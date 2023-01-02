This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Do you want to know more about losing weight with the Egg Fast Diet? The 3-Day Egg Fast Meal Plan has a few simple rules. These easy egg recipes have helped me kick off my Keto Egg Fast diet using the simple egg fast rules.

3-Day Keto Egg Fast

With the end of spring break, I'm recommitting to my Keto lifestyle. Every time I return to this way of living, it's always a reminder that it leaves me feeling energized and sharp-minded - something no other diet does for me! So here's to getting back on track with healthy eating habits.

The Diet Doctor highly recommends this diet for a few health conditions, and it is not simply for quick weight loss. Rather, I have made this my lifestyle choice! Now let's begin with some fast egg recipes!

Contrary to what the media may suggest, following a keto diet is not as straightforward as it seems. To ensure success during your journey, do your homework beforehand. You'll be pleasantly surprised to see that many people have found great joy in snacking on high-fat foods and embracing this lifestyle!

Learn how to prevent nutritional deficits and discover the key to entering a state of ketosis today.

Do you want to understand the basics of the Keto Diet and how it can improve your lifestyle?

The basic concept of the Keto diet is to consume foods high in fat (healthy fats) and low in carbs. Without going into detail about macronutrient scales, the main point is that you should incorporate good fats in your diets such as eggs, avocados, cashews, butter, and cheese. Don't forget to include MCT oil, peanuts, and olive oil too!

It doesn’t have to be a restrictive diet.

Always drink plenty of water.

Keto Egg Fast Plan

Stuck on a weight loss plateau in your Ketogenic Diet journey? The egg diet, otherwise known as the 3-Day Keto Egg Fast is here to help you get back into ketosis and reignite your progress. By giving your body an alternate source of fuel from fat instead of glucose, this fast will reboot and reset any roadblocks preventing further progress. In no time at all, you'll be back on track!

Get your weight loss journey back on track with this Keto Egg Fast Diet menu Plan! This three-day diet plan is perfect for anyone looking to cut down and trim fat, especially if you're dealing with a plateau. Our curated recipes are the best of the best when it comes to jumpstarting that keto lifestyle - so let's get started! Check out our table of contents below for all the tasty ideas waiting for you.

In order to maximize success and enjoy the full benefits of a 3-day egg diet plan menu, you must adhere to these Egg Fast Keto Rules.

Don't find yourself perplexed by the egg-fast rules - they are very straightforward to understand and follow!

Eat 6-11 eggs all-day To balance out each egg you eat, make sure to also add a tablespoon of nutritious fat from sources such as olive oil, sugar-free mayonnaise, MCT oil, coconut oil butter or avocado oil. Enjoy no more than four ounces of cheese per day, and remember to limit yourself to one ounce for each egg. Get your day started on the right foot and consume an egg within 30 minutes of rising! A minimum of 3 hours should elapse between meals in order to ensure optimal health and nutrition. Indulge in a maximum of three diet sodas per day (optional). Refrain from consuming sugar and any other sweeteners. Refrain from having your last meal three hours prior to bedtime in order to ensure a restful night of sleep. Ensure you are drinking a minimum of 6-8 glasses daily. Ensure that your seasonings are not exceeding 1g to create a balanced and flavorful meal.. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, but please abstain from adding any cream. No added dairy (besides your one ounce of cheese per egg), no meat, no veggies, and no fruits.

The keto egg diet is not meant to be a long-term dietary solution; rather, it should only be used for a short period of time. In addition, quick fat fasts are a trend nowadays and this particular plan includes eggs, as well as other standard ingredients with sample menus, included too!

To prevent keto flu symptoms, electrolyte supplements should be taken in addition to magnesium and potassium-sodium supplementation. If constipation has become an issue, a higher intake of coconut oil - like the one from Better Body Foods - is suggested. Magnesium might also help with this matter as well.

Why Does Egg Quality Really Matter?

Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrition, boasting protein (from their whites), healthy fats (in their yolks), and containing vitamins B2, D, B6, B12 zinc iron, and copper. They’re good for you in every way! At my household we use eggs daily – the refrigerator is never without them.

But unfortunately, not all eggs in the store are created equal. It is important to buy high-quality eggs. Buy eggs from a farm that is herbicide and pesticide-free for at least 3 years.

Ensure you purchase eggs that are free from hormones, cage-free, and roaming freely like Happy Eggs. These are the most liberated of all Free Range products!

To keep my fasts interesting and nourishing, I used Happy Eggs. They are the epitome of quality and taste! To ensure that your egg-based meals remain scrumptious, here are a couple of recipes to help you out.

There's a wide range of egg-fast recipes available to explore, so you're sure to find something that works for you!

Spices are my favorite way to liven up meals, and they work wonders with the Keto Egg Diet. To spice things up on a 3-Day Keto Egg Fast, I created these mouthwatering Southwest Egg Cups that can be incorporated as part of your typical Keto routine while still providing egg-fast results!

Ingredients for Egg Fast:

Instructions for Keto Egg Fast:

Combine the eggs, cheese, and avocado oil. Add a sprinkle of southwest spices. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes.

For those of you undertaking the Keto Egg Fast, these delectable Lemon Cheesecake Fat Bombs can make it much more manageable - especially if you have a sweet tooth like I do! Not only will they help get through the three day challenge but your taste buds won't be disappointed either.

If you're on a keto diet and need something that can stash away for later, Egg Fast Quiche is the ideal solution! This awesome recipe yields 6 servings so you can keep them in your fridge for up to one week or freeze some portions for future consumption. Plus, it's perfect when you have an egg fast ahead of you – now that's convenience at its finest!

Tired of spending hours in the kitchen preparing a meal? Look no further than this delectable egg fast dish that is sure to tantalize your taste buds and save you time. All it takes are four simple ingredients and just two minutes of preparation for an incredible result!

Boiled eggs are always an option for breakfast and lunch during this egg fast.

NOTES

This is not a long-term diet.

Although there is dairy in this keto egg fast, it is a maximum of 4 ounces of cheese.

Stevia is a natural product, this is why it is in my Keto Lemon Cheesecake Bombs.

Keto Egg Fast Southwest Egg Cups

Yield: 12

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

The keto egg cups are great for the 3-day keto egg fast or as a quick keto snack.

Ingredients

12 Eggs

4 Ounces of Mexican blend cheese,

12 Tablespoons of avocado oil

southwest spices.

Instructions

Combine the eggs, cheese, and avocado oil. Add a sprinkle of southwest spices. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes.

Notes

Although there is dairy in this fast, it is a maximum of 4 ounces of cheese. Stevia is a natural product, this is why it is in my Lemon Cheesecake Bombs.

Are you in search of delicious keto egg fast recipes? Do your rules differ when it comes to the egg-fast diet? What do you think about these low-carb egg recipes for shedding pounds quickly?

Do you have a 3-Day Egg Diet Plan Menu that you want to contribute? Let us know in the comments below!

FAQ

Can I do an egg fast for a month?

No, it’s meant to be short-term. If you did it long-term, you will be robbing your body of other essential nutrients if you only eat eggs, fats, and cheese for too long.

How much weight can you lose on the egg fast?

Most people lose 5-10lbs

What can you eat on an egg fast?

Usually just eggs and cheese

Does the 3-day egg fast work?

If it is done correctly

What does an egg fast do to your body?

It induces the metabolic state of ketosis.

How long can I do an egg fast?

3 days, maximum 5 days

