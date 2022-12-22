Molasses Ginger Cookies with Fresh Ginger

MomJunky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHoDZ_0jrdbEYx00
molasses cookiePhoto byLucee Santini

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Who doesn't yearn for the sweet and spicy notes of a chewy molasses ginger cookie? These scrumptious treats have been my favorite since I was young, evoking fond memories of England. But they don't just stop there; these cookies epitomize Christmas with their seasonal aromas!

Indulge in the delightful flavor of Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies. An exquisite blend of molasses, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and brown sugar creates a sweet yet spicy taste that is out-of-this-world delicious! Perfect for any occasion - these cookies will have you coming back for more!

Get ready for your mouth to water before you take a bite of these richly spiced chewy cookies! The scrumptious texture will make any cookie lover's heart sing. Enjoy with a hot cup of coffee or tea for an extra special holiday treat.

The perfect chewy molasses cookie requires butter, brown sugar, molasses, egg, all-purpose flour to provide the base of your cookies plus baking soda and salt for raising agents as well as cinnamon and ground ginger & cloves to give a sweet spicy flavour.

What Molasses is Right for You?

The scent of molasses takes me back to my childhood in England where I often devoured treacle, a fundamental British dish. Not unlike molasses, treacle is usually composed of 70% sugar and has an increased moisture content compared to the blackstrap variety - plus it's much lighter!

Are you looking for a delicious and nutritious sweetener? Look no further than blackstrap molasses! This dark, salty, and bitter syrup packs an incredible 45% sugar content in every serving. Not to mention, it also offers 1% of your daily sodium needs and is incredibly high in potassium – which can help reduce blood pressure. Even though its texture is similar to traditional molasses or dark treacle, be sure not to substitute unless the recipe specifically calls for blackstrap!

I use unsulphured Grandma’s Molasses, true molasses.

Tips for the Perfect Molasses Ginger Cookie

Use fresh ginger (2 tablespoons)- not packed

Use sparkling sugar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Im4oK_0jrdbEYx00
King Authur Sparkling SugarPhoto byKing Authur Website

King Arthur Sparkling Sugar

Supplies for Ginger Cookies

  1. cookie sheet
  2. parchment paper (only if you don’t use a nonstick cookie sheet like the above)
  3. mixing bowls
  4. wooden spoon
  5. rubber spatula
  6. electric mixer
  7. wire rack
  8. cookie scoop
  9. airtight container

Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened to room temperature (not melted*)
  • 1 cup granulated (white) sugar
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsulphured molasses
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 1/2 cups (639 grams) of all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking soda*
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Follow this simple recipe to prepare delicious molasses ginger cookies!

To make these homemade molasses cookies, simply:

  1. Gently mix all the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt) in a medium bowl until they form an even texture.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the butter and sugars until you create a soft, velvety texture.
  3. Create a fluffy, pale yellow mixture by beating together the softened butter and sugars in a large bowl with an electric mixer, stand mixer, or hand mixer at medium-high speed for two minutes. Remember to regularly scrape down the sides of your bowl as needed!
  4. Begin by combining the wet ingredients and dry items (flour mixture)into the batter. Slowly add in your eggs and molasses, stirring on medium-low speed until they are fully incorporated. Then, incorporate your dry ingredient mix into the batter little by little while beating it at a consistent pace until all of it is blended together for an amazing result!
  5. Give the dough a chance to chill. Place it in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least two hours, or until it’s nice and cold.
  6. Preheat your oven to a sizzling 350°F. After that, prepare a baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper or a silicone mat - you will need this later on so make sure not to forget!
  7. Take the chilled and firm dough, form it into 1-inch balls, and then submerge each ball in a sugar bowl until they are completely covered with a sweet crust. Once this is done, arrange these delightful morsels onto your baking sheet ready to be cooked.
  8. After 8-10 minutes, you should begin to notice cracks forming on the surface and crisp edges. Remove them from the oven and let them cool before transferring onto wire racks so they may properly harden. Enjoy your freshly baked cookies!

Enjoy your freshly made chewy ginger cookies right away, or store them in an airtight container for up to 4 days. They are also great for a cookie swap!

If you’re feeling ambitious, pop it into the freezer for longer-term storage and savor its delectable flavor within 3 months!

Related Articles

Old fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe: Easy and Delicious (sugar cookies)

100 Christmas Cookie Recipes

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ginger molasses cookies# ginger cookies# baking# holiday cookies# desserts

Comments / 1

Published by

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys. It's an adventure every day.

Phoenix, AZ
708 followers

More from MomJunky

DIY Essential Oil Sprays for Gift Giving

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Enhance your health and well-being with the therapeutic potential of aromatherapy. Through the strategic use of essential oil sprays, you can find relief from a range of everyday ailments.

Read full story

21 Hilarious Reasons My Son Cries

I wrote this when the boys were little. It always makes me smile when I see a new mother and her child. I was making breakfast for my three-year-old this morning. Everything was on track. The baby was in his high chair eating cheerios so happily and I was sipping on my coffee. I give him two choices and today he picked peanut butter on toast.

Read full story

Travel Toys for Kids; Keeping Children Occupied

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Visiting new places with your children is undeniably rewarding, as you get to witness the world from their point of view. When preparing for such a journey, consider packing items that will keep them engaged and entertained; after all, no parent wants agitated kids on an extended car ride or plane flight! Forgo traditional soft activity books and opt for something more dynamic - like finger puppets - that can captivate even the most fidgety of toddlers.

Read full story

51 Years-Old Wearing Armani Foundation Forever

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. It's interesting that I became a makeup artist when I hate wearing makeup. I think it can make you look older if you don't apply it correctly. Giorgio Armani Luminous Foundation is great for mature and aging skin. Trust me, you will be hooked after your first bottle.

Read full story

Black Forest Cake Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This was a sponsored post for AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate. Are you seeking the most delicious Black Forest Cake recipe? Look no further! This classic chocolate cake contains layers of rich cocoa, juicy cherries, fluffy whipped cream, and decadent chocolate shavings. It's divine- I guarantee it will be the best black forest cake you have ever tasted!

Read full story

Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!

Read full story
2 comments

Celebrating 2023 Without Alcohol

Do you want to stay sober for New Year's this year? Alcohol-free celebrations are cheaper and New Year's Day is the perfect time to test one out!. New Year's Eve is a time to be with loved ones and reflect on the year past, but that doesn't mean it has to revolve around food and drink.

Read full story
4 comments

Microwavable Vanilla Cake in a Mug

This Microwave Vanilla Cupcake Recipe is the best of the best! Quick and easy to make, while still being delicious. If you're in need of a fast, scrumptious dessert option, this recipe for microwave vanilla cupcakes is perfect for you. Made with only six ingredients and taking only minutes to prepare, this dish satisfies your sweet tooth without making you spend hours in the kitchen.

Read full story

Scottish Shortbread Recipe: Using only 4 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This shortbread cookie recipe is the best you'll ever taste! My mom's Scottish Shortbread only takes four ingredients, and people always beg for it during holidays or special occasions. You're welcome!

Read full story
17 comments

Car Ride Activities: Keeping Kids Entertained on Road Trips

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Taking a road trip with kids can be both fun and challenging. Family road trips are great, but they require some organizing. Here are some car ride activities that will keep your little ones entertained. The goal is to pass the time during that long car ride by limiting screen time (video games) and encouraging good behavior.

Read full story

Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.

Read full story

Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

40+ Things to do in Greater Fort Lauderdale

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. You'll love these top picks for family fun in Greater Fort Lauderdale. If you're just passing through on your way to a cruise, like me, make sure to add them to your itinerary!

Read full story

Kid- Friendly Things to do in Costa Rica: Fun for Everyone

If you're seeking kid-friendly activities in Costa Rica, look no further! This magical country has everything from national parks and canopy tours to chocolate tours and hot springs. Your whole family will fall in love with this tropical paradise.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZ

Adored Holiday pop-up bar Miracle is returning to Arizona for its third year at Hilton Garden Inn’s Floor 13 Rooftop Bar in Phoenix. In addition, this season Sippin’ Santa, the beloved tiki-themed Holiday pop-up bar will make a comeback at Bitter & Twisted.

Read full story
Cottonwood, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona

There's no need to look any further if you're searching for excitement in Cottonwood, Arizona! This gorgeous town situated in the Verde Valley is packed with an array of activities that are perfect for families. From historical sites and Cottonwood wine tours.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona

We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy