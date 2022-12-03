Scottish Shortbread Recipe: Using only 4 Ingredients

MomJunky

This shortbread cookie recipe is the best you'll ever taste! My mom's Scottish Shortbread only takes four ingredients, and people always beg for it during holidays or special occasions. You're welcome!

My mom is British, so whenever we're together, we drink a lot of tea. We use china tea cups instead of mugs and always have biscuits or butter cookies to dunk in the tea. Mom uses tea cozies and I've had my share too.

My mom and I always have tea parties whenever we drink tea together. It's just a thing we do - there are no exceptions. This has been my life ever since I can remember.

When I lived in Florida, I drank it more when she came to visit. So, I would dust off the electric kettle and bring out her china cup. She won’t let me heat up the water in the microwave as I do! That is against the British law of tea drinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfMQE_0jN0EPRZ00
4 Ingredient Scottish ShortbreadPhoto byLucee Santini

Drinking tea is what she loves, but it quickly became something we could bond over--just mother and daughter. We savor our time spent together sipping on Bigelow; it's become our own little tradition.

Keeping A Christmas Tradition with Shortbread

Every year at Christmas, she bakes traditional Scottish shortbread. The same goes for her boss, some to friends, and the rest she sends us--unless we visit during the holidays. Then there's always some out on the counter and more hidden away for later.

Without a doubt, shortbread is one of the best things about Christmas. And just when you think you've had your fill, more will reappear around New Year.

It's always a pleasant surprise! My grandmother makes the best Scottish Shortbread in the world and she's famous for it. If you haven't tried it yet, you're missing out!

This is an Authentic Scottish Shortbread Recipe

This traditional shortbread recipe is by far the best one I've ever tasted! Not to mention, it's much simpler than I initially believed. Had I known that, I would have started making it sooner!

This past Christmas, my mother and I made Scottish Shortbread together. The process was so easy and fun that we both forgot about the final product! And to top it off, everyone loved it and ate it before it had even cooled down. All you need for this recipe are four ingredients: sugar, flour, cornstarch, and butter. Here's the full recipe:

Supplies

Ingredients Scottish Shortbread

Instructions for Scottish Shortbread

  • In an electric mixer or food processor, mix together flour, cornstarch, and sugar (dry ingredients).
  • Incorporate the butter into the email mixture until it forms crumbs.
  • Gather the mixture into a bowl with your hands.
  • For an 8 or 9-inch baking pan with a removable bottom, press the shortbread dough firmly into an even layer. Or, for a 9-inch springform pan, do the same with the dough.
  • To make an impression with the tips of a fork, first press lightly around the edge of the dough. Then prick the surface evenly.
  • Bake in a 325-degree oven for about 40 minutes until pale golden brown.
  • Cut the pizza into 8-12 wedges with a knife or pizza cutter while it is still hot.
  • After you sprinkle sugar on top, let the dish cool on a wire rack. Once it has cooled completely, remove the wedges from the pan.

Use a sharp knife to cut wedges.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Additional Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

I haven’t tried this, but I’d like to try and make this using a holiday cookie cutter, cookie dough press, or shortbread mold on cookie sheets. This would require a rolling pin and a floured surface. Let me know if you try it!

Protip: Make sure you keep your shortbread cookies/ wedges in an airtight container.

Give a Gift of Shortbread

This shortbread makes a great gift, like Christmas cookies, placed on parchment paper or wrapped in plastic wrap and placed in a decorative cookie tin.

What do the holidays mean to you? For me, it's a time when I get to spend quality time with my family and indulge in some delicious Scottish Tea Cookies.

