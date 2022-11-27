No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars Using 6 Ingredients

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.
You don't have to wait for a holiday to make these delicious chocolate No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars. Not only are these easy to make, but they're also delicious. Great for any party or get-together, or if you're just looking for a tasty snack at home! This delicious recipe for chocolate caramel pretzel bars only requires a few simple ingredients, including an 11 oz bag of Hershey's Chocolate Chips.
More Crack Bars Below
Red, White, and Blue Pretzel Crack
Below are the supplies you'll need to make these addictive caramel pretzel crack bars.
- parchment paper
- cookie sheet (I used a nonstick Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Baking Sheet) or 11×17-inch baking sheet
- large mixing bowl
- microwave-safe bowl
The following ingredients are required to make No-Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars:
- 11oz bag of Kraft caramel bits
- 1 cup Reese’s peanut butter chips
- 1 16oz Bag Pretzel twists
- 11.5 oz bag of Hershey's milk chocolate chips (you don’t have to use a bag of Hershey')
- 1 Cup brown sugar
- 1 Cup melted butter
No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars
Ingredients
- 1 16oz Bag Pretzel twists
- 11.5 oz bag of Hershey milk chocolate chips
- 1 Cup brown sugar
- Caramel Bits
- Butter
- Reese’s peanut butter chips
Instructions
- In a medium-sized glass bowl, mix in the Hershey chocolate chips (set some aside in another small glass bowl for later). Microwave the chocolate chips at 20 or 30-second intervals until melted. Ensure that your chosen bowl can go in the microwave beforehand.
- Use a nonstick pan like Le Cruset, or line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, then spread the melted chocolate.
- Place the pretzels on top of the chocolate in any design you desire.
- In a medium pot on medium-low heat, melt together the butter and brown sugar, stirring occasionally until it reaches a boil.
- Melt the caramel and spread it evenly on top of the pretzels.
- Let caramel cool
- Melt the reserved ¼ cup of chocolate chips in the microwave, and then pour the melted chocolate over the cooled caramel layer.
- Put in the freezer for at least an hour
Tips and Tricks for Pretzel Crack
- Some people add vanilla and sea salt.
- You can also make these with 1/2 cup of Reese’s peanut butter chips.
- You can also use dark chocolate.
- You can do a single layer or double layer of pretzels
- You can also use an 11.5 oz bag of Kraft caramel bits and 2 tablespoons in place of sugar and butter
- don’t forget an airtight container to put them in
- mix it up with a graham cracker crust or white chocolate
- add salt to make salty pretzel bars
- add saltine crackers
Can’t wait to how you like this fun recipe!
More Fun Recipes
The Best Microwave Vanilla Cupcake Recipe: Quick, Easy, and Delicious!
Comments / 0