We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.

It’s amazing that you can go from wearing a tee shirt in Phoenix to snow boots and winter clothes in just 2 hours. This is a great reason to live in Arizona. The weather in different areas is so versatile.

There are so many things to do in Arizona. Just up the road and only 85 miles away is the Grand Canyon, National Park. Other natural landmarks include Sunset Crater Volcano, Walnut Canyon National Monument, the Petrified Forest, and the Painted Desert. There are also some Native American ruins to explore.

You can also check out Lowell Observatory, the San Francisco Peaks, Ponderosa Pines, and Wupatki National Monument.

The boys haven’t learned to ski yet, so Snowbowl would have to wait until next time. Since it was cold in Flagstaff, we had to rely on indoor activities for the most part.

We did end up going to Downtown Flagstaff. It offers the charm of the old West with a diverse collection of boutiques, shops, cozy restaurants, and eateries (great for the inside).

Here are some family-friendly things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona we discovered and enjoyed.

Fat Man’s Loop

If you’ve never hiked before, the Fat Man’s Loop is a great beginner hiking trail. It is a 2.4-mile heavily trafficked loop trail located near Flagstaff, Arizona that features beautiful wildflowers and is rated as moderate.

There are different activities on the trail and it is dog-friendly as long as they are kept on a leash. It is free which is a bonus.

Flagstaff Brewing Company

We stopped by for a stress-free, kid-friendly lunch at the Flagstaff Brewing Company. It’s casual and friendly and in the heart of downtown Flagstaff. The food was good but the best part? No, not the beer.

The table tennis is nestled in the back of the restaurant. My husband and I were able to relax and enjoy our food while the kids played table tennis.

Thorpe Park

We came across Thorpe Park while just driving around. We checked out Snowbowl but were not prepared to go skiing or spend the money. We passed Thorpe Park and saw people sledding.

Thorpe Park Lucee Santini

So, since we came unprepared we went to Big Five and got a cheap sled. It was the highlight of the trip for the kids. I would literally drive to Flagstaff for the day just to hear the joy in their giggles while sledding. Plus, it’s free!

We walked out of a couple of places before we found the Toasted Owl. It was recommended to us but like most tourists, we wanted to discover and find out for ourselves. So, by the time we found it, we were starving.

Shrooming Owl Burger Lucee Santini

We had the most delicious breakfast ever. I had almond flour pancakes with bacon and blueberries and my husband had a Shrooming Owl Burger. Besides the food and service is amazing, we discovered two things that would make up driving two hours back and forth for the day. First, they had $3 Mimosas (my husband had one or two and I drove, lol) and second, we had the most ridiculous cinnamon bun ever.

Cinnamon Buns Lucee Santini

I don’t even like cinnamon buns so I was just going to taste it. It was so good, we got one to go.

Coffee Houses

Let’s face it, you can't spend too much in a coffee house, especially with kids. I didn’t expect Flagstaff to have so many coffeehouses!

This cute little coffee shop has the best coffee, which you can also refill for free all day. They also had awesome cookies!

The cute little drive-through wasn’t open but I picked up a coffee and a delicious cookie.

This cute coffee shop is way more than a coffee shop. By day it looks like a coffee shop but as you walk deeper into the spot you pass a bar and find a backroom that looks like it’s dedicated to bands.

The coffee was fantastic and the kids had a delicious coconut macaroon.

We stopped by Macy’s as it was highly recommended. We wanted a sit-down breakfast with servers so we did not order a full breakfast or lunch but we had a coffee.

The kid’s enjoyed a muffin and I had coffee, which was very good.

There are lots of other coffee shops in Flagstaff like Wicked AZ Coffee, Stronghold Coffee Company, Steep, Cedar House Coffee Shop, and White Dove Coffee Shop. Flagstaff really knows how to run coffee shops and they are a great place to hang out, by yourself or with the kids.

So, these are the family-friendly things to do in Flagstaff we discovered. What are your plans?

