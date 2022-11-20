Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.

Christmas Cocoa Bombs

I'm a little late to the viral Cocoa Bomb trend. However, with the holidays approaching, I've been feeling inspired to bake more. It's been an tough year and some festive lights and cheery sounds would definitely brighten my mood--and maybe even inspire me to start creating my own hot cocoa bombs instead of constantly seeing them for sale in stores near me.

After doing some research on how to make cocoa bombs, I created this fun DIY Christmas Cocoa Bomb recipe using round silicone molds to make chocolate spheres. It’s simple and fun. Some people use chocolate melts but I prefer real chocolate.

The only difference between this recipe and the New Year's Eve Tradition Cocoa Bomb is the topping decorations.

Christmas Hot Chocolate Bombs Lucee Santini

I used leaf molds and Color it Candy Pearls to decorate the hot chocolate molds. These turned a simple cocoa bomb into a beautiful decorative holiday cocoa bomb.

Hot Cocoa Bombs for the Holidays Lucee Santini

Supplies

Gloves

Silicone Mold (also used as bath bomb molds).

plate

measuring spoons

Ingredients

Directions

Microwave chocolate in a bowl on 50% power for 1 minute. Be careful not to over-melt the chocolate.

Spoon the chocolate into the mold.

Chill molds in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Gently remove the chocolate molds from the mold halves using gloves.

Heat up a plate in the microwave for 1 minute.

Put the mold on the plate and smooth it out with your hand.

fill with 1 Tablespoon of the hot chocolate mix

Place the marshmallows inside.

Add other bomb mold halves on a hot plate and smooth the outsides of the mold . Immediately place on top of the cocoa-filled mold smoothing the side of the chocolate with the bottom of your tablespoon (back of a spoon).

. Immediately place on top of the cocoa-filled mold smoothing the side of the chocolate with the bottom of your tablespoon (back of a spoon). Add sprinkles or chocolate decorations.

Hot Chocolate Bomb Tips

Use Latex Gloves

Using Latex gloves will keep fingerprints off the bombs.

Cool Chocolate

Make sure the topping chocolate has cooled off otherwise it will melt the bomb.

Use a Hot Plate

Use a hot plate to melt the edges of half a bomb mold.

Use Measuring Spoon

Use a half-tablespoon measuring spoon (2x) to add hot chocolate so that it doesn’t spill all over the outside of the bombs (outside of the mold).

You can Make the Cocoa Bomb Keto Friendly

If you use Lily’s sweetened with stevia and Ghiradelli Hot Cocoa, it is Keto and sugar-free without the marshmallows. You can make the mold toppings with Lily’s too.

Use Airtight Container for Storing Cocoa Bombs

Make sure to put your food in an airtight container.

Try Different Flavored Chocolate for Hot Chocolate Bombs

There are so many different flavors you can do too, like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, salted caramel, white chocolate, and peppermint mocha!

Making a Cup of Hot Chocolate with the Bomb

Make a cup of warm milk and add the bomb.

Notes

The recipe may not work with other types of molds, so be sure to use silicone. The amounts will also differ depending on the size of your mold. I suggest using a tablespoon per large mold.

If you are drizzling the white chocolate on top of the bomb, be sure to let it cool slightly or else it will put a hole in the bomb.

