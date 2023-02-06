DIY Valentine's Conversation Hearts Melted Crayon Craft

MomJunky

If you're seeking a creative Valentine's Day activity that is both enjoyable and straightforward to make, why not try this fantastic Conversation Hearts craft using melted crayons? I promise it will be an absolute hit for everyone involved! No matter your artistic skills or level of experience, this adorable craft can easily be completed by anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExSsy_0kaNp79V00
crayon heartsPhoto byLucee Santini

Valentine's Day is one of my most cherished holidays, and multiple facets make it so special. From festive decorations to homemade baked goods, Valentine's Day has something for everyone! Furthermore, I've particularly enjoyed making DIY crafts with my children in recent years - not only does it strengthen our relationships but also adds a unique touch to our celebration. 

One thing is for sure, we love making Valentine’s Day crafts using crayons!

I've been receiving the Valentine's Conversation Starter candies since I was just a child, yet how long they have existed is unknown to me. Truth be told, I never even enjoyed their flavor - inevitably ending up in the trash every single time.

Here’s the silicone mold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2LTU_0kaNp79V00
Valentine MoldsPhoto byamazon

Ditch the Chewy Candy on Valentine’s Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyXrM_0kaNp79V00
heart shaped crayonsPhoto byLucee Santini

Each year, my kids come home with a plethora of goodies for Valentine's Day. While they do get to keep some treats, I'm conscious of their oral health and limit the amount - specifically targeting candies that can sit in their teeth like chewy candy bars. This year was no exception; I chose Dum Dums lollipops as an excellent alternative for my little one’s class celebrations! Nothing more.

Crafting our own Valentine's Sweetheart crayons was an exciting and easy experience. We melted the hearts of crayons into a silicone mold for that classic candy heart shape--and it turned out so well, we might just make them next year again!

To avoid any unfortunate accidents, we decided not to get him a coloring box this year - you know how three-year-olds can mistake crayons for candy! Believe me, I'm speaking from experience. Last year we threw an unforgettable LEGO-themed party for him; however, there was a small hiccup when the candy LEGOs on the cupcakes were mistaken for crayon LEGOs in the goody bags - oops

Looking for perfectly imperfect pieces to create a melted crayon masterpiece? Search no more - broken crayons are just what you need!

As a homeroom mom, I am privy to the inner workings of my son's classroom and can see first-hand how much fun he is having. His teacher loves arts & crafts activities which brings him so much joy!

She asked me to discard the broken and antiquated crayons, replacing them with new ones. However, I had an idea that was far more brilliant – recycling them! Without hesitation,I took all of those old pieces home for a fun DIY project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmnKh_0kaNp79V00
broken crayonsPhoto byLucee Santini

Broken crayons

Making homemade crayons is a fun and creative activity for the whole family - but let's be honest, it's really all about breaking them! My children can't seem to contain their excitement when we break apart small pieces of crayon and peel off the paper. I'm not sure why they find this so enjoyable, but there's no denying that everyone loves doing it together!

This is the only time they can really do it. So, after they break the crayons they put them in small bowls to separate the colors.

Here’s another fun silicone mold you can use. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYfiL_0kaNp79V00
heart moldsPhoto byamazon

Valentine’s Conversation Hearts Melted Crayon Craft

Then they add it to the conversation hearts candy mold. The melted crayon craft will have the conversations starters engraved on them. That is what makes these crayon hearts different from the other ones we see all over Pinterest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZgMB_0kaNp79V00
broken crayons in moldsPhoto byLucee Santini

Heat your oven up to 350 degrees and place the mold in the oven on a tray. Set timer for 5 minutes. Keep more crayons handy because you will want to add more if you want the hearts to be big. If you add more crayons, add 5 more minutes.  

Also, you can add different colors and create a tie-dye effect or rainbow effect. So pretty!

Let them cool for about an hour. Then pop them out of the mold.

I found these cute, simple printable’s on Katarina’s Paperie. You can also print out these fun free cards and printables. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaHCL_0kaNp79V00
crayon conversation startersPhoto byLucee Santini

This Valentine's Day was a triumph and I can't wait to recreate it with my little one next year! Cheers to romance and all things love-filled.

These Spinning Leaf Mini Conversation Hearts Set 1 Oreo Cookie Chocolate Candy Molds are fun too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbTaa_0kaNp79V00
heart shaped silicone moldsPhoto byamazon

Wouldn’t you rather have your kids come home from school on Valentine’s Day with crayons or candy?

These heart-shaped 3d silicone molds are fun too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlS8y_0kaNp79V00
moldsPhoto byLucee Santini

What an incredible way to express your love and appreciation on Valentine's Day!

