locals and traditions of the Navajo Nation to ensure an enriching experience.

Antelope Canyon rests on Navajo land, so it is essential to respect the people and their customs. As you explore this majestic site, be sure to stay on marked pathways and refrain from touching the walls or taking rocks for keepsakes. Additionally, keep noise at a minimum during your visit — both out of courtesy for other visitors as well as respect for those who call Antelope home.

The Navajo people have a longstanding, sacred bond with the land that spans hundreds of years. If you honor their customs and beliefs, it will ensure that this remarkable place endures for many more generations to come.

With its origins in the Four Corners region of the United States, Navajo Nation (Navajo Indian Reservation) proudly encompasses portions of four distinct states—Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah. Here we see a people with a unique language, culture, and history; one that is both vibrant and strong.

sweat lodge at Ken's Tours Photo by Lucee Santini

The Navajo culture is organized around matrilineal clans, which are groups of people related through the mother's line. Children receive their social standing from the mother and her family, while the eldest brother has traditionally had a major influence on raising them.

traditional hogan Photo by Lucee Santini

With Ken's Tours Deluxe Tour, you have the chance to gain insight into a new culture by exploring its ceremonies and housing. Uncover something unique with this special tour!

Ready to explore Antelope Canyon? Here's a step-by-step guide for getting there and making the most of your trip!

Commencing my solo voyage in Phoenix, Arizona, and starting late were two mistakes I immediately regretted as I found myself driving for hours in the dark.

Although I hadn't intended to begin my journey late, next time I will depart much earlier. Taking the approximately five-and-a-half-hour route via Interstate 17 North that includes a stop in Cameron for nourishment, the entire trip was just under six and a half hours long.

Before you visit Page, Arizona, remember to arrange a guided tour of Antelope Canyon--the only way you can gain access to this stunning chasm located on the lands of the Navajo nation.

Are you deciding between the Lower and Upper Canyons? Explore the pros and cons of both to find out which one is best for your next adventure!

For those looking to explore Antelope Canyon, you have two options: the Lower and Upper Canyons. Although the Lower Canyon tours are shorter and more accessible, keep in mind that they might be busier due to their popularity among tourists. The Upper Canyon is less crowded but requires a bit of effort to access; so choose wisely!

To bypass the hustle and bustle, take a visit to Upper Antelope Canyon. A morning or afternoon tour at this time is your best bet for serenity. Alternatively, you can settle with a half-day journey of Lower and Upper Canyons if you prefer to sample it all!

If you want to explore Antelope Canyon, guided tours are the only way - there is no opportunity for unguided exploration. Antelope Canyon is located on Navajo land and visitors must go on a guided tour to enter the canyon.

Lower Antelope Canyon Photo by Cody from Ken's Tours

Once a self-guided tour, the tragedy of 1997 caused Antelope Canyon to undergo significant changes in how it is run. Tourists can no longer explore this magical place without guidance - they must have a guide accompany them throughout their journey. This ensures that history doesn't repeat itself and that visitors take home only memories instead of risking danger due to a lack of knowledge or insight into the area.

Lower Antelope Canyon Photo by Cody from Ken's Tours

If you're eager to witness the majestic light beams of Antelope Canyon, make sure to visit during midday when the sun is highest in the sky. This phenomenon occurs within a two-hour window and typically happens between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM for optimal viewing!

If you are lucky enough to witness the natural beauty of light beams, which only occur for a few minutes each day, then timing is essential. These remarkable beams form when sunlight passes through gaps in the canyon walls and casts its warm glow onto the rocky floor below; an unforgettable spectacle that must be seen to be fully appreciated.

If you are looking to experience the mesmerizing light beams radiating through Antelope Canyon, plan your visit between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM from March through October for optimal viewing conditions.

Moreover, I had the benefit of natural light at the time that I arrived - which was after 3 PM.

If you're looking for an unforgettable journey, tour operators can help craft a one-of-a-kind experience tailored to your desires and needs. With their expertise in all aspects of travel, from accommodation to transportation, tour operators make sure no stone is left unturned in making your dream vacation come true.

Visiting Antelope Canyon is best achieved between November and March, as it's the offseason. During these three months, tour rates are more affordable and crowds will be significantly less compared to other times of the year. Page Arizona, Las Vegas, and Kanab Utah all have several reliable tour companies available at your disposal when making plans for a canyon excursion!

From June to August, Arizona experiences its high season with more tourists and visitors. To ensure comfort in the scorching summer heat, sunscreen, and water are indispensable must-haves if you're planning a trip to Arizona this time of year.

If you're seeking an unparalleled tour experience, then I wholeheartedly suggest Ken's Tours. After being recommended to me by a few friends, I've only ever toured with them and wouldn't have it any other way!

Embark on an unforgettable journey of photography and adventure at Antelope Canyon. With its mesmerizing, picturesque views, this tour will leave you with lasting memories that are sure to inspire your creativity for years to come!

Lower Antelope Canyon Photo by Cody from Ken's Tours

For those who are passionate about photography, the photography tours offer an exclusive opportunity. With a limit of only 10 people per tour, these guided experiences last up to four hours, giving you plenty of time to capture that perfect shot! Yes - the costs may be higher than traditional sightseeing tours but we assure you that it's worth it to get your best shots yet!

Lower Antelope Canyon Photo by Cody from Ken's Tours

Visit Antelope Canyon and explore its incredible sights on a memorable sightseeing tour. Immerse yourself in the majestic beauty of this natural wonder as you behold spectacular rock formations, stunning landscapes, and vibrant colors that will stay with you long after your journey has ended.

The sightseeing tours are an excellent choice for those who want to explore the majestic beauty of the canyon without taking too much time snapping photos. However, do keep in mind that these tours can be quite crowded and you might not get a chance to truly admire every angle of its grandeur. The tour itself lasts up to two hours maximum.

traditional hogan Photo by Lucee Santini

Experience the Ultimate Tour with Ken's Tours

Out of the countless tour companies available, I was suggested to opt for Ken's Tours, and boy did they deliver! My guide Cody was incredible - he even helped me choose between their Lower and Upper Antelope Canyon tours. After deciding on the Deluxe Tour at Lower Antelope Canyon, I could feel my breath being taken away by its unrivaled beauty throughout our hour-long guided tour. Not only that, but Cody also shared an immense amount of intriguing facts about it - a truly unique experience.

Guided Tour at Ken's Tours Photo by Lucee Santini

Before entering the tour, you will be expected to complete a Covid screening and sign a paper. There were only three of us with Cody--the guide--meaning that it was an intimate journey. To ensure your comfort, I suggest taking bottled water for refreshment; however, on this particular occasion, there was freshly packaged water supplied which could conveniently hang from our necks through strings! Overall, my experience here was exceptional and I highly recommend it.

Ready to explore Ken's Tours? Here is a checklist of items you'll need for your journey!

The only items you are allowed to bring in a clear plastic bag are essential objects such as your phone, money, and car keys. However, don't forget that water bottles can be taken along with you too!

Discover the Optimal Configurations to Capture Stunning Photography with Your Phone!

If you want to capture astonishing photographs, the Deluxe Tour is your best choice. Not only will it provide you with the most knowledgeable tour guides, but also offers a one-of-a-kind experience that would otherwise be impossible elsewhere. Cody quickly took charge of my phone and showed me which settings were ideal for taking pictures in Antelope Canyon; his expertise led to stunning results! He even went above and beyond by helping me compose some memorable shots together with exotic backgrounds - not forgetting to teach me specific tips along the way too.

Antelope Canyon Photo by Lucee Santini

Experience the captivating Navajo Culture for yourself!

After completing the tour, I was able to expand my knowledge of Navajo culture by visiting the Hózhǫ́ Haz’ą́ Heritage site. Then Cody treated me to a delicious traditional Navajo taco and iced tea while recounting stories about his tribe's heritage. It was an unforgettable experience!

Navajo Taco Photo by Lucee Santini

When is the optimal time to experience the majestic beauty of Antelope Canyon?

I chose to book the last tour at the time slot around 3 pm, knowing that the light would be nice and soft. The best time of the day to go if you want to take pictures and catch the light beams is early morning or late afternoon. I caught lots of light but not any major light beams, per se. Nevertheless, it was magnificent!

Lower Antelope Canyon Photo by Lucee Santini

note – No go pros allowed! No videos allowed. Masks are mandatory.

Planning the Best Time to Visit: Antelope Canyon

When planning your visit to Antelope Canyon, keep in mind that the best time to go is during the summer or the off-season from November to March. If you’re looking to take photos, book a photography tour so you can have plenty of time to snap some amazing shots.

The peak season is between May and September. It is super hot and crowded.

It used to be a self-guided tour, until 1997, when a flash flood hit a group of tourists, taking their lives. It was a tragedy that changed the course of how Antelope Canyon was run.

Antelope Canyon Photo by Lucee Santini

You can’t go to Antelope Canyon by yourself. You have to have a tour guide and he/she stays with you the whole time.

There is also plenty of space to park in Ken’s Tours parking lot.

When to Avoid Crowds

If you want to avoid crowds, the best time to visit Antelope Canyon is in the cooler months from October to March. Fewer people are staying at that time. A lot of people go during the summer to also catch the amazing light beams. Although I got them during the milder months, it's said that there is something unique about angling in the summertime.

Antelope Canyons Photo by Lucee Santini

Lower Antelope Canyon is nice during the winter months because it’s not as crowded, but keep in mind that the tour might be canceled due to weather conditions.

If you go in the summer months, It will be super hot, but you won’t have to fight with crowds. Keep in mind that the summer months have monsoons which also bring in flash floods.

How many Days Should you Stay in Page, Arizona?

March was a month to remember! I embarked on an incredible two-day journey, starting at Horseshoe Bend where its breathtaking beauty unfolded before me; then Antelope Canyon amazed me with captivating views. To top off my amazing adventure, Lake Powell National Park delivered the grand finale that evening - a magnificent sunset that will forever stay in my heart and mind!

Lake Powell, Page Photo by Lucee Santini

No matter when you decide to go, you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience at this natural wonder!

Searching for more exciting activities to do in Page, Arizona? Look no further - this small city is full of incomparable entertainment and unforgettable memories, just waiting for you to explore!

Lake Powell

Summertime is the most ideal period to visit Lake Powell, with its high water levels and temperate climate. A man-made reservoir on the Colorado River, it's a perfect spot for swimming, fishing, or boating activities. Not far away sits Antelope Canyon - an awe-inspiring natural formation that must be seen up close.

Lake Powell Photo by Lucee Santini

If you are looking to stay on Lake Powell, check out the beautiful Lake Powell Resort. Lake Powell offers boat rentals and jet ski rentals.

Horseshoe Bend

Immerse yourself in the majestic beauty of Page, Arizona's Horseshoe Bend -- a breathtaking U-shaped bend along the Colorado River. Capture awe-inspiring vistas that feature vibrant red canyon walls and crystal-clear river waters. Don't miss this famous destination for its unparalleled panoramic views!

Horseshoe Bend Photo by Lucee Santini

The best time to visit Horseshoe Bend is early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid crowds and to get the best light for photos.

Horseshoe Bend Photo by Lucee Santini

A great way to see Horseshoe Bend is on a Helicopter Tour. But I recommend combining Horseshoe Bend with Antelope Canyon Tour to experience both.

Glen Canyon Dam Photo by Lucee Santini

Glen Canyon Dam

Located in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the imposing and beautiful Glen Canyon Dam is an exemplary concrete arch-gravity dam on the Colorado River in Arizona. If you're considering a visit here, summertime is your best bet due to its warm weather and higher water levels!

Monument Valley

Straddling the Arizona-Utah border, Monument Valley Tribal Park is a stunningly beautiful Navajo Nation site renowned for its striking sandstone formations that have awed audiences on both the big and small screens. If you want to experience Monument Valley at its most peaceful, plan your trip between November and March when temperatures are milder and the area isn't as crowded.

What do you think? Are you as blown away as me?

