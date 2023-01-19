Dangerous TikTok Challenges Parents Should Know About

screen time Photo by Lucee Santini

Do you know what the most dangerous TikTok trends for kids are these days? They are ridiculous challenges that your kids are mimicking, copying, and dying from.

TikTok is a rapidly growing social media platform among teenagers and preteens, but with its rise in popularity comes an increased risk of potentially dangerous trends. From viral TikTok challenges to Young TikTok users are exposed to risks that their parents or guardians may not be aware of like the blackout challenge videos. These dangerous acts and inappropriate content are killing our kids.

Table of contents

The TikTok Contoversy

There’s also a lot of controversy around this social media app. Recently, the University Of Texas blocked TikTok From Campus Wi-Fi. The university cited security, privacy, and data mining concerns in its decision. In the past few weeks, multiple institutions of higher learning have blacklisted TikTok from their campus Wi-Fi networks – from the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to Boise State University, Auburn University, and even the University of Central Oklahoma.

President Joe Biden signed a bill banning TikTok

Last month, President Joe Biden signed a bill to prohibit the usage of TikTok on any federal device. Now 31 states have followed suit and prohibited citizens from using TikTok through government-issued devices. Five other states have announced their intent to ban it with California, New York, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Vermont leading the charge while Louisiana, Florida West Virginia, and Pennsylvania are limiting its use in certain state agencies.

But this is the least of our problems…

Some of TikTok’s videos can cause serious heart problems, brain damage, spinal cord injuries, and cardiac arrest. These trends can cause life-threatening conditions. I’m not saying to be on TikTok or social media. I’m saying to just be aware and talk to your kids about it. Because at the end of the day, kids will do what kids want to do. Parental controls are great but they are not the answer to everything. Talk to your kids!

There are Serious Consequences to Tik Tok Challenges

A 12-year-old from Argentina recently died from doing a choking (also called blackout) challenge on TikTok.

from doing a choking (also called blackout) challenge on TikTok. A 10-year-old girl from Italy died last year from doing the same “ choking game” challenge while using a belt. She took part in many dancing challenges on TikTok. They found her phone with her in the bathroom.

from doing the same “ challenge while using a belt. She took part in many dancing challenges on TikTok. They found her phone with her in the bathroom. Tragically, the fatal game took another child’s life when a nine-year-old boy heard of Antonella’s story and attempted to recreate it himself.

when a nine-year-old boy heard of Antonella’s story and attempted to recreate it himself. Tristan Casson, 12, was participating in TikTok’s “blackout challenge,” holding his breath, also died tragically.

This mom is worried! Yes, some of TikTok’s videos are hilarious but some are downright dumb, stupid, and dangerous! So, here’s a list of some of the most hazardous TikTok trends that parents and guardians should be aware of. Comment if you come across the latest trend that is dangerous, even minimally, and I will add it to the list.

Inappropriate Content on Social Media

One of the most concerning risks for young TikTok users is exposure to inappropriate content. Despite having a “For You” page that curates age-appropriate content, it can still be easy for kids to stumble upon videos with explicit language, sexualized images, and other inappropriate content such as inappropriate games on Roblox. While there are filters available to prevent this, parents should still be aware of this risk and take steps to ensure their kids are not viewing inappropriate content.

Viral Challenges

TikTok can also expose young users to potentially dangerous trends that go viral. The most notorious of these is the “Skull Breaker Challenge”, wherein three people link arms, and one person jumps while the other two pull away, causing the third person to fall. This challenge has been linked to multiple injuries and even fatalities in some cases. Parents should be aware of these challenges and take steps to ensure their children stay safe while on TikTok.

Online Strangers

Another risk posed by TikTok is its potential for young users to connect with online strangers. Many users are free to comment on and message other users, which can lead to negative interactions with people who may not have the best intentions. Parents should be aware of this risk and ensure that their kids are not engaging with strangers on TikTok.

List of Dangerous Challenges for Kids

‘Beezin’ Tik Tok Challenge

The latest viral video for young people, ‘Beezin’, has rapidly gained traction amongst users. This challenge involves applying a menthol or peppermint-flavored Chapstick from Burt’s Bees to one’s eyelids to experience a state of alertness and heightened awareness.

Sleepy chicken game challenge

This game requires a person to stay awake e for an extended period to “win” the game. It is dangerous because it can lead to sleep deprivation which can further lead to potential health risks.

NyQuil Chicken

The ‘NyQuil Chicken’ challenge is another dangerous trend that has been gaining popularity on TikTok. This challenge involves mixing NyQuil, an over-the-counter medication (cold medicine) used to treat cold and flu symptoms, with a variety of other ingredients to make a dish resembling chicken or a chicken dish.

Cha Cha Slide Challenge

These viral videos involve following the instructions of DJ Casper’s song “Cha Cha Slide”. In this challenge, participants must try to dance moves perfectly, failing which they have to face the consequences.

Water bottle Challenge

Also known as the “whoosh bottle experiment.” This hazardous social media challenge involves igniting a limited quantity of alcohol in an expansive water bottle, resulting in a startling “whoosh” sound. This caused some serious burns on one child.

Belt Challenge

This deadly game requires participants to wrap a belt or rope around their necks while spinning around in a circle.

Raw Chicken Challenge

This trend, which is gaining traction on TikTok, involves eating raw chicken or drinking raw eggs. This can lead to a variety of health risks including Salmonella infection and food poisoning.

Penny Challenge

The Penny Challenge involves taping a penny to the ground, and then spinning around it while taping it down with your feet. The goal of the challenge is to spin the penny until it stops spinning and falls off.

The Blackout Challenge

The Blackout Challenge is a dangerous TikTok trend that involves intentionally cutting off the oxygen supply or breathing until one passes out. This trend has been linked to multiple serious injuries and fatalities, and parents should be aware of this challenge and take steps to ensure their children are not engaging in it.

Orbeez Shooting

The Orbeez Shooting Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves shooting Orbeez, small colorful balls made of biodegradable gel, out of a makeshift cannon. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for the Orbeez to shoot out with great force and cause injury.

Throw It in the Air

The Throw It in the Air Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves throwing items, such as phones and laptops, up in the air and catching them. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for the item being thrown to land on someone or something else and cause injury or damage.

Milk Crate Challenge

The Milk Crate Challenge involves stacking milk crates on top of one another and then jumping off them. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for the crates to topple over, causing serious injury.

Fire Challenge

The Fire Challenge involves setting oneself on fire and filming the results. This challenge has been linked to multiple serious injuries, and as such parents should be aware of this challenge and ensure their children are not engaging in it.

Nutmeg Challenge

The Nutmeg Challenge involves snorting ground-up nutmeg, which can cause nausea, vomiting, and even hallucinations. This challenge is dangerous due to the potential for serious health repercussions from consuming large amounts of nutmeg.

Corn on the Cobb Challenge

The Corn Cobb Challenge involves inserting a large piece of corn into one’s mouth and attempting to swallow it. This challenge has been known to cause choking and should be avoided at all costs.

Choking challenge

The Choking challenge is a TikTok trend that involves attempting to choke oneself or another person to achieve a feeling of euphoria. This challenge can be extremely dangerous and has been linked to multiple serious injuries and fatalities.

Burning Pile Challenge

The Burning Pile Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves piling up items and setting them on fire. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for the fire to spread out of control, causing serious injury or property damage.

Benadryl challenge

The Benadryl Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves taking large doses of the over-the-counter allergy medicine Benadryl. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious side effects, such as hallucinations and an increased risk of seizures.

Silhouette Challenge

The Silhouette Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves users posing in front of a black background while music plays. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for images to be stolen and used without permission or for malicious purposes.

Beer – basketball challenge

The Beer – Basketball Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves balancing a beer can on the rim of a basketball hoop and trying to shoot it into the basket. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for alcohol consumption or injuries from missed shots.

Tooth filing challenge

The Tooth Filing Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves filing one’s teeth to achieve a “perfect” smile. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for permanent damage or even infection.

The Orbeez Challenge

The Orbeez Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves swallowing large amounts of small colorful gel balls. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for choking or serious digestive issues.

The “How Far Can You Dig?” Challenge

The “How Far Can You Dig?” Challenge is a tik tok trend that involves digging as deep as possible to see how far they can go. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential of falling into an unsafe area and becoming injured or buried alive.

The Kick Door Challenge

The Kick Door Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves kicking a door open to impress viewers. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious physical injury from kicking an unsecured door.

The “How High Can You Jump?” Challenge

The “How High Can You Jump?” Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves seeing how high someone can jump. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious injury from attempting dangerous jumps or stunts.

The Hot Pepper Challenge

The Hot Pepper Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves eating an extremely hot pepper to impress viewers. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious digestive issues or allergic reactions.

The “How Much Can You Lift?” Challenge

The “How Much Can You Lift?” Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves seeing how much weight someone can lift. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious injury from attempting dangerous lifts or stunts.

Nasal Spray Tan Challenge

The Nasal Spray Tan Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves using nasal spray tanning solutions to achieve an even, quick tan. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious skin irritation or allergic reactions.

Morning-after-pill TikTok challenge

The Morning-after-pill TikTok challenge is another dangerous TikTok challenge that involves taking the morning-after pill to induce vomiting. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious side effects and even death.

Nail File Challenge

The Nail File Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves using an electric nail file to shape and file one’s nails. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious cuts or burns from the tool.

Duct Tape Challenge

The Duct Tape Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves wrapping oneself in duct tape and trying to break free. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious injury or suffocation from the tape.

Freeze-tag Challenge

The Freeze-tag Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves a group of people playing tag but with the added element of freezing when tagged instead of running away. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious injury from being frozen in an awkward position.

Lemon Juice Challenge

The Lemon Juice Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves drinking lemon juice and trying not to make a face while doing so. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious burns or allergic reactions from drinking too much lemon juice.

Skull Breaker Challenge

The Skull Breaker Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves tripping someone while they jump in an attempt to impress viewers. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious head injuries or even death.

Pass-out Challenge

The pass-out challenge is a TikTok trend that involves trying to make oneself faint. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious injury or even death from lack of oxygen.

Fire mirror challenge

The fire mirror challenge is a TikTok trend that involves someone taking a selfie in front of a lit candle. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious burns from the heat of the flame.

Inhalation Challenge

The Inhalation Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves inhaling substances such as deodorant or hairspray. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious lung damage from inhaling these substances.

Ihop Challenge

The Ihop Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves seeing how many pancakes someone can eat in one sitting. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for choking or serious digestive issues from overheating.

One Chip Challenge

The One Chip Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves eating a single extremely hot pepper to impress viewers. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious digestive issues or allergic reactions.

Karma’s a Bitch Challenge

The Karma’s a Bitch Challenge is a TikTok trend that involves someone doing something cruel or embarrassing to get revenge. This challenge can be dangerous due to the potential for serious emotional or physical harm from these actions.

Parental Awareness

Parents should be aware of these potential dangers and viral trends and take steps to ensure their children are being safe while on TikTok. They should also talk to their kids about the risks associated with these trends, as well as monitor what content they are viewing, who is following them, and the messages they exchange with others. Together we can help protect our kids from the potential dangers of TikTok.

Tips on Talking to Kids about Social Media

Speak to your kids about social media sites.

Discuss the risks involved with TikTok trends and online challenges.

Monitor their online behavior and who they are interacting with.

Caution them against taking part in viral trends or challenges.

Encourage alternative activities that do not involve risk-taking behaviors.

Remind them to think before they post, as their actions could have long-term consequences.

Encourage them to reach out for help if they see anything on TikTok that makes them uncomfortable.

Remind them of the importance of online safety and privacy settings.

Educate yourself on the latest trends and challenges so you can be more aware of what your children are engaging in.

Set parental controls and balance their screen time.

The above dangerous TikTok trends should be avoided by all TikTok users, especially children. Parents should take steps to ensure their children are being safe while on TikTok and talk to them about the risks associated with these trends. Together, we can help protect our kids from the potential dangers of TikTok.

Related Posts

Conscious Parenting

5 Unique Ways to Get Kids to do Chores