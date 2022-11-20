Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!

MomJunky

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.

Christmas Cocoa Bombs

I'm a little late to the viral Cocoa Bomb trend. However, with the holidays approaching, I've been feeling inspired to bake more. It's been an tough year and some festive lights and cheery sounds would definitely brighten my mood--and maybe even inspire me to start creating my own hot cocoa bombs instead of constantly seeing them for sale in stores near me.

After doing some research on how to make cocoa bombs, I created this fun DIY Christmas Cocoa Bomb recipe using round silicone molds to make chocolate spheres. It’s simple and fun. Some people use chocolate melts but I prefer real chocolate.

The only difference between this recipe and the New Year's Eve Tradition Cocoa Bomb is the topping decorations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alXHg_0jHiFQCA00
Christmas Hot Chocolate BombsLucee Santini

I used leaf molds and Color it Candy Pearls to decorate the hot chocolate molds. These turned a simple cocoa bomb into a beautiful decorative holiday cocoa bomb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbtOe_0jHiFQCA00
Hot Cocoa Bombs for the HolidaysLucee Santini

Supplies

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave chocolate in a bowl on 50% power for 1 minute. Be careful not to over-melt the chocolate.
  • Spoon the chocolate into the mold.
  • Chill molds in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
  • Gently remove the chocolate molds from the mold halves using gloves.
  • Heat up a plate in the microwave for 1 minute.
  • Put the mold on the plate and smooth it out with your hand.
  • fill with 1 Tablespoon of the hot chocolate mix
  • Place the marshmallows inside.
  • Add other bomb mold halves on a hot plate and smooth the outsides of the mold. Immediately place on top of the cocoa-filled mold smoothing the side of the chocolate with the bottom of your tablespoon (back of a spoon).
  • Add sprinkles or chocolate decorations.

Hot Chocolate Bomb Tips

Use Latex Gloves

Using Latex gloves will keep fingerprints off the bombs.

Cool Chocolate

Make sure the topping chocolate has cooled off otherwise it will melt the bomb.

Use a Hot Plate

Use a hot plate to melt the edges of half a bomb mold.

Use Measuring Spoon

Use a half-tablespoon measuring spoon (2x) to add hot chocolate so that it doesn’t spill all over the outside of the bombs (outside of the mold).

You can Make the Cocoa Bomb Keto Friendly

If you use Lily’s sweetened with stevia and Ghiradelli Hot Cocoa, it is Keto and sugar-free without the marshmallows. You can make the mold toppings with Lily’s too.

Use Airtight Container for Storing Cocoa Bombs

Make sure to put your food in an airtight container.

Try Different Flavored Chocolate for Hot Chocolate Bombs

There are so many different flavors you can do too, like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, salted caramel, white chocolate, and peppermint mocha!

Making a Cup of Hot Chocolate with the Bomb

Make a cup of warm milk and add the bomb.

Notes

The recipe may not work with other types of molds, so be sure to use silicone. The amounts will also differ depending on the size of your mold. I suggest using a tablespoon per large mold.

If you are drizzling the white chocolate on top of the bomb, be sure to let it cool slightly or else it will put a hole in the bomb.

Related Posts

New Year’s Eve Cocoa Bombs

Conversation Hearts Cocoa Bombs

Peeps Cocoa Bombs

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cocoa bombs# hot chocolate bombs# holiday gifts# sweets# drinks

Comments / 0

Published by

ExModel, Makeup Artist, Travel and Lifestyle Blogger, Substitute Teacher, and older mom of two ADHD boys. It's an adventure every day.

Phoenix, AZ
116 followers

More from MomJunky

Delicious No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars Using Just 6 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

40+ Things to do in Greater Fort Lauderdale

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. You'll love these top picks for family fun in Greater Fort Lauderdale. If you're just passing through on your way to a cruise, like me, make sure to add them to your itinerary!

Read full story

Kid- Friendly Things to do in Costa Rica: Fun for Everyone

If you're seeking kid-friendly activities in Costa Rica, look no further! This magical country has everything from national parks and canopy tours to chocolate tours and hot springs. Your whole family will fall in love with this tropical paradise.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZ

Adored Holiday pop-up bar Miracle is returning to Arizona for its third year at Hilton Garden Inn’s Floor 13 Rooftop Bar in Phoenix. In addition, this season Sippin’ Santa, the beloved tiki-themed Holiday pop-up bar will make a comeback at Bitter & Twisted.

Read full story
Cottonwood, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona

There's no need to look any further if you're searching for excitement in Cottonwood, Arizona! This gorgeous town situated in the Verde Valley is packed with an array of activities that are perfect for families. From historical sites and Cottonwood wine tours.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona

We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.

Read full story
6 comments
Camp Verde, AZ

Family-Friendly Things to do in Camp Verde, Arizona

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Are you searching for fun activities to do with your family at Camp Verde? You've come to the perfect spot!

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!

Read full story
8 comments

Becoming a Substitute Teacher During a Pandemic

To me, the home was just a place to sleep and feed the kids—no more play dates. No celebrations, except for a virtual Birthday party, where the guests drove by for cake and goodie bags while dropping off gifts.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy