Queen Creek, AZ

Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

MomJunky

Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8bKt_0jWYpomd00
FalalalalaPhoto byLucee Santini

Schnepf Farms is a historic farm that dates back to the late 1800s. The farm spans 5,000 acres and is now open year-round. Schnepf Farms offers a variety of activities and events for visitors, including the Pumpkin and Chili Party, U-PICK Gardens (with produce that's always in season), Drive-in movies, and Christmas at Schnepf farms.

The Christmas village has something for everyone, with a wide variety of activities, holiday lights and attractions, seasonal food, and a magical winter wonderland. Whether it’s a family road trip to the farm or visiting Santa Claus in his workshop, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Christmas with family and friends at this amazing Christmas village.

Momjunky tip- If you haven’t done your Holiday cards yet, this is the place to take pictures. There is so many photo opps!

How much does a Schnepf Farms Christmas ticket cost?

General Admission tickets – Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., $$22.95 for adults;

Twilight Ticket (7:30 pm Entry) $18.95 + $2.07 More Info

Illumination Train Ride $10.00 + $1.80 More Info

Magic Glasses (2 pack)$5.00 + $1.65 More Info

Can I Bring My Dog to Schnepf Farms Christmas?

Yes! Just clean up after them.

Christmas activities at Schnepf Farms

Ice Skating

There's something romantic and special about ice skating during the holidays. Bundle up, rent some skates, and skate to your favorite Christmas tunes.

The Illumination Express Train Ride at Schnepf farms is a great way to see the beautiful fall foliage.

Set off on a magical journey with the World of Illumination's Christmas light train ride. The Illumination Express has covered in over a million lights that dance along to your favorite holiday tunes. Tickets for this unforgettable experience are just $10 extra per person.

Snow Globe Mini Golf

This 9-hole mini golf course is perfect for families looking to enjoy some time together this holiday season. With glow-in-the-dark features, it's sure to be a hit with everyone. Admission includes access to the course and clubs.

Pinecone Decorating

The children can adorn pine cones on Santa's path.

Sweet Shoppe

Toddler Bounce House

Check out the toddler bounce house for free.

Write a Letter to Santa

Write a letter to Santa on Santa Claus Lane

Christmas Obstacle Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJjf5_0jWYpomd00
bouncehousePhoto byLucee Santini

Work your way through the world’s largest Christmas-themed obstacle course children and adults above 42” are welcome.

Cookie Decoration Kits

The kids always love cookie decorating there. It Includes 2 freshly baked sugar cookies baked by Ms. Claus, icing, and sprinkles. The cost is $5.

Grab a Hot Chocolate or Treat

Treats include Cookies, Fresh Baked Goods, Hot Chocolate, Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, Ice Cream.

Visit with Santa

Your ticket includes visits with Santa. You may take photographs using your smartphone.

Ride the Ferris Wheel

Slide down the SLEIGH BELL SLIDE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38F1sv_0jWYpomd00
slidePhoto byLucee Santini

Come race your family and friends down our NEW 3-lane Sleigh Bell Slide!

Bear and Wine Garden

Grab a Hot Dog, Pizza, Cornbread, and Chili

Grab some dinner, all very affordable.

Roast Marshmallows in a Fire Pit

Gather the entire family around the campfire and over our easy-to-make kits to roast your own s’mores.

Trolly Rides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7US6_0jWYpomd00
trainPhoto byLucee Santini

Come to the farm with your family and take in the wondrous lights.

Make Memories at Santa’s Magic Workshop

We loved taking pictures at Santa’s Magic Workshop. My parents bought some stocking stuffers for the kids too.

Get Glitter Tattoos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLjN4_0jWYpomd00
glitter tattoosPhoto byLucee Santini

Ride on the Christmas Carousel.

Ride on the historic Christmas carousel. It’s free!

Holiday Shopping

Do some Holiday Shopping At Schnepf Farms. We checked out a fun store called The Recycle Been with fun hats!

Hay Rides

Take a hay ride to Santa’s reindeer!

Museum

Check out the history of Schnepf Farms at the original house – now a museum.

Kettle Corn

Don’t forget to get some kettle corn on the way out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31B7hT_0jWYpomd00
kettle kornPhoto byLucee Santini

Are you interested in going to Schnepf Farms for Christmas this year?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Schnepf Farms# Queen Creek# Christmas Events

Comments / 1

Published by

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys. It's an adventure every day.

Phoenix, AZ
621 followers

More from MomJunky

Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.

Read full story

Celebrating 2023 Without Alcohol

Do you want to stay sober for New Year's this year? Alcohol-free celebrations are cheaper and New Year's Day is the perfect time to test one out!. New Year's Eve is a time to be with loved ones and reflect on the year past, but that doesn't mean it has to revolve around food and drink.

Read full story
4 comments

Microwavable Vanilla Cake in a Mug

This Microwave Vanilla Cupcake Recipe is the best of the best! Quick and easy to make, while still being delicious. If you're in need of a fast, scrumptious dessert option, this recipe for microwave vanilla cupcakes is perfect for you. Made with only six ingredients and taking only minutes to prepare, this dish satisfies your sweet tooth without making you spend hours in the kitchen.

Read full story

Scottish Shortbread Recipe: Using only 4 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This shortbread cookie recipe is the best you'll ever taste! My mom's Scottish Shortbread only takes four ingredients, and people always beg for it during holidays or special occasions. You're welcome!

Read full story
14 comments

Car Ride Activities: Keeping Kids Entertained on Road Trips

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Taking a road trip with kids can be both fun and challenging. Family road trips are great, but they require some organizing. Here are some car ride activities that will keep your little ones entertained. The goal is to pass the time during that long car ride by limiting screen time (video games) and encouraging good behavior.

Read full story

Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.

Read full story

Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

40+ Things to do in Greater Fort Lauderdale

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. You'll love these top picks for family fun in Greater Fort Lauderdale. If you're just passing through on your way to a cruise, like me, make sure to add them to your itinerary!

Read full story

Kid- Friendly Things to do in Costa Rica: Fun for Everyone

If you're seeking kid-friendly activities in Costa Rica, look no further! This magical country has everything from national parks and canopy tours to chocolate tours and hot springs. Your whole family will fall in love with this tropical paradise.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZ

Adored Holiday pop-up bar Miracle is returning to Arizona for its third year at Hilton Garden Inn’s Floor 13 Rooftop Bar in Phoenix. In addition, this season Sippin’ Santa, the beloved tiki-themed Holiday pop-up bar will make a comeback at Bitter & Twisted.

Read full story
Cottonwood, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona

There's no need to look any further if you're searching for excitement in Cottonwood, Arizona! This gorgeous town situated in the Verde Valley is packed with an array of activities that are perfect for families. From historical sites and Cottonwood wine tours.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona

We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.

Read full story
6 comments
Camp Verde, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Camp Verde, Arizona

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Are you searching for fun activities to do with your family at Camp Verde? You've come to the perfect spot!

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!

Read full story
8 comments

Becoming a Substitute Teacher During a Pandemic

To me, the home was just a place to sleep and feed the kids—no more play dates. No celebrations, except for a virtual Birthday party, where the guests drove by for cake and goodie bags while dropping off gifts.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy