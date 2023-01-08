100 Things to do in Sedona, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Are you setting off to Sedona, Arizona? If so and you desire to experience the remarkable energy vortexes among these vibrant red rock formations, look no further! I have all that you need for your amazing journey.

Sedona, nestled in the state of Arizona, has become a highly sought-after tourist destination for locals and people from all over the world. It's undeniable that this place is simply captivating due to its stunning natural beauty, an abundance of outdoor activities to explore, along with desirable amenities.

Sedona, Arizona

Looking to make a pilgrimage to Sedona's red rock country? It's just an easy two-hour drive from Phoenix, twenty minutes away from Cottonwood, forty minutes out of Camp Verde, and the same distance if you're coming in from Flagstaff. Whatever your location is near these major stops, it would be impossible not to take a day trip there! Once here, check out some incredible things that await:

Visit the Chapel of the Holy Cross

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Sedona is the Chapel of the Holy Cross, which is a beautiful Catholic church that was built into the red rocks. The chapel offers stunning views and is a great place to catch a sunset. It has been said that if you stand in the footprint next to the cross, Jesus will look straight into you. I tried it, and yes, it is very surreal.

Get a spiritual reading.

Sedona is known for its spiritual healing and positive energy-boosting properties. A great way to tap into this energy is to get a spiritual reading. Many different practitioners in Sedona offer readings of various focus areas, from tarot cards to astrology.

Have your aura read and/or photographed.

The energy in Sedona stretches beyond the spiritual realm; it is also believed to be one of the few places on earth where a person's aura can be seen. You can have your aura read and photographed at various locations throughout town, giving you an incredible perspective into yourself that you may never have experienced before.

Discover Devil’s Bridge Trail

The Devil’s Bridge Trail is one of the most popular hiking trails in Sedona and leads to a natural sandstone bridge that spans over a canyon. The trail is moderate in difficulty and offers stunning views of the area. I did not finish the trail but I went almost to the top and it was worth it! The trail is 4 miles round trip so don’t forget water.

Dance to some live entertainment.

Sedona has an array of live entertainment bars and venues that offer some of the best music. Catch up with a few friends and enjoy some great music, dancing, and drinks. Some popular places to check out are The Oak Creek Tavern, Sound Bites Grill, and Red Rock Cafe.

Camp at the local campsites.

If you’re looking to stay a few days or even longer in Sedona, there are plenty of campsites that offer primitive camping and RV sites. Some popular ones include the Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Slide Rock State Park, and Chapel Campground.

Go trout fishing in Oak Creek Canyon.

Oak Creek Canyon is the perfect spot for a lazy day of catching trout. The creek offers a variety of fish, from rainbow trout to brown trout, and is great for fishing year-round.

Go on a spiritual nature retreat.

If you’re looking to tap into the energy of Sedona, there are a variety of spiritual retreats available. These retreats range from yoga, meditation, or even outdoor activities such as rock climbing. You can customize your experience and have an unforgettable adventure in Sedona.

Watch a film at Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is a non-profit theatre that screens independent films and special movie events. It’s a great place to relax and check out some interesting movies you won’t find anywhere else.

Attend a sound bath or Gong Meditation.

Sound baths and Gong Meditations are a great way to relax and tap into the energy of Sedona. You can go to various locations around town and experience a sound bath (which is like a massage with sound) or a gong meditation, which is an amazing journey through sound.

Get a Sedona Reiki treatment

Sedona is known for its energy-healing powers and Reiki therapy is one of the most popular treatments. Reiki practitioners work with energy to bring balance and peace to their clients. It’s a great way to relax and reduce stress.

Balance your Chakra

Sedona is a great place to balance your chakra system and get in touch with your spiritual self. You can visit local practitioners who specialize in working with the seven chakras or join a group meditation session. It’s a great way to connect to yourself and those around you.

Visit the Sedona Psychic and Healing Arts Fair

The Sedona Psychic and Healing Arts Fair is an event that happens several times a year in which healers and psychics from all over the world come together to share their knowledge and energy. This is a great opportunity to learn more about spirituality, psychic readings, reiki, healing arts, and more.

Meditate at Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park.

The Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park is a beautiful park that offers tranquility and peace. You can spend a few hours walking the trails or spend some time meditating in the meditation garden. The grounds are open all year round and offer a peaceful experience for all visitors.

Go hot air ballooning over Sedona.

Take a day trip to the Grand Canyon.

Hot air ballooning over Sedona is an incredible experience. You can float above the land and take in the stunning views of the city from up high. And if you’re feeling adventurous, why not take a day trip to the Grand Canyon?

Check out Airport Mesa Vortex

The Airport Mesa Vortex is a popular tourist destination as it is said to be a place where energy fields can be felt. Visitors can hike to the top of the mesa for stunning views of Sedona.

Hike Bell Rock.

Bell Rock is a popular hiking spot as it features stunning views of the Red Rocks. The hike is relatively easy and you can even take pictures along the way. It’s a great way to explore Sedona and see all that it has to offer.

Cathedral Rock Trail.

The Cathedral Rock Trail is an amazing opportunity to explore the red rocks of Sedona. The hike isn’t too challenging and you can take in the breathtaking views along the way. It’s a great way to

Take a stroll through Uptown Sedona.

Uptown Sedona is a great place for shopping, dining, and sightseeing. You can stroll through the streets to explore the various shops and restaurants or take in some of the beautiful views that Sedona has to offer.

Look for UFOs

The UFO Watchtower is an extraordinary destination renowned for its breathtaking views of the landscape and, allegedly, a frequent site of extraterrestrial activity. Its one-of-a-kind ambiance makes it irresistible to curious visitors!

Check out the Sedona Art Galleries

Sedona is home to some of the most beautiful art galleries in Arizona. You can explore different styles and types of artwork from around the world as you walk through the various galleries. It’s a great way to experience Sedona’s culture and creativity.

Check out Kokopelli Gallery.

Experience the vibrant artistry of Sedona's renowned Kokopelli Gallery, showcasing an array of breathtaking pieces from local creators. From beautiful paintings to magnificent sculptures, come explore and admire a vast collection that will surely captivate your senses.

Visit Copper Art Museum.

For art enthusiasts, the Copper Art Museum is an unmissable attraction. With more than 1,000 masterpieces on display and a host of educational events and programs to explore, you'll be spoilt for choice at this stunning venue.

Visit Sedona Heritage Museum.

Exploring Sedona's past is a cinch at the Sedona Heritage Museum! Showcasing an array of artifacts tracing back to the town’s beginnings, this museum offers visitors an opportunity to further their knowledge and appreciation for local history. In addition, varied learning opportunities such as educational programs and events are also frequently available.

Check out Montezuma Castle National Monument.

Montezuma Castle is a magnificent and well-preserved representation of the historic Sinaguan culture, built over one thousand years ago. It offers an incredible opportunity for all ages to discover the history and be amazed by its astonishing architectural design!

Go for a Wine Tasting.

Are you looking for a great spot to do some wine tasting? Then Sedona is your destination! Home to several vineyards and wineries, it's the ideal place to indulge in delicious wines. Visit Alcantara Vineyards, Javelina Leap Vineyard, or Sedona Wine Cellars while you're there - they have some of the best vino around!

Have breakfast at Layla’s Bakery-Cafe.

If you're ever in Sedona, Layla's Bakery-Cafe is the spot to stop for a quick meal or snack. With an array of delectable dishes ranging from baked goods and sandwiches to soups and salads, there's something that everyone will love! My go-to item on the menu are their almond croissants - they fly off the shelves fast so make sure you grab one while supplies last!

Enjoy tapas and wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona.

For dinner in Sedona, Vino Di Sedona is one of the best restaurants in the area. This fine dining establishment offers a variety of Italian-inspired dishes, as well as an extensive wine list.

Enjoy an upscale dinner at Cucina Rustica.

If you're seeking the ideal spot for dinner with a combination of American and Italian cuisine, look no further than Cucina Rustica! Not only is it known for its delicious menu selections but also for its friendly staff and inviting atmosphere.

Have a picnic in Posse Ground Park.

Treat yourself to a relaxing picnic in Posse Ground Park! With its vast open space and picturesque views, this park is the perfect spot for a leisurely outdoor lunch or dinner. There are also plenty of activities available here such as basketball courts and playgrounds, making it a great destination for all ages.

Browse the galleries on Gallery Row.

For art lovers, Gallery Row is a must-see! Positioned in the heart of downtown Sedona, this area features numerous galleries showcasing local artwork. Whether you're looking for fine art or fun souvenirs, these galleries are sure to have something special to add to your collection.

See an outdoor movie at Mary Fisher Theatre.

Attend a cowboy lunch ride.

If you're looking for a unique experience, consider signing up for a cowboy lunch ride! With this activity, you can take part in an educational tour of Sedona's backcountry while enjoying a delicious picnic-style meal. The guides are incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, making it the perfect way to learn more about the area!

Go stargazing.

Sedona is renowned for its near-perfect stargazing conditions - making it the perfect destination for a night of skywatching! With very little light pollution and plenty of dark skies, it's an ideal spot to view stunning constellations and planets. Gather your friends and family to experience this magical activity together in an unforgettable way.

Have lunch Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen

Are you in the mood for tasty, nutritious, and delicious food without sacrificing flavor? If so, Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen is your ideal spot! They provide a wide selection of fresh, healthy pizzas and pasta as well as salads that will tantalize your taste buds but still be good for you.

Eat authentic Mexican cuisine at Elote Cafe.

For an unforgettable gastronomic excursion, a stop at Elote Cafe is essential for those visiting Sedona. This fabulous restaurant serves up Mexican-influenced cuisine and boasts an impressive array of tequilas and mezcals that will tantalize your taste buds.

Enjoy some ribs and try the jalapeno cornbread at Cowboy Club.

For an unforgettable night out in Sedona, look no further than The Cowboy Club! This western-style bar and grill feature live music, dancing, and a delicious selection of food and drinks. Come see why this is the spot for fun in town!

Eat traditional Mexican food at Oaxaca.

Oaxaca is the ideal place to go for a fabulous night out, boasting an extensive array of margaritas and Mexican beers.

Grab a slice of pizza at Pisa Lisa.

For a fast and delicious meal in Sedona, Pisa Lisa is the perfect spot! Not only do they offer both takeout and delivery services for your convenience, but their salads are scrumptious and the gelato unbeatable. Stop by today to experience all it has to offer!

Go on a Jeep Tour.

Make your Sedona experience unforgettable by taking a jeep tour! There are various companies that offer guided tours of the region's most spectacular sights, allowing you to not just admire its breathtaking landscape, but also learn about its fascinating history and geology.

Take an Air Tour.

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of Sedona from a bird's eye view by taking an awe-inspiring air tour! You'll get to soar high above, circumnavigating beautiful red rocks while flying in either a small airplane or helicopter. It is sure to be one unforgettable journey you will never forget!

Visit the famous Tlaquepaque.

No matter when you pay a visit to Sedona, be sure to explore the enchanting shopping mecca of Tlaquepaque. This lush area is brimming with diverse art galleries, boutiques, and eateries that bring an inviting atmosphere filled with culture. Plus, there are numerous events held at Tlaquepaque throughout the year - making for a memorable experience!

Check out the cute town of Cottonwood.

Escape from the ordinary and indulge yourself in Cottonwood's heavenly array of stores, restaurants, and art galleries! Nestled just outside Sedona’s walls in southern Arizona, this quaint town will leave you captivated by its stunning attractions. Spend some quality time, let your worries go away as you take a stroll through this serene destination - perfect for that much-needed getaway.

Visit the Jerome State Historic Park.

Visitors to Jerome State Historic Park can experience the rich and captivating history of the area like never before. The park offers an array of informative displays, activities, and artifacts that offer a unique insight into times gone by. With so much to learn and explore, this is truly one excursion you won't want to miss!

Get a Swedish Massage at Mii Amo Spa.

Recharge and restore your body with the help of Mii Amo Spa, Sedona's premier spa. With a wide range of services including massages, facials, and body wraps available to accommodate all needs - you're sure to leave feeling completely revitalized!

Get a private mountain bike excursion at the Enchantment Resort Spa.

Are you in search of a picturesque mountain biking adventure? Look no further than Enchantment Resort Spa. Not only does this resort provide private tours of Sedona's incredible terrain, but it also offers plenty of luxurious amenities to make your stay truly remarkable. Pack your bag and experience the vacation that dreams are made of!

Soak in outdoor tubs at The Wilde Haven Resort Hotel.

The Wilde Haven Resort Hotel is a great place to stay while in Sedona. This resort offers plenty of amenities, including an outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a fitness center.

Discover Native American History at Wupatki National Monument.

Wupatki National Monument is a U.S. National Monument that is home to several ancient Native American ruins. The monument is a great place to learn about the area’s history and see some of the amazing architecture.

Take a selfie at the famous Coffee Pot Rock.

Coffee Pot Rock is a popular Sedona landmark that is said to resemble a coffee pot. The rock is located on Highway 179 and is a great place to take a photo or enjoy the views.

Check out Sedona’s Community Farmers Market.

On Sundays, come to the Sedona Community Farmers Market and get your fresh fix of homegrown goods! From wholesome fruits and veggies to all sorts of other delicious items - this market has it all.

Explore Coconino National Forest.

Coconino National Forest, located in the heart of Arizona, is an oasis of life and natural landscapes. Abundant with flora and fauna as well as picturesque hiking trails that traverse through its lush forests, this national forest offers a unique experience for outdoor enthusiasts to explore.

Drive along Airport Road.

Highway 179 is home to the renowned Airport Road, a remarkable scenic drive that yields unparalleled views of Sedona's iconic red rocks. Whether you're in it for an invigorating hike or just taking in the scenery from your car window, Airport Road has something special waiting for everyone!

Hike Bell Rock Pathway.

The Bell Rock Pathway is a popular hiking trail that offers stunning views of Sedona’s red rocks.

Enjoy some fudge at Sedona Fudge Company.

If you're in the mood for something sweet, The Sedona Fudge Company has just what you need! They offer a delectable selection of freshly-made fudges in all kinds of flavors. Plus, they have delicious ice cream and other desserts too. It's the perfect place to satisfy your craving for something sugary!

Play golf at Oakcreek Country Club.

Golf-lovers rejoice! The Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona is the perfect place to relax and play a round of golf. With an 18-hole course, an onsite pro shop, plus a restaurant for all your dining needs; it's the ultimate experience for any golfer.

Dine in an Igloo at ShadowRock Tap + Table at Hilton Sedona Resort At Bell Rock.

If you're looking for a fantastic culinary experience while in Sedona, then look no further than the ShadowRock Tap + Table. Here, you'll find an extensive selection of American and international dishes along with a well-stocked bar to quench your thirst.

Take a Scenic Drive on Schnebly Hill Road.

If you're searching for breathtaking views of Sedona's iconic red rocks, then Schnebly Hill Road is the place to be! Situated just off Highway 179, this scenic drive offers a perfect opportunity to take an idyllic journey or go on a thrilling hike.

Explore Red Rock State Park.

For a true immersion in Sedona's spectacular scenery, Red Rock State Park is the ideal destination. Take a romantic stroll through its breathtaking trails and picnic spots while admiring vibrant red rock formations that will take your breath away.

Take a day trip to Verde Canyon Railroad.

Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life when you take a day trip on the Verde Canyon Railroad in Sedona. Not only will you be treated to breathtaking views through this canyon, but also a wealth of amenities that make your ride more pleasurable!

Go on a Wine Tasting Tour at Javelina Leap Vineyards.

Come explore the delightful Javelina Leap Vineyard and sample an array of wines! Our vineyard tour will take you through our award-winning winery, where you can get a behind-the-scenes look at how we craft each bottle. With us, your wine-tasting experience is sure to be one that's filled with discovery and unforgettable memories. Come see why everyone loves visiting us!

Take a scenic hike on the Boynton Canyon Trail.

The Boynton Canyon Trail is a well-liked hiking path, and it's one of the 7 vortices that provides you with magnificent views of Sedona's mesmerizing red rocks.

Take a swim in Oak Creek.

Oak Creek is a popular spot for swimming while in Sedona and offers a variety of swimming holes. I do not recommend going during Spring Break!

Explore ancient Native American ruins.

Palatki Ruins is a U.S. National Monument that is home to several ancient Native American ruins. Visiting the monument is an amazing way to explore this region's history and admire its incredible architecture.

Have a picnic at the Crescent Moon Picnic Site.

Head to the Crescent Moon Picnic Site on Highway 89A for a breathtaking picnic experience with those you love most. With jaw-dropping views of Sedona's red rocks, this spot is sure to become one of your favorite destinations for meals shared with friends and family alike!

Take a scenic horseback ride.

If you're looking for an enjoyable and exercise-filled way to explore the magnificent beauty of Sedona, why not take a scenic horseback ride? There are plenty of places that offer this opportunity. With stunning views around every corner, it's sure to be an unforgettable experience!

Take a 6-mile cliff dwellings tour.

Uncover the mysteries of Sedona's past with a 6-mile guided tour of its ancient ruins! With stops at multiple sites and knowledgeable commentary from your guide, this outing will be an enlightening experience to remember.

Visit the Sedona Art Center.

If you're looking for an ideal spot to get a taste of Sedona's best art, The Sedona Art Center is the place to be. Offering plenty of galleries, shops, and restaurants in one convenient site, it's hard to resist this all-inclusive destination when you’re shopping or dining out!

Take a swim at Grasshopper Point Swimming & Picnic Area.

Escape to the beauty of Grasshopper Point and enjoy its vast array of features! From inviting picnic tables and grills, to exciting swimming opportunities, it's an ideal spot for those who are looking to marvel at nature while having fun. Easily accessible from Highway 89A, it is the perfect destination for a memorable outdoor experience.

Eat a Latin-inspired grill at Mariposa, while overlooking the beautiful red rock.

Mariposa is the perfect spot to grab a bite while overlooking Sedona's incredible red rocks. Offering an array of dishes inspired by Latin American cuisine, Mariposa is sure to tantalize your taste buds with its flavorful offerings. So come and enjoy a delicious meal in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable!

Hike to Doe Mountain. Doe Mountain is a spectacular site offering unparalleled views of Sedona's red rocks. Just off Highway 179, Doe Mountain serves as the ideal spot for an invigorating hike or to simply take in the nature around you.

Park and watch the sunset at Sedona Airport Scenic Lookout.

The Sedona Airport Scenic Lookout is a great place to watch the sunset. This lookout point offers stunning views of the airport and the surrounding area.

Take the kids to a splash pad at Sunset Park.

Let your kids escape the summer heat and enjoy a fun-filled day at Sunset Park - conveniently located right off Highway 179! This park offers an array of amenities, including a refreshing splash pad, playground equipment to explore, and picnic tables for lunch.

Take a yoga class at Sedona Spa.

The Sedona Spa is the perfect location to practice your yoga postures and breathing exercises. Not only will you find a wealth of classes here, but also massage treatments, luxurious facials, and other relaxing spa services are available too.

Go shopping for fine jewelry.

Sedona is full of wonderful retailers that offer an exquisite selection of fine jewelry for you to choose from.

Explore The Honanki Heritage Site.

Ready to explore Sedona's illustrious history? Look no further than the Honanki Heritage Site, situated on Highway 89A. Not only does it feature an impressive museum, but you can also take in the wonders of nature while traversing along its hiking trails!

Climb the Mogollon Rim with a 4 x 4.

Whether you're seeking a casual hike or an adrenaline-filled climb, the Mogollon Rim offers it all! With its range of routes and stunning views, this destination is sure to ignite your adventurous spirit.

Courthouse Butte is one of the 7 vortices and a popular hiking destination. The butte offers stunning views of Sedona’s red rocks and is a great place to take a hike.el that is located on Highway

Do a rock climbing tour.

Sedona is home to countless companies offering rock climbing tours, allowing you to simultaneously explore the stunning natural beauty and get a good workout.

Have an upscale dinner at L’Auberge de Sedona.

If you're looking for an unforgettable evening of romance, then Arizona's premier restaurant is the ideal destination.

Enjoy breakfast with a view at The Coffee Pot Restaurant.

Established in 1974, The Coffee Pot Restaurant has become a beloved Sedona staple.

Listen to live music at Sound Bites Grill.

If you're searching for delicious American comfort food and amazing entertainment, then look no further than Sound Bites Grill - your neighborhood's go-to spot!

Take a hot air balloon ride.

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of Sedona from a one-of-a-kind vantage point. Numerous companies provide hot air balloon rides that will give you an awe-inspiring view like no other!

Go shopping at the Collective Sedona.

Nestled at the entrance to Sedona, our hotel is in the picturesque Village of Oak Creek.

Hike Boynton Canyon trail.

If you're looking for an unforgettable outdoor experience, look no further than Boynton Canyon. This is one of the most sought-after trails in Sedona and offers unparalleled views of its unique red rocks. Get ready to lace up your shoes - it's time to explore!

Hike the 7 Sacred Pools.

Embark on an unforgettable journey through the 7 Sacred Pools of Sedona! This iconic trail will lead you to mesmerizing views of the area's signature red rocks, providing a perfect backdrop for your hike. Whether it's your first time or one-hundredth, this is sure to be an adventure unlike any other.

Swim on a vortex (Buddha Beach).

Sedona is renowned for its vortexes, which are reportedly hubs of tremendous energy. Buddha Beach on Highway 89A has become an especially beloved destination among those who enjoy swimming in one of these unique sites.

Enjoy amazing ice cream at Rocky Rd Ice Cream Co.

Rocky Rd Ice Cream Co. is a great place to enjoy some delicious ice cream. The shop offers a variety of flavors, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

Sip on some best homemade chai at the Chai Spot.

Experience the unique flavors of chai tea and browse through Indian items at The Chai Spot. Whether you're vegan, gluten-free, or neither, the extensive selection has something to please everyone's palate. Not only that, but we also serve up some delicious snacks!

Take a broken arrow jeep tour.

A tour of the broken hour is an absolute must while visiting Sedona. Step onboard a jeep and explore the stunning red rocks from atop, with incredible views you won't soon forget!

Visit Verde Valley Wine Trail.

Exploring the Verde Valley Wine Trail is a phenomenal way to sample different varieties of wine and explore multiple wineries. The trail offers an unforgettable experience that will tantalize your taste buds, with its expansive selection of wines from local producers.

Go Shopping at The Shops at Hyatt Piñon Pointe.

Shopping at Hyatt Piñon Pointe is a remarkable experience. The shops boast an array of products, alongside numerous eateries and cafes for you to explore.

Have brunch with a view at Creekside American Bistro.

Experience brunch with a spectacular view of Oak Creek.

Visit a Rainbow Trout Farm.

At the Rainbow Trout Farm, you'll find a wide selection of fish and an exciting array of fishing experiences. Whether you're a novice or a professional angler, there's something here to please everyone. Make memories that will last a lifetime while sinking your line in our pristine waters!

Visit Out of Africa Wildlife Park.

Treat your family to an unforgettable experience at Out of Africa Wildlife Park! Located off Highway 179, you'll be able to come face-to-face with amazing elephants, stunning tigers, and much more - all in their natural habitats. It's the ideal spot for making lasting memories that your loved ones will treasure forever - so don't miss out on this remarkable destination!

Eat a chuck wagon dinner and watch a show at the Balzin’ M Ranch.

For a truly extraordinary night out, visit the Balzin' M Ranch on Highway 179. Treat yourself and your loved ones to an exquisite chuck wagon dinner and be amazed by their awe-inspiring show! Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience - book now!

Take a scenic drive on the Red Rock Scenic Byway

Explore the magic of Sedona's red rocks with a drive along the Red Rock Scenic Byway. Located on Highway 179, this amazing journey provides breathtaking views that you won't soon forget!

Grab a coffee and a view!

There are tons of coffee bars in Sedona. Check out the 20 best coffee shops here.

There are so many great things to do in Sedona, whether you are looking for outdoor adventures or just want to explore this beautiful city. No matter your interests, there is something for everyone in Sedona!