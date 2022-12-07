Microwavable Vanilla Cake in a Mug

MomJunky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poI6t_0jVx8CRP00
vanilla cupcake in a mugPhoto byLucee Santini

This Microwave Vanilla Cupcake Recipe is the best of the best! Quick and easy to make, while still being delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooX6D_0jVx8CRP00
Vanilla CupcakePhoto byLucee Santini

If you're in need of a fast, scrumptious dessert option, this recipe for microwave vanilla cupcakes is perfect for you. Made with only six ingredients and taking only minutes to prepare, this dish satisfies your sweet tooth without making you spend hours in the kitchen.

In just three minutes, you can make a delicious vanilla cupcake! All you need is a microwavable mug, some cake mix, and frosting. Simply stir the ingredients together in the mug, microwave for 60 seconds, then enjoy your cupcake with a dollop of frosting on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hD03t_0jVx8CRP00
Photo byLucee Santini

With this simple 4-ingredient dry, 2-ingredient wet microwave mug cake recipe, you'll have your cake in under three minutes!

A Single Serving of Cake is 1 Vanilla Cupcake.

If you're looking for a single dessert that will tantalize your taste buds, look no further than the microwave vanilla cupcake! This mug cake is the perfect size for one and it's a great way to use up any leftover ingredients like vanilla extract or milk. You can also easily adjust this recipe to use almond milk instead. So go ahead and indulge yourself with this delicious and easy vanilla mug cake recipe!

Add Sprinkles to make it Festive.

If you are into sprinkles, grab some on Amazon. I got this Easter Bunny Blend from Target that I needed to finish up from my Cocoa Bombs and Dirt Cake Recipe. Sprinkles were made for cupcakes!

Ingredients for Vanilla Cupcake:

To make this vanilla cupcake, simply place all ingredients in a mug and mix well.

  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour (plain flour)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract (or vanilla bean paste)
  • 4 tablespoons milk (or dairy-free milk)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons flavorless oil (sunflower, vegetable oil or coconut oil)
  • 1 tablespoon sprinkles (optional)

Directions:

  • Mix the flour, sugar, and baking powder in a microwave-safe large mug.
  • Add in the milk, oil, and vanilla and mix until just combined.
  • Mix in sprinkles until they are no longer clumped together.
  • Microwave your cake batter for about 45 seconds – 1 minute, or until firm to the touch. Because of the large wattage, it should be cooked in a major capacity microwave oven. If you use a lesser-wattage microwave, it will take longer to cook than
  • Best served warm with your choice of frosting, ice cream, or whipped cream.

Treat yo'self to this delicious and simple mug cake that only takes a few minutes to make! You deserve it after working so hard, and you don't even have to spend much time in the kitchen. Not to mention, it only takes six

ingredients! This delicious vanilla cupcake recipe can be whipped up in no time, and it's great for when you're craving something sweet.

I'm excited to hear how your cake turns out. I'll be making a microwave chocolate mug cake next time I try something new too. So many choices exist for single-serving cakes! What's your opinion on microwave cupcakes?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cupcake# vanilla cupcake recipe# cake in a mug# mugcake# mug cake

Comments / 0

Published by

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys. It's an adventure every day.

Phoenix, AZ
621 followers

More from MomJunky

Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!

Read full story
1 comments

Celebrating 2023 Without Alcohol

Do you want to stay sober for New Year's this year? Alcohol-free celebrations are cheaper and New Year's Day is the perfect time to test one out!. New Year's Eve is a time to be with loved ones and reflect on the year past, but that doesn't mean it has to revolve around food and drink.

Read full story
4 comments

Scottish Shortbread Recipe: Using only 4 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This shortbread cookie recipe is the best you'll ever taste! My mom's Scottish Shortbread only takes four ingredients, and people always beg for it during holidays or special occasions. You're welcome!

Read full story
14 comments

Car Ride Activities: Keeping Kids Entertained on Road Trips

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Taking a road trip with kids can be both fun and challenging. Family road trips are great, but they require some organizing. Here are some car ride activities that will keep your little ones entertained. The goal is to pass the time during that long car ride by limiting screen time (video games) and encouraging good behavior.

Read full story

Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.

Read full story

Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

40+ Things to do in Greater Fort Lauderdale

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. You'll love these top picks for family fun in Greater Fort Lauderdale. If you're just passing through on your way to a cruise, like me, make sure to add them to your itinerary!

Read full story

Kid- Friendly Things to do in Costa Rica: Fun for Everyone

If you're seeking kid-friendly activities in Costa Rica, look no further! This magical country has everything from national parks and canopy tours to chocolate tours and hot springs. Your whole family will fall in love with this tropical paradise.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZ

Adored Holiday pop-up bar Miracle is returning to Arizona for its third year at Hilton Garden Inn’s Floor 13 Rooftop Bar in Phoenix. In addition, this season Sippin’ Santa, the beloved tiki-themed Holiday pop-up bar will make a comeback at Bitter & Twisted.

Read full story
Cottonwood, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona

There's no need to look any further if you're searching for excitement in Cottonwood, Arizona! This gorgeous town situated in the Verde Valley is packed with an array of activities that are perfect for families. From historical sites and Cottonwood wine tours.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona

We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.

Read full story
6 comments
Camp Verde, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Camp Verde, Arizona

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Are you searching for fun activities to do with your family at Camp Verde? You've come to the perfect spot!

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!

Read full story
8 comments

Becoming a Substitute Teacher During a Pandemic

To me, the home was just a place to sleep and feed the kids—no more play dates. No celebrations, except for a virtual Birthday party, where the guests drove by for cake and goodie bags while dropping off gifts.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy