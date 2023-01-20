Surprise Cocoa Bomb with Conversation Hearts Inside

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

If you're looking for a darling way to tell someone special how you feel, Surprise Valentine's Hot Chocolate Bombs accompanied by Conversation Hearts and hot chocolate mix would be perfect! All that is needed is one cup of warm milk - what could be better?

Valentine’s Day is coming and 2023 is needing some extra love. Conversation hearts are so uplifting and kind, I thought we had to do something this year including them.

For years, Conversation Hearts have been making loved ones smile! Now imagine the feeling of enjoying a hot chocolate bomb filled with these decadent candies and delightfully sweet love notes. What could be better for giving to that special someone?

Valentine's Day is no longer a mere celebration of sweet confections for me, now it's all about the thoughtfulness behind each gift.

Kids will delight in forming Conversation Starters out of candy melts, making this DIY project even more enjoyable for the whole family.

Since Cocoa Bombs are the viral craze right now, why not combine the two? I’ve already made Christmas Cocoa Bombs, New Year’s Eve Cocoa Bombs, Marriage Proposal Cocoa Bombs, and a fun Surprise Valentine’s Day Cocoa Bomb.

Get ready to stir up some love this Valentine's Day with your own special hot chocolate bombs loaded with Conversation Hearts! All you need is a cup of hot water or milk and the rest is pure sweetness.

Notes:

Don't let your festivities lack festivity - don't forget to add some vibrant straws for decor!

You can also use regular chocolate to make the Conversation Starter Cocoa Bombs. That would make for a chocolate bliss hot cocoa!

Ingredients for Valentine’s Hot Cocoa Bombs

Semi-Sweet Lilys Baking Chips (you can also use dark chocolate)

Lily’s White Chocolate Baking Chips (optional) for drizzle

White Candy Melts for drizzle

Mini Marshmallows

Ghirardelli Chocolate Premium Indulgence Hot Cocoa Mix

DUST (optional)

Festive Sprinkles (optional)

Supplies Valentine’s Hot Chocolate Bomb Recipe

Conversation Starters Mold

Silicone Mold – heart molds

Gloves

Airtight Container

Microwave-safe Bowl

Directions for Valentine’s Day Version of Cocoa Bombs

Melt chocolate using the microwave in 30-second intervals at 50% power. Stir gently until any lumps have dissolved, being careful not to overheat it. Carefully spoon the melted chocolate into each cavity of the mold, taking care to evenly distribute it. I use the back of the spoon to spread it evenly. For optimal results, arrange the molds on a cutting board or tray and allow them to chill in the refrigerator for thirty minutes. For a clean, polished finish to your chocolates, carefully remove them from the molds using gloves - that way you won’t leave any fingerprint marks! Sizzle a plate for an entire minute to warm it up. Spread the mold evenly across your plate and top it off with 1 Tablespoon of Cocoa Powder for an indulgent treat. Tuck marshmallows and conversation hearts into the center for an extra sweet surprise! Quickly place the second half of the mold atop a hot plate, flattening it out before laying it on top of your cocoa-filled bottom layer. Make your white chocolate chips (or candy melts) luxurious and fluffy by giving them a quick warm-up. Place the melted chocolates into a Ziploc bag, snip off the corner of it and then drizzle it over any dessert for an added touch of sweetness! Add sprinkles

NOTES– you can also make Ghirardelli cocoa bombs with Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips and Ghirardelli Chocolate Premium Indulgence Hot Cocoa Mix.

*You can also use the back of a spoon to smooth out the other half of the sphere when closing the bomb

Enjoying a hot and delicious cup of cocoa has never been easier with these conversation-starter cocoa bombs! Not only are they fun to make, but you can also use them as party favors by simply popping each one into some cute cupcake liners.

Valentine’s Day isn’t all about romance. Don’t forget your BFF! They make a great gift for him or her.