Microwavable Vanilla Cake in a Mug

vanilla cupcake in a mug Photo by Lucee Santini

This Microwave Vanilla Cupcake Recipe is the best of the best! Quick and easy to make, while still being delicious.

Vanilla Cupcake Photo by Lucee Santini

If you're in need of a fast, scrumptious dessert option, this recipe for microwave vanilla cupcakes is perfect for you. Made with only six ingredients and taking only minutes to prepare, this dish satisfies your sweet tooth without making you spend hours in the kitchen.

In just three minutes, you can make a delicious vanilla cupcake! All you need is a microwavable mug, some cake mix, and frosting. Simply stir the ingredients together in the mug, microwave for 60 seconds, then enjoy your cupcake with a dollop of frosting on top.

Photo by Lucee Santini

With this simple 4-ingredient dry, 2-ingredient wet microwave mug cake recipe, you'll have your cake in under three minutes!

A Single Serving of Cake is 1 Vanilla Cupcake.

If you're looking for a single dessert that will tantalize your taste buds, look no further than the microwave vanilla cupcake! This mug cake is the perfect size for one and it's a great way to use up any leftover ingredients like vanilla extract or milk. You can also easily adjust this recipe to use almond milk instead. So go ahead and indulge yourself with this delicious and easy vanilla mug cake recipe!

Add Sprinkles to make it Festive.

If you are into sprinkles, grab some on Amazon. I got this Easter Bunny Blend from Target that I needed to finish up from my Cocoa Bombs and Dirt Cake Recipe. Sprinkles were made for cupcakes!

Ingredients for Vanilla Cupcake:

To make this vanilla cupcake, simply place all ingredients in a mug and mix well.

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour (plain flour)

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract (or vanilla bean paste)

4 tablespoons milk (or dairy-free milk)

1 1/2 tablespoons flavorless oil (sunflower, vegetable oil or coconut oil)

1 tablespoon sprinkles (optional)

Directions:

Mix the flour, sugar, and baking powder in a microwave-safe large mug.

Add in the milk, oil, and vanilla and mix until just combined.

Mix in sprinkles until they are no longer clumped together.

Microwave your cake batter for about 45 seconds – 1 minute, or until firm to the touch. Because of the large wattage, it should be cooked in a major capacity microwave oven. If you use a lesser-wattage microwave, it will take longer to cook than

Best served warm with your choice of frosting, ice cream, or whipped cream.

Treat yo'self to this delicious and simple mug cake that only takes a few minutes to make! You deserve it after working so hard, and you don't even have to spend much time in the kitchen. Not to mention, it only takes six

ingredients! This delicious vanilla cupcake recipe can be whipped up in no time, and it's great for when you're craving something sweet.

I'm excited to hear how your cake turns out. I'll be making a microwave chocolate mug cake next time I try something new too. So many choices exist for single-serving cakes! What's your opinion on microwave cupcakes?