Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona

There's no need to look any further if you're searching for excitement in Cottonwood, Arizona! This gorgeous town situated in the Verde Valley is packed with an array of activities that are perfect for families. From historical sites and Cottonwood wine tours

Cottonwood Sign Lucee Santini

to outdoor adventures, there's something here for everyone. Personally, my favorite pastime is shopping in the old section of town.

Where is Cottonwood Located?

If you're searching for your next Arizona getaway, look no more remote than Cottonwood! This lovely location is situated to the northeast of Prescott, southwest of Sedona's red rocks, and on the Verde River. Its lower elevation (between 3,300 and 3,900 feet above sea level) makes it an ideal place to explore without fear of altitude sickness. And if that wasn't great enough - it's only 8 minutes from Verde Canyon Railroad, 20 minutes from Camp Verde, and 9 minutes from Africa Wildlife Park guaranteeing there'll never be a dull moment. It's 21 minutes from Jerome Ghost Town and a 33-minute drive away from Oak Creek Canyon for all your hiking needs!

The town of Cottonwood enjoys a comfortable climate and is situated near many natural wonders such as the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Tuzigoot National Monument, and the historic mining communities of Clark.

Are you looking for a new place to explore? This town has plenty of activities and attractions that will be sure to please everyone in the family. So, pack your bags and get ready for an adventure!

Where to Stay in Cottonwood

There are plenty of great places to stay in Cottonwood. I went there during peak season, so I chose a budget-friendly hotel: The Best Western Cottonwood. It’s a good location next to restaurants and just 20 minutes away from Sedona.

It is advisable to stay on North Main Street if you want to experience many historic landmarks and be close to Old Town Cottonwood.

Other notable places for lodging are:

Iron Horse Inn

The Iron Horse Inn was formerly a motor court that relatives of Eden, the current owner, built for the timber business they ran. The Inn continues to operate today and offers breakfast and wine packages with your room as an option. You'll love spending time in their beautiful courtyard.

The Tavern Hotel

The Tavern Hotel not only offers 41 stunning guest rooms, but also two luxurious penthouses located in Old Town Cottonwood. This one-of-a-kind Euro Style hotel was built in 1925 as a grocery store before being renovated into the modern-day structure its guests enjoy today. The wonderful establishment provides five special packages for their visitors to choose from!

The Cottonwood Hotel

The Cottonwood Hotel is the perfect place to stay when you want to be in the heart of everything. This renovated hotel offers all modern amenities, but with a vintage feel.

Many American celebrities, including John Wayne and Gail Russell, stayed at the boutique inn during the 'Roaring Twenties.' At that time, it was also popular among renowned spiritualist lecturers and psychics, as well as bootlegger kings and prohibition-era gangsters.

The Cottonwood Hotel was also used as a filming location for several classic movies, featuring well-known actors and actresses such as Elvis Presley, Burt Lancaster, 'Liz Scott, and Jon Cryer. Some of the rooms in the hotel are even themed around famous films.

Verde Valley Wine Trail

Cottonwood's Verde Valley Wine Trail is one of the area's most beloved attractions, running through Arizona's stunning Northern region. The scenery is gorgeous and the area has a rich history, making it a perfect spot for wine lovers to explore.

If you visit ten different stops on the Verde Valley Wine Trail, get your passport stamped at each one, and then either return it or upload it online, you'll be entered into a quarterly drawing to win prizes.

Download your copy of the Verde Valley Wine Trail Pass

Wine Tasting Rooms

Situated in the "heart" of Arizona, Cottonwood is located near many vineyards and wineries. In town, you can find wine tastings at various restaurants and bars.

Pillsbury Wine Company North

The Pillsbury Wine Company North is the perfect place to bring your wine-tasting adventure. They provide many different types of wines from Arizona, as well as other countries.

The Cellar Door

The Cellar Door is a cozy little wine bar located in Old Town Cottonwood. They serve an extensive list of wines and have an amazing menu including Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie Boards.

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

Come explore Arizona Stronghold Vineyards' regional wines with the knowledgeable and friendly staff.

At Arizona Stronghold, you can relax on the tranquil garden patio or enjoy a drink in their charming tasting room. Tasting flights of five different wines cost $12, and Archive Club Members receive free tastings!

Burning Tree Cellars

If you're ever feeling stressed and in need of a place to relax, Burning Tree Cellars is the perfect destination for you. With an inviting atmosphere and award-winning Arizona wines, this small boutique will not disappoint. Be sure to keep an eye out for their pop-up events and release parties!

Winery 101

Winery 101 is the perfect place to learn about winemaking. Their events page showcases a variety of upcoming activities, including Saturday Sippin’ with live music. They also offer a wine club with plenty of benefits.

Merkin Vineyards Osteria & Wine Bar

The Merkin Vineyards Osteria & Wine Bar is the perfect place to share a meal and some wine with friends. You can order tapas-style or go for full entrees. All of their wines are made by MJ & Jennifer Keenan, Tim White, And the Cellar Team using fruit from their 110 Acre Estate Vineyards In Verde Valley and Willcox, AZ.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Dead Horse Ranch State Park is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors, with plenty of activities like hiking, biking, bird watching, fishing, and more. There are also RV and tent camping sites available, plus the kids can become Junior Rangers!

Old Town Cottonwood

You'll love rambling through the unique shops, restaurants, and wine-tasting rooms in this quaint area. Make sure to check out the Old Town Cottonwood website for a complete list of businesses and upcoming events.

Cottonwood Farmers Market

Looking for fresh produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods? Look no further than the Cottonwood Farmers Market! You can also enjoy live music while you shop. The market is open every Wednesday from 4-8 pm.

Antique shops

The Cottonwood Country Club is one of many antique shops in the picturesque town of Cottonwood, which boasts a wide array of vintage and antique items.

Larry’s Antique Shop

If you're looking for a place to find unique treasures, Larry's Antique Shop is the perfect spot. There are so many interesting items to discover, especially in the back area. Amongst all of the old objects, you'll be able to learn about their stories and histories – it's truly chilling!

Papillon Too

Papillon Too is a great place to find gifts, home decor, and fashion accessories.

Cottonwood Art Studio

The Cottonwood Art Studio is a great place to take classes in painting or pottery. They also have an on-site gallery where you can purchase local art.

Gift Shops

We love going for walks through the picturesque main street of Cottonwood, stopping in at the unique shops that line the avenue.

Shabby Chic Boutique

At the Shabby Chic Boutique, you'll always find that one-of-a-kind gift for anyone on your list. Whether they prefer vintage lip balm or honey, we have presents that suit every taste.

The Hippie Emporium

The Hippie Emporium is the perfect place to shop for vintage clothing and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Cats Meow

The Cats Meow is a fun shop in Cottonwood that offers an eclectic selection of clothing, accessories, and treasures. It’s also a pet-sitting service!

Desert Dancer

At Desert Dancer, we have a great selection of homemade soaps, gifts, and essential oils.

High Spirits Gifts & Gallery

High Spirits Gifts & Gallery is a great place to find local art, jewelry, and more.

Restaurants

These are the best places to eat in Cottonwood: (my opinion).

Bing’s Burgers Stations

Bing’s Burger Station is a great place to get a delicious burger and milkshake. Bing’s is located in an early 1940s service station and Inside you will notice a functioning garage door over the entrance to the patio. Bing’s Burger Station is my favorite place to eat!

Just grab a menu and check off what you would like and give it to the cashier. It’s very family-friendly, as it is a family-owned restaurant.

Bings Burger Station Lucee Santini

Pizzeria Bocce

Pizzeria Bocce is an experience for all the senses. Walking in, you're met with the mouthwatering scent of pizza baking in a wood-burning oven. The space itself is beautiful, with a black and white marble floor, historic photographs hanging on the walls, intricate mosaic tiles, bespoke ironwork details, and a stone patio complete with fiery torches beside a stream where people can play bocce ball.

The Colt Grill

Decadent and delicious, the Pulled Pork Sandwich from The Colt Grill is a meal you won't want to miss. Smokey and savory, it's one of their specialties for a reason!

Crema Craft Kitchen and Bar

Crema is a great place to get coffee and pastries. They have an outdoor walk-up coffee bar for your convenience, as the restaurant can get pretty busy and narrow when you first enter. The inside is very lovely, with a modern touch. For instance, the bar is made out of an old storage unit.

In addition to breakfast and lunch items like sandwiches and salads, they also serve brunch all day long.

One of their most sought-after items is the Haunted Bloody (haunted hamburger recipe) made with prairie vodka, house-made bloody mary mix, and garnished with delicious bits. Also, if you're looking for some sweet pastries to take home with you, get there early in the day because they tend to sell out fast!

On Mother's Day, even though we had to wait an hour to be seated, the meal was worth waiting fort.

Old Town Red Rooster Cafe

Bacon Fig Gorgonzola Burger Lucee Santini

Southwest Veggie Salad Lucee Santini

Looking for a great place to get breakfast or lunch? Look no further than the Old Town Red Rooster Cafe! With fresh spins on comfort food, they have something for everyone. Choose from omelets, pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

The Bacon Fig Gorgonzola Burger is an excellent choice and very delicious! It includes bacon and house-made fig jam. If you have picky eaters, the quesadilla is also a good option.

