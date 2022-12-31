Unicorn Crack Bars

Ready to bring your Unicorn dreams to life? Check out our No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars Recipe and make something magical!

There is a Unicorn Trend brewing right now. If you don’t like Unicorns, I may say that there is something wrong with you. And when you try my Magical no bake Unicorn bars recipe: Caramel Pretzel Crack, you will love these mythical creatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQMs5_0jzDodL100
unicorn crack barsPhoto bylucee santini

If you've been searching for a delectable snack that's ideal for sharing and boasts the perfect balance of sweet and salty, these No-Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars are what you're looking for! A crunchy pretzel layer is topped with creamy caramel before being smothered in rich candy. It'll become your go-to dessert in no time!

If you're seeking a fast and easy sweet snack to munch on or need the perfect recipe for an outdoor celebration, these Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars will hit the spot! With only a handful of simple ingredients needed, this delectable treat can be put together in no time. And if you have any Unicorn fans running around your party - they'll love it too!

Caramel is a beloved addition to numerous sweet treats, but for those who want something different, brown sugar and butter form the perfect substitute. To make this switch up easy, just replace 11 oz of Kraft caramel bits with 2 tablespoons of water! Over medium heat cook it until smooth - from 1-1/2 minutes to two mins will do the trick.

Why this Unicorn recipe is Different

This delectable recipe is a cinch to get started on - no need for an abundance of mixing bowls or an electric mixer! You can just throw the butter, brown sugar, and eggs into your saucepan and heat it up. And with only five ingredients required: butter, brown sugar, pretzels candy melts and sprinkles – what’s not to love? All you will require beyond that is one additional bowl for the melted chocolate. So don't wait any longer; let's start baking!

Magical Unicorn Bars

Supplies

  • parchment paper
  • cookie sheet ( you can also use a square pan if you want). I just happened to have this Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Bakeware Rectangular Baking Sheet

Ingredients

Step by Step Instructions

1. In a medium-low heated pot, merge butter and brown sugar together. Then allow the mixture to reach boiling point.

2. Place the pretzels on a parchment-lined baking sheet. (For this recipe, I opted to use my Le Creuset tray as it's nonstick.)

3. Heat the caramel until it liquefies, then take a large spoon to spread it over the pretzels. Evenly cover them with a back-and-forth motion of your spoon.

4. To create a colorful display, layer the wax melts in a glass bowl and heat slowly. Heat for 20-30 second intervals, checking often to ensure everything is melting evenly. and when they are melting take them out and stir.

5. Expertly pour the candy melts into a bowl and spoon it over your pretzels for added sweetness - just be sure to stir cautiously so you don't add too much. Enjoy this delightful treat!

6. Incorporate 1/2 cup of sprinkles into the 1 Cup of sprinkles to create a delightful and colorful treat.

a

older mom of two ADHD boys

Phoenix, AZ
