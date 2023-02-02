Free Gnome Valentine's Printables and DIY Gnomes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

For a unique and delightful way to show adoration this Valentine's Day, check out these No- Sew Gnomes and fantastic gnome-themed printables that your kids can give away as gifts!

This Valentine's Day, I'm crafting my very own Nordic Gnomes to share with friends and family. During my travels in Finland, these charming little figures were everywhere! It was love at first sight. My homemade gnomes are sure to bring a smile to each recipient's face this February 14th!

no- sew TGnomes Photo by Lucee Santini

After exploring Finland, I grew obsessed with Gnomes; Finnish and Swedish-style ones! They are so huggable and capture the essence of a country that stole my heart. These Valentine's Day Gnomes were effortless to craft using scarcely any items as well as some socks. The best part was that they required no sewing whatsoever!

How to make No Sew Gnomes

Supplies for Your Valentine Gnomes

Click Here for Directions

After returning from the North Pole I was astonished to discover that here in America, my souvenirs were incredibly popular during Christmas!

After I did more research, I discovered the vibrant Gnome community and realized that there is a perfect Gnome for every special occasion - including Valentine's Day!

I love doing Valentine’s Day Printables, especially these cute Gnomes printables! And best of all, they are free!.

Printable Valentine Gnomes With Conversation Hearts

gnome printables with Conversation Hearts. Photo by Lucee Santini

These are gnome printables with Conversation Hearts. I’ve always loved conversation hearts.

Gnome Valentines Printables with Nordic hearts.

Gnome Valentines Printables with Nordic Hearts Photo by Lucee Santini

You can download Gnome Valentines Printables with Nordic Hearts.

Have fun and Happy Valentine's Day!