The Tavern Grille

The Tavern Grille not only offers a wide variety of delectable American cuisine but also boasts an impressive drink menu. At The Tavern Grille, you can enjoy anything from cocktails and beer to wine with your meal.

The Tavern Grille is located in a theater that was constructed back in 1923, known as the Rialto Theatre. It withstood the test of time and remained standing until December 1998 when it caught on fire. However, it made a comeback and reopened its doors in December 2005. You'll notice the blackened walls from the blaze which now act as frames for the dining area - giving it an atmospheric vibe.

Verde River

If you're looking for a beautiful place to take your horseback riding, hiking, and fishing skills for a spin, look no further than the Verde River. This river runs right through Cottonwood and provides ample opportunity for all sorts of outdoor activities. So be sure to pack your camera to capture all the stunning scenery!

Mingus Mountain

Mingus Mountain, located in the Black Hills range of Arizona in the United States, is a great location for anyone hoping to find some adventure. This mountain offers many activities such as hiking and picnicking for those who love being outdoors, bird watching for nature enthusiasts, and camping for those who want to spend an extended amount of time enjoying all that this beautiful area has to offer.

Clemenceau Heritage Museum

The Clemenceau Heritage Museum is a great place to learn about the history of Cottonwood and attend some fun events. If you're looking for a place to take your family or friends, this is definitely the spot!

Blazin’ M Ranch

If you're looking for a unique, cowboy-themed dining experience, the Blazin' M Ranch is the perfect place. With live music and entertainment throughout the evening, as well as old-time photo opportunities, there's something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind ranch. Be sure to book your dinner in advance to guarantee a spot!

Explore the Jail Trail

A trip to Old Town Cottonwood is incomplete unless you take a stroll beneath the “Gateway to the Verde River” archway and walk along the Jail Trail.

After deboarding at the quaint old jailhouse-turned-millinery store, strollers can take an easy walk along riverside paths in River Front and Dead Horse Ranch parks.

Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park is the biggest park in Cottonwood, and it offers a wide variety of activities for locals and visitors alike. With an 18-tee Disc Golf Course, a Skateboard park, a dog park, horseshoe pits, sand volleyball courts, playground apparatuses for kids, and designated areas for dogs to run around freely; there's something here everyone can enjoy!

Cottonwood Center for the Arts

The Cottonwood Center for the Arts is an amazing place to see all sorts of incredible art. With a wide variety of exhibits, ranging from paintings and sculptures to photography and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, they offer classes and workshops for all skill levels, so you can learn something new too!

Things to do Near the City of Cottonwood

There are tons of things to do in the heart of the Verde Valley.

Arizona Copper Art Museum

The Arizona Copper Art Museum is a fantastic place to experience brilliant art. With an expansive collection of exhibits, like paintings, sculptures, and pottery, there's truly something for everyone.

Tuzigoot National Monument

The Tuzigoot National Monument is a great place to learn about the history of the area. The monument includes a pueblo that was built by the Sinagua people between approximately 1000 and 1400 AD.

Verde Canyon Railroad

The Verde Canyon Railroad is a great way to explore and see the area. It’s a leisurely yet scenic train ride that takes you through the canyon, providing amazing views of untouched and unspoiled landscapes.

Join the first-class tour of Arizona's natural wonders, where you'll enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres and Champagne while taking in breathtaking views of the state's geological marvels, wildlife, and archaeological treasures.

Sedona

Sedona is well worth the 20-minute drive! It's a great place for some shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Check out the shops, restaurants, and art galleries at Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village. There are plenty of things to do in Sedona, including dining in an igloo, hiking, cycling, golfing, and more.

Pueblo Ruins

The Pueblo Ruins are a great place to learn about the history of the area and see some amazing architecture. The ruins include a pueblo that was built by the Sinagua people between about 1000 and 1400 AD.

Montezuma Castle National Monument

The Montezuma Castle National Monument is an excellent place to learn about the history of the area. The monument includes a castle that was built by the Sinagua people between approximately 1000 and 1400 AD.

Stay in a Safari Tent in Camp Verde

Instead of traditional camping, glamp in a luxury Safari Tent on your next vacation. With all the amenities of home, you'll get to enjoy the outdoors without giving up any comfort. Plus, there's nothing quite like waking up to nature sounds in the morning.

Looking for things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona? Check out this great town today!

Check out their monthly calendar for happenings.

