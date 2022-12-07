Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe

Christmas cookies Photo by Lucee Santini

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.

What's great about this butter cookie recipe is that it only takes a few ingredients, and minimal effort, and can be made in advance. So bring out the mixing bowl, grab some key ingredients, and get ready to make scrumptious Christmas cookies!

The holidays are always bustling, but I find myself getting into the holiday spirit. Considering all the fun activities that come along with it, how could you not enjoy this time of year? My sons have a great time helping me decorate the Christmas tree every year, and one of my favorite pastimes is baking sugar cookies. Though, if I'm being honest, I have to be careful not to overindulge, or else I'll start the new year off having to diet (not that there's anything wrong with that). Hopefully, I can resist temptation long enough to save some of these scrumptious old-fashioned sugar cookies for a cookie exchange party - they're bound to be hits!

cookie stocking Photo by Lucee Santini

Delicious Butter Cookies - Easy to Make and Perfect for Any Occasion!

If I make the dough in advance, we can have "cookie days" without worrying about actually baking them.

For a crispy butter cookie, simply leave the dough in the oven for an extended period.

If you want soft butter cookies, don't leave the dough in the oven for as long.

Ingredients for Cookie Dough Christmas Cookies

Dry Ingredients

– 1/2 cup of white sugar

– 3 cups of all-purpose flour

– 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon of salt

Wet Ingredients

-1 cup of softened butter (unsalted butter)

– 2 eggs (with egg yolks), lightly beaten

– 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

– Decorative sugar, sprinkles , or extra white sugar for rolling the cookies in.

Instructions for Holiday Cookies

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add in the eggs one at a time and mix until fully incorporated at low speed, then stir in the vanilla extract.

4. In another bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, and salt; add this to the wet ingredients in the mixing bowl and stir until everything is combined into a soft dough at high speed.

5. Use a rolling pin to roll the cookie dough out using cookie cutters. OR Roll the cookie dough into 1-inch balls and roll each ball in either decorative sugar, sprinkles, or extra white sugar (if desired). Place on the prepared baking sheet and press down slightly with a fork.

6. In the preheated oven, bake for 8-10 minutes, until the edges are just beginning to turn golden brown. I like crisp edges! But some people like chewy cookies, so in that case maybe a little less time baking.

7. Allow the cookies to cool on the cookie tray before serving and enjoy!

Old-fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe

prep time: 10 MINUTES cook time: 6 MINUTES total time: 6 MINUTES

Ingredients

1/2 cup of white sugar

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of softened butter (unsalted butter)

2 eggs(with egg yolks), lightly beaten

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Decorative sugar, sprinkles, or extra white sugar for rolling the cookies in

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add in the eggs one at a time and mix until fully incorporated at low speed, then stir in the vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Add this to the wet ingredients in the stand mixer bowl and mix on high until everything is combined into a soft dough.

5. Roll the cookie dough into 1-inch balls and roll each ball in either decorative sugar, sprinkles, or extra white sugar (if desired). Place on the prepared baking sheet and press down slightly with a fork.

6. Preheat oven to 350F. For crispy edges (like I enjoy), bake 6-10 minutes until the cookies are just beginning to turn golden brown at the edges. If you prefer chewier cookies, aim for less time baking them in the oven.

7. Enjoy your delicious cookies after allowing them to cool!

Notes

put the dough in the refrigerator to cool down before using

use flour on the rolling pin so the dough doesn't stick

use parchment paper to roll the dough so it doesn't stick

You can change out the vanilla extract for almond extract.

You can leave them out at room temperature.

Add some decorative sugars!

Use black sprinkles for eyes and snowman hat, gel is messy/googly eyes also work

Use Fondant for black too for eyes if needed

Supplies for Old Fashioned Christmas Cookies