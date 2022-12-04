Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!

Schnepf Farms is a historic farm that dates back to the late 1800s. The farm spans 5,000 acres and is now open year-round. Schnepf Farms offers a variety of activities and events for visitors, including the Pumpkin and Chili Party, U-PICK Gardens (with produce that's always in season), Drive-in movies, and Christmas at Schnepf farms.

The Christmas village has something for everyone, with a wide variety of activities, holiday lights and attractions, seasonal food, and a magical winter wonderland. Whether it’s a family road trip to the farm or visiting Santa Claus in his workshop, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Christmas with family and friends at this amazing Christmas village.

Momjunky tip- If you haven’t done your Holiday cards yet, this is the place to take pictures. There is so many photo opps!

How much does a Schnepf Farms Christmas ticket cost?

General Admission tickets – Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., $$22.95 for adults;

Can I Bring My Dog to Schnepf Farms Christmas?

Yes! Just clean up after them.

Christmas activities at Schnepf Farms

Ice Skating

There's something romantic and special about ice skating during the holidays. Bundle up, rent some skates, and skate to your favorite Christmas tunes.

The Illumination Express Train Ride at Schnepf farms is a great way to see the beautiful fall foliage.

Set off on a magical journey with the World of Illumination's Christmas light train ride. The Illumination Express has covered in over a million lights that dance along to your favorite holiday tunes. Tickets for this unforgettable experience are just $10 extra per person.

Snow Globe Mini Golf

This 9-hole mini golf course is perfect for families looking to enjoy some time together this holiday season. With glow-in-the-dark features, it's sure to be a hit with everyone. Admission includes access to the course and clubs.

Pinecone Decorating

The children can adorn pine cones on Santa's path.

Sweet Shoppe

Toddler Bounce House

Check out the toddler bounce house for free.

Write a Letter to Santa

Write a letter to Santa on Santa Claus Lane

Christmas Obstacle Course

Work your way through the world’s largest Christmas-themed obstacle course children and adults above 42” are welcome.

Cookie Decoration Kits

The kids always love cookie decorating there. It Includes 2 freshly baked sugar cookies baked by Ms. Claus, icing, and sprinkles. The cost is $5.

Grab a Hot Chocolate or Treat

Treats include Cookies, Fresh Baked Goods, Hot Chocolate, Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, Ice Cream.

Visit with Santa

Your ticket includes visits with Santa. You may take photographs using your smartphone.

Ride the Ferris Wheel

Slide down the SLEIGH BELL SLIDE

Come race your family and friends down our NEW 3-lane Sleigh Bell Slide!

Bear and Wine Garden

Grab a Hot Dog, Pizza, Cornbread, and Chili

Grab some dinner, all very affordable.

Roast Marshmallows in a Fire Pit

Gather the entire family around the campfire and over our easy-to-make kits to roast your own s’mores.

Trolly Rides

Come to the farm with your family and take in the wondrous lights.

Make Memories at Santa’s Magic Workshop

We loved taking pictures at Santa’s Magic Workshop. My parents bought some stocking stuffers for the kids too.

Get Glitter Tattoos

Ride on the Christmas Carousel.

Ride on the historic Christmas carousel. It’s free!

Holiday Shopping

Do some Holiday Shopping At Schnepf Farms. We checked out a fun store called The Recycle Been with fun hats!

Hay Rides

Take a hay ride to Santa’s reindeer!

Museum

Check out the history of Schnepf Farms at the original house – now a museum.

Kettle Corn

Don’t forget to get some kettle corn on the way out!

