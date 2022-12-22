Molasses Ginger Cookies with Fresh Ginger

molasses cookie Photo by Lucee Santini

Who doesn't yearn for the sweet and spicy notes of a chewy molasses ginger cookie? These scrumptious treats have been my favorite since I was young, evoking fond memories of England. But they don't just stop there; these cookies epitomize Christmas with their seasonal aromas!

Indulge in the delightful flavor of Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies. An exquisite blend of molasses, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and brown sugar creates a sweet yet spicy taste that is out-of-this-world delicious! Perfect for any occasion - these cookies will have you coming back for more!

Get ready for your mouth to water before you take a bite of these richly spiced chewy cookies! The scrumptious texture will make any cookie lover's heart sing. Enjoy with a hot cup of coffee or tea for an extra special holiday treat.

The perfect chewy molasses cookie requires butter, brown sugar, molasses, egg, all-purpose flour to provide the base of your cookies plus baking soda and salt for raising agents as well as cinnamon and ground ginger & cloves to give a sweet spicy flavour.

What Molasses is Right for You?

The scent of molasses takes me back to my childhood in England where I often devoured treacle, a fundamental British dish. Not unlike molasses, treacle is usually composed of 70% sugar and has an increased moisture content compared to the blackstrap variety - plus it's much lighter!

Are you looking for a delicious and nutritious sweetener? Look no further than blackstrap molasses! This dark, salty, and bitter syrup packs an incredible 45% sugar content in every serving. Not to mention, it also offers 1% of your daily sodium needs and is incredibly high in potassium – which can help reduce blood pressure. Even though its texture is similar to traditional molasses or dark treacle, be sure not to substitute unless the recipe specifically calls for blackstrap!

I use unsulphured Grandma’s Molasses, true molasses.

Tips for the Perfect Molasses Ginger Cookie

Use fresh ginger (2 tablespoons)- not packed

Use sparkling sugar

King Arthur Sparkling Sugar

Supplies for Ginger Cookies

Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened to room temperature (not melted*)

1 cup granulated (white) sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup unsulphured molasses

2 eggs

4 1/2 cups (639 grams) of all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking soda*

1 tablespoon fresh ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon salt

Follow this simple recipe to prepare delicious molasses ginger cookies!

To make these homemade molasses cookies, simply:

Gently mix all the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt) in a medium bowl until they form an even texture. In a medium bowl, combine the butter and sugars until you create a soft, velvety texture. Create a fluffy, pale yellow mixture by beating together the softened butter and sugars in a large bowl with an electric mixer, stand mixer, or hand mixer at medium-high speed for two minutes. Remember to regularly scrape down the sides of your bowl as needed! Begin by combining the wet ingredients and dry items (flour mixture)into the batter. Slowly add in your eggs and molasses, stirring on medium-low speed until they are fully incorporated. Then, incorporate your dry ingredient mix into the batter little by little while beating it at a consistent pace until all of it is blended together for an amazing result! Give the dough a chance to chill. Place it in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least two hours, or until it’s nice and cold. Preheat your oven to a sizzling 350°F. After that, prepare a baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper or a silicone mat - you will need this later on so make sure not to forget! Take the chilled and firm dough, form it into 1-inch balls, and then submerge each ball in a sugar bowl until they are completely covered with a sweet crust. Once this is done, arrange these delightful morsels onto your baking sheet ready to be cooked. After 8-10 minutes, you should begin to notice cracks forming on the surface and crisp edges. Remove them from the oven and let them cool before transferring onto wire racks so they may properly harden. Enjoy your freshly baked cookies!

Enjoy your freshly made chewy ginger cookies right away, or store them in an airtight container for up to 4 days. They are also great for a cookie swap!

If you’re feeling ambitious, pop it into the freezer for longer-term storage and savor its delectable flavor within 3 months!

