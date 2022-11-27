No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars Using 6 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.

no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars Photo by Lucee Santini

You don't have to wait for a holiday to make these delicious chocolate No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars. Not only are these easy to make, but they're also delicious. Great for any party or get-together, or if you're just looking for a tasty snack at home! This delicious recipe for chocolate caramel pretzel bars only requires a few simple ingredients, including an 11 oz bag of Hershey's Chocolate Chips.

Below are the supplies you'll need to make these addictive caramel pretzel crack bars.

The following ingredients are required to make No-Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars:

no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars Photo by Lucee Santini

No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars

Ingredients

Instructions

In a medium-sized glass bowl, mix in the Hershey chocolate chips (set some aside in another small glass bowl for later). Microwave the chocolate chips at 20 or 30-second intervals until melted. Ensure that your chosen bowl can go in the microwave beforehand. Use a nonstick pan like Le Cruset, or line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, then spread the melted chocolate. Place the pretzels on top of the chocolate in any design you desire. In a medium pot on medium-low heat, melt together the butter and brown sugar, stirring occasionally until it reaches a boil. Melt the caramel and spread it evenly on top of the pretzels. Let caramel cool Melt the reserved ¼ cup of chocolate chips in the microwave, and then pour the melted chocolate over the cooled caramel layer. Put in the freezer for at least an hour

Tips and Tricks for Pretzel Crack

Some people add vanilla and sea salt.

You can also make these with 1/2 cup of Reese’s peanut butter chips .

. You can also use dark chocolate.

You can do a single layer or double layer of pretzels

or double layer of pretzels You can also use an 11.5 oz bag of Kraft caramel bits and 2 tablespoons in place of sugar and butter

don’t forget an airtight container to put them in

mix it up with a graham cracker crust or white chocolate

or white chocolate add salt to make salty pretzel bars

add saltine crackers

Can’t wait to how you like this fun recipe!

