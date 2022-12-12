51 Years-Old Wearing Armani Foundation Forever

My mom and I

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

It's interesting that I became a makeup artist when I hate wearing makeup. I think it can make you look older if you don't apply it correctly. Giorgio Armani Luminous Foundation is great for mature and aging skin. Trust me, you will be hooked after your first bottle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eN2RY_0jfLNURX00
Armani

LSF

After a long career in cosmetics as a makeup artist and several years creating content about the same, I have come full circle to Giorgio Armani Beauty -– what an intriguing journey! Whenever I venture out to try something else, somehow, I come back to it.

Having experimented with numerous cc cream and bb cream brands, as well as the iconic Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, I have inevitably returned to my beloved Giorgio Armani Foundation. Women who are of a more mature age must be mindful when choosing their foundation in order to avoid disappointment!

Working in the Cosmetic Field

For five years, I had the privilege of working for Armani Beauty in 2004. Even though I left and went on to pursue a career as an artist with other high-end beauty companies, Giorgio Armani Luminous Foundation remained my true love. 

Working for a variety of companies such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Clinique, and Lancome was an incredible experience. Nonetheless, I could only last one day with Mac! Hilarious isn't it?

They never lived up to the expectations that Giorgio Armani Beauty set for me. I could never achieve “that glow.” As a 51-year-old woman, I am faced with the fact that I need makeup to achieve that youthful look. 

I would watch female clients gravitate towards my makeup chair, searching for a foundation to help brighten their mature skin. I didn't need to push them; as soon as they saw the remarkable results when applied - they were sold!

Although it came with a premium price tag, customers were never hesitant after they saw themselves in the mirror.

For those searching for the finest liquid foundation out there, Luminous Foundation is truly like finding gold in a jar. It upholds its remarkable quality when applied to all sorts of skin types and ages, but shines brightest as an ideal makeup essential for mature women over forty. Armani foundations are great options if you’re seeking products designed specifically with older skins in mind – so your perfect base awaits!

Speaking of gold, in addition to the Giorgio Armani Luminous Foundation, the Fluid Sheer will give any woman a sun-kissed, bronze glow without looking like she is wearing makeup. 

What is the Luminous Silk Foundation?

Are you aware that the beautiful Kim Kardashian wears Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation? Not only does it give your skin a luminous, radiant glow without settling into wrinkles or expression lines but this product is truly inspired by Diaphanous silk! With just one application of this foundation, even those over forty can experience bright and luminous complexions - making them look and feel absolutely gorgeous.

Variety of Shades of Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MYL6_0jfLNURX00
Armani

You will also find many different shades and the perfect match.

LSF is Gold in a Jar

I started wearing it in my 30’s. Watching countless women with mature skin (with fine lines and wrinkles) come in and buy bottles of this stuff, I knew it was gold in a jar. But now that I’m fifty-one, I get it. I really get it.

What makes the Luminous Silk Foundation a superior foundation?

Everywhere I go, people are in awe of my complexion and not the makeup that I'm wearing - what a great feeling! This lightweight, sheer coverage foundation is luminous and can be built up for more coverage. Plus, it comes in so many shades that everyone will find their perfect match. It's no wonder why this product has become a favorite among so many people!

It’s buildable up to medium coverage with a dewy finish. It’s simply the best foundation I’ve used and recommend it for all types of skin. If you have oily skin, it’s for you. If you have dry skin, it’s for you.

For all complexions, Giorgio Armani Makeup is a perfect choice! With an expansive range of products that cater to each skin type and tone, you'll never be disappointed. Achieve a flawless look with minimal effort - try Giorgio Armani makeup today!

Giorgio Armani's makeup glides on your eyes, lips, and skin like butter. It feels like silk and not the makeup. Seamlessly blending in with your skin, this product will make you feel as though it is part of you and not just something applied on top. It works wonders for any type of complexion!

It’s the only line of makeup that I can use for a natural look at my age, and pull off a nude lip (with the right lip liner), nude eyes, and bronzer without looking lifeless. Again, I don’t get complimented on my makeup, I get complimented on my skin. 

Many people think that I'm not wearing any makeup when in actuality, my foundation complements the entire face! That's precisely how I want to be perceived. When it comes to cosmetics, one has endless possibilities with shading and contouring for an illusion-like effect. Moreover, a dewy finish adds a refreshing youthful radiance - which is often what we all strive for!

So, besides having foundations for aging skin, Giorgio Armani has different kinds of coverage like medium to full coverage, full coverage foundation, or light coverage foundation that is buildable (like LSF). They even have a foundation that has a matte finish.

What I love about the Luminous Silk is that some days you can reapply another layer for heavier coverage to cover dark spots. However, if you are looking for a foundation that is firming, you can try the Designer Lift, smoothing and firming.

Don’t forget the Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara!

Is The Luminous Silk Foundation Worth the Money?

Yes, yes, and yes!

Do rush out and buy at least one product from Giorgio Armani Beauty. Yes, it’s pricey. Money can’t buy you happiness, but money can buy makeup, and makeup will make you happy.

Do you have a “go to” Giorgio Armani foundation?

No Makeup Look at 50 Years-old

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys.

