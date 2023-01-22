Celebrating Valentines Day With a Small Budget

MomJunky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wj560_0kMBVPui00
Love storyPhoto byBig Stock

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be expensive; with the right ideas, it can still make for an enjoyable time! Whether you're strapped for cash or just looking to try something new this year, there are plenty of low-cost activities that will help create a memorable gift. From hosting a game night with friends to going out and watching a romantic movie together--these Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas guarantee your special day won't break the bank. Here are some tips we've gathered up so you'll know what gifts they'd appreciate:

1. Enjoy some quality time with your significant other by taking a romantic stroll through the park, along the riverbank, or wherever else brings you both joy.

2. For a romantic picnic, why not shop at the dollar store? Get some candles for an intimate atmosphere and trinkets like jewelry boxes that your date will adore. Put together a few decorations to make it extra special - you'll be sure to have the most perfect and memorable fun date night!

3. Create your own heartfelt Valentine's Day cards and express your love with a beautiful letter or note.

4. For a romantic evening, pop some popcorn and snuggle up for a movie night. Enjoy your favorite romantic films together in the comfort of your home!

5. Gather your closest friends and spend a night playing some of the most beloved board games like Monopoly or Scrabble. It's sure to be an evening filled with fun!

6. Dedicate some time to cherish and embrace your beloved one without any interruptions from cell phones or other gadgets - simply enjoy each other's company.

7. Score major brownie points with a romantic home-cooked dinner for two. Create something special together and enjoy an intimate evening in the comfort of your own abode!

8. Get your groove on! Why not sign up for a dance class? It's the perfect opportunity to bond while learning something new and exciting. Whether you take it online or in person, it'll be an experience that neither of you will forget. So don't hesitate - to hit the dance floor today!

9. Take a journey through the city and snap pictures of your most beloved destinations.

10. Get ready to have an unforgettable time with your closest friends and family by hosting a karaoke night! Singing along to all of your favorite songs is guaranteed fun for everyone involved.

11. Experience something new and explore each other's culinary preferences by signing up for a cooking class together.

12. For an extra special Valentine's Day surprise, why not plan a creative scavenger hunt for your special someone?! Make it unforgettable with unique and fun tasks that will keep them guessing as they take on the challenge!

13. Make cookies or desserts that represent the day of love.

14. Give the gift of hot chocolate: cocoa bombs. A sweat treat always says "I love you."

15. Pick some flowers from your garden or get some from your local grocery store.

16. Find free events to go to.

17. Come explore a charming coffee shop and enjoy the amazing flavors of freshly brewed java!

18. Reignite the spark of your first date by planning a romantic do-over!

It's always nice to be pampered on Valentine's Day, however, you don't need to go overboard with your budget. With these affordable ideas for the special day, you can still have a prosperity of fun without breaking your pocket! Wishing everyone a fantastic and well-deserved Valentine’s Day holiday!

Related Posts

Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Gifts

50 Valentine's Day Crafts: Cute and Funny DIY Crafts

Easy DIY Valentine's Day Crafts

Fun Surprise Valentine's Day Hot Cocoa Bomb Recipe

Decadent Valentine's Hot Chocolate Bombs with Conversation Hearts

300 + Decadent Valentine's Day Desserts for the Whole Family

50 + Valentine's Day Printables

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Valentines day ideas# date ideas# romantic ideas# budget friendly gifts for vale# cheap valentines gifts

Comments / 0

Published by

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys. It's an adventure every day.

Phoenix, AZ
915 followers

More from MomJunky

Surprise Cocoa Bomb with Conversation Hearts Inside

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you're looking for a darling way to tell someone special how you feel, Surprise Valentine's Hot Chocolate Bombs accompanied by Conversation Hearts and hot chocolate mix would be perfect! All that is needed is one cup of warm milk - what could be better?

Read full story

Dangerous TikTok Challenges Parents Should Know About

Do you know what the most dangerous TikTok trends for kids are these days? They are ridiculous challenges that your kids are mimicking, copying, and dying from. TikTok is a rapidly growing social media platform among teenagers and preteens, but with its rise in popularity comes an increased risk of potentially dangerous trends. From viral TikTok challenges to Young TikTok users are exposed to risks that their parents or guardians may not be aware of like the blackout challenge videos. These dangerous acts and inappropriate content are killing our kids.

Read full story

Royal Caribbean Saves 17 Cuban Refugees

There are affiliate links in this post. As I sit here in my suite on the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas, I feel compelled to write about a sight that I have never seen; Cuban refugees. As an immigrant, I have had strong opinions about this topic, but as I watch this boat of people, waving their hands, desperate enough to get on a boat during a cold front, when the sea in dangerous, risking their lives for freedom, my heart is breaking.

Read full story
7 comments
Sedona, AZ

100 Things to do in Sedona, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you setting off to Sedona, Arizona? If so and you desire to experience the remarkable energy vortexes among these vibrant red rock formations, look no further! I have all that you need for your amazing journey.

Read full story
2 comments

3-Day Keto Egg Fast

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. I am not a doctor. Consult your doctor before trying this. Do you want to know more about losing weight with the Egg Fast Diet? The 3-Day Egg Fast Meal Plan has a few simple rules. These easy egg recipes have helped me kick off my Keto Egg Fast diet using the simple egg fast rules.

Read full story
15 comments

Unicorn Crack Bars

Ready to bring your Unicorn dreams to life? Check out our No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars Recipe and make something magical!. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links.

Read full story

Molasses Ginger Cookies with Fresh Ginger

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Who doesn't yearn for the sweet and spicy notes of a chewy molasses ginger cookie? These scrumptious treats have been my favorite since I was young, evoking fond memories of England. But they don't just stop there; these cookies epitomize Christmas with their seasonal aromas!

Read full story
1 comments

DIY Essential Oil Sprays for Gift Giving

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Enhance your health and well-being with the therapeutic potential of aromatherapy. Through the strategic use of essential oil sprays, you can find relief from a range of everyday ailments.

Read full story

21 Hilarious Reasons My Son Cries

I wrote this when the boys were little. It always makes me smile when I see a new mother and her child. I was making breakfast for my three-year-old this morning. Everything was on track. The baby was in his high chair eating cheerios so happily and I was sipping on my coffee. I give him two choices and today he picked peanut butter on toast.

Read full story

Travel Toys for Kids; Keeping Children Occupied

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Visiting new places with your children is undeniably rewarding, as you get to witness the world from their point of view. When preparing for such a journey, consider packing items that will keep them engaged and entertained; after all, no parent wants agitated kids on an extended car ride or plane flight! Forgo traditional soft activity books and opt for something more dynamic - like finger puppets - that can captivate even the most fidgety of toddlers.

Read full story

51 Years-Old Wearing Armani Foundation Forever

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. It's interesting that I became a makeup artist when I hate wearing makeup. I think it can make you look older if you don't apply it correctly. Giorgio Armani Luminous Foundation is great for mature and aging skin. Trust me, you will be hooked after your first bottle.

Read full story

Black Forest Cake Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This was a sponsored post for AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate. Are you seeking the most delicious Black Forest Cake recipe? Look no further! This classic chocolate cake contains layers of rich cocoa, juicy cherries, fluffy whipped cream, and decadent chocolate shavings. It's divine- I guarantee it will be the best black forest cake you have ever tasted!

Read full story

Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!

Read full story
2 comments

Celebrating 2023 Without Alcohol

Do you want to stay sober for New Year's this year? Alcohol-free celebrations are cheaper and New Year's Day is the perfect time to test one out!. New Year's Eve is a time to be with loved ones and reflect on the year past, but that doesn't mean it has to revolve around food and drink.

Read full story
4 comments

Microwavable Vanilla Cake in a Mug

This Microwave Vanilla Cupcake Recipe is the best of the best! Quick and easy to make, while still being delicious. If you're in need of a fast, scrumptious dessert option, this recipe for microwave vanilla cupcakes is perfect for you. Made with only six ingredients and taking only minutes to prepare, this dish satisfies your sweet tooth without making you spend hours in the kitchen.

Read full story

Scottish Shortbread Recipe: Using only 4 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This shortbread cookie recipe is the best you'll ever taste! My mom's Scottish Shortbread only takes four ingredients, and people always beg for it during holidays or special occasions. You're welcome!

Read full story
17 comments

Car Ride Activities: Keeping Kids Entertained on Road Trips

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Taking a road trip with kids can be both fun and challenging. Family road trips are great, but they require some organizing. Here are some car ride activities that will keep your little ones entertained. The goal is to pass the time during that long car ride by limiting screen time (video games) and encouraging good behavior.

Read full story

Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy