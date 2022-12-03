Celebrating 2023 Without Alcohol

MomJunky

Do you want to stay sober for New Year's this year? Alcohol-free celebrations are cheaper and New Year's Day is the perfect time to test one out!

New Year's Eve is a time to be with loved ones and reflect on the year past, but that doesn't mean it has to revolve around food and drink.

New Year's Eve doesn't have to revolve around alcohol to be enjoyable. In fact, many prefer celebration ideas that don't involve drinking. If you're looking for some fun alternatives to the typical New Year's party, here are a few great options. From board games to bonfires, there are plenty of ways to celebrate without alcohol and still ring in the new year sober and happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UT3m9_0jWLtfz900
no drinking signPhoto byLucee Santini

Substance use disorders are real. Sometimes, the Holidays can cause people to isolate and have social anxiety leading to alcohol addiction.

Check on your friends.

This time of year can be difficult for some people.

It is still possible to have a great time having a sober celebration with non-alcoholic beverages. Early recovery can also be challenging for some people. They need extra support during this time of year. There are lots of fun ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve festivities!

It’s time to get creative and try a favorite mocktail like Raspberry Mojito Recipe (without the alcohol of course!) or start a new tradition or have your own party!

Here’s a list of 13 Sober New Year’s Eve Ideas

1. Ready for a night in? Gather your favorite movies, make some popcorn and snacks, and settle in for a movie marathon! Whether you’re watching action flicks, romantic comedies, or classic black-and-white films – it’ll be a night to remember. New Year's day is Twilight Zone marathon day for us!

2. Craft Night: Whether you're scrapbooking or quilting, enjoy some time with loved ones and get crafty. Have a fun-filled and creative New Year's Eve by making some scrapbooks, jewelry, or paintings!

3. Bonfire: If the weather is good, sit outside by a fire and share stories about the year. There is nothing quite like an outdoor fire to bring people together in celebration.

4. Karaoke Night: Bring in the New Year with some singing and dancing by pulling out your karaoke machine or finding a karaoke bar!

5. Board Games: Get your friends together for a fun-filled game night with some classic board games or new ones like Cards Against Humanity or Exploding Kittens.

6. Volunteer: This New Year, make a difference by volunteering at places such as soup kitchens and animal shelters. By giving back on this night of celebration, you'll be remembered for your kindness.

7. Get Active: Ring in the New Year with a good workout! Get yourself moving and motivated for the new year by working out, going on walks or runs, or signing up for that fitness class you've always wanted to try. You'll come into 2023 feeling refreshed and ready to take on whatever comes your way.

8. Spa Night: Feeling stressed? Why not have a spa day at home with your friends and family? Set up different stations around your house – like one for facials, another for pedicures, and last but not least, massages. You'll all feel better in no time.

9. Recipe Swap: Add some excitement to your cooking by trading recipes with those you love. Make a dish as a group and have each person bring their own food items. A fun way to test out new recipes and spend time together in the kitchen.

10. New Year’s Eve Party: Host an exciting, non-alcoholic New Year's Eve party in your home! Get festive with some decorations, set out snacks for your guests, and have everyone dress up in their best clothes for a fun night.

7. Trivia Night: See who in your group is the smartest by testing your knowledge at a team trivia night! Not to mention, you'll have some laughs along the way..

8. Cooking Night: Get in the kitchen and cook up your favorite dishes! Whether you’re making a three-course meal or just some snacks, cooking together is always a good time.

9. New Year’s Day Brunch: Start the New Year with a delicious brunch with family and friends. From waffles to eggs benedict, there are plenty of recipes that will make everyone happy.

10. Relaxing at Home: If all else fails, there’s nothing wrong with just relaxing at home with some good food, friends, and family. Ring in the New Year on your own terms – without needing a drink in hand.

11. Go on a Ski Trip: If you want to try something new this New Year's, go on a ski trip with your friends or family. You'll love skiing, snowboarding, and sipping hot cocoa in the winter wonderland!

12. Have a Hot Chocolate Bar: Make a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings for an afternoon of cozy cocoa sipping. From candy canes to marshmallows, everyone will enjoy this sugary sweet treat. You can also put out your own Hot Cocoa Bombs.

13. Celebrate with your Nearest and Dearest by Hosting a Dinner Party: Plan a dinner party with your closest friends and celebrate the New Year in style. Make it a night to remember with fun decorations, great music, and all of your favorite dishes. Ask friends to contribute their own favorite recipes to make it a potluck everyone will love.

No matter how you choose to welcome the New Year, remember that there are plenty of sober activities that can be just as enjoyable as the drinking. Gather your closest friends and family who are also committed to staying sober, having fun, and making the most of a drug and alcohol-free New Year's Eve!

Happy New Year!

If you're finding it difficult to cope without alcohol or drugs, here are some tips that might help:

  • Check out Sober Events in your area!
  • Reach out to friends and be honest.
  • There are addiction treatment programs available.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous is also an option if you want to stop drinking. A 12-step program is helpful for alcohol use disorder or drug use.

Happy New Year! Wishing you a safe and sober New Year’s Eve, full of fun and laughter. Enjoy the night and have a wonderful start to your new year!

Have a great 2023!

Related Posts

New Year’s Eve Printables

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sobriety# sober# sober celebrations# recovery# addiction

Comments / 4

Published by

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys. It's an adventure every day.

Phoenix, AZ
621 followers

More from MomJunky

Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!

Read full story
1 comments

Microwavable Vanilla Cake in a Mug

This Microwave Vanilla Cupcake Recipe is the best of the best! Quick and easy to make, while still being delicious. If you're in need of a fast, scrumptious dessert option, this recipe for microwave vanilla cupcakes is perfect for you. Made with only six ingredients and taking only minutes to prepare, this dish satisfies your sweet tooth without making you spend hours in the kitchen.

Read full story

Scottish Shortbread Recipe: Using only 4 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This shortbread cookie recipe is the best you'll ever taste! My mom's Scottish Shortbread only takes four ingredients, and people always beg for it during holidays or special occasions. You're welcome!

Read full story
14 comments

Car Ride Activities: Keeping Kids Entertained on Road Trips

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Taking a road trip with kids can be both fun and challenging. Family road trips are great, but they require some organizing. Here are some car ride activities that will keep your little ones entertained. The goal is to pass the time during that long car ride by limiting screen time (video games) and encouraging good behavior.

Read full story

Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.

Read full story

Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

40+ Things to do in Greater Fort Lauderdale

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. You'll love these top picks for family fun in Greater Fort Lauderdale. If you're just passing through on your way to a cruise, like me, make sure to add them to your itinerary!

Read full story

Kid- Friendly Things to do in Costa Rica: Fun for Everyone

If you're seeking kid-friendly activities in Costa Rica, look no further! This magical country has everything from national parks and canopy tours to chocolate tours and hot springs. Your whole family will fall in love with this tropical paradise.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZ

Adored Holiday pop-up bar Miracle is returning to Arizona for its third year at Hilton Garden Inn’s Floor 13 Rooftop Bar in Phoenix. In addition, this season Sippin’ Santa, the beloved tiki-themed Holiday pop-up bar will make a comeback at Bitter & Twisted.

Read full story
Cottonwood, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona

There's no need to look any further if you're searching for excitement in Cottonwood, Arizona! This gorgeous town situated in the Verde Valley is packed with an array of activities that are perfect for families. From historical sites and Cottonwood wine tours.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona

We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.

Read full story
6 comments
Camp Verde, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Camp Verde, Arizona

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Are you searching for fun activities to do with your family at Camp Verde? You've come to the perfect spot!

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!

Read full story
8 comments

Becoming a Substitute Teacher During a Pandemic

To me, the home was just a place to sleep and feed the kids—no more play dates. No celebrations, except for a virtual Birthday party, where the guests drove by for cake and goodie bags while dropping off gifts.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy