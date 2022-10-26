Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!

Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.

Meet Faith Summers

Picture of a ghost Big Stock

Have you heard about Faith Summers, the ghost who took up permanent residency at the Hassayampa Inn in 1927? She has been seen by many guests over the years. Faith is believed to be a former guest of Hassayampa, who got married in the square and checked into the honeymoon suite (Grand Balcony Suite on the fourth floor) Room 426, with her new husband.

That night he went out for cigarettes and never returned. She waited for him for days. Heartbroken, the young bride hung herself the next day.

Sounds tragic, doesn't it? But don't worry, she's a friendly ghost. No drama there.

These are some of the stories I've heard about Faith:

If Faith, the resident ghost of Kitchener Manor, is lurking around, all the stove burners will go out simultaneously. She's also been known to eavesdrop on conversations and let the living know if she disapproves of what is being said.

There was a coffee cup incident that happened when the woman mentioned she was going to the library to find out more about Faith.

Faith has been seen floating down a hallway wearing a pink gown, disappearing into various rooms through doors.

Crying and holding flowers, she has startled people by appearing at the end of their beds.

An employee working at the hotel was walking in the hallway when he heard a loud noise coming from one of the rooms. He looked to see that it was coming from Grand Balcony Suite 426 and saw that a wreath hanging on the door had fallen off. When he knocked on the door, there was no answer, so he opened it to find that no one living was inside.

One night at 3 AM, the Grand Balcony Suite's 426 radio and TV turned on by themselves at full volume, much to the disdain of the suite's guests. The couple also found that the lights were turned on and water faucets in the bathroom were running.

Apparently, she's friendly and there is no reason to be afraid of her. However, my mother and I slept with the lights on when we stayed there...just in case.

The Hotel

Hassayampa Inn Lucee Santini

Visitors have traveled from all over to see the estate, including celebrities like Clark Gable, Greta Garbo, Steve Mcqueen, D.H. Lawrence, Will Rogers, Tom Mix, and Georgia O’Keeffe.

With its interesting history and beautiful architecture, the Hassayampa Inn is a holiday destination you won't want to miss. This stunning location was designed by Trost & Trost using elements of Spanish Colonial Revival and Italian Renaissance Revival architecture. Whether you're an architectural enthusiast or just looking for a unique place to stay, the Hassayampa Inn is sure to impress.

The front desk is hand-painted and the lobby ceiling features Italianate characteristics. In addition, the beautiful wall murals are original and Otis elevator is still in use.

room at Hassayampa Inn Lucee Santini

Enjoy a unique stay in the charming ambiance of this historic inn that boasts lovely antiques and traditional flair; contemporary comforts, such as flat-screen TVs and free wireless Internet access, are among the benefits you’ll enjoy when you stay there.

There are many reasons to stay at the Hassayampa Hotel; the Peacock Room has fantastic food and entertainment, it’s within walking distance to the Courthouse square, and you may encounter their resident ghost, Faith, at this haunted hotel.

Whatever you are looking for, the Hassayampa Inn is a wonderful hotel to relax and unwind in. Whether you are on a girl's trip, a business traveler or simply getting out of the heat in Phoenix, you will enjoy the vibe.

Hassayampa Inn is a Historical Hotel

Hassayampa Inn is not just a Prescott Hotel, it is a historical hotel that was built in 1924. ​​The building is included in the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America. It has the same beautiful charm it had 90 years ago.

Prime Location in Prescott, Arizona

It is located in a prime location steps away from the lovely Courthouse Square in Prescott’s historic center. Courthouse Plaza was built as a ceremonial center for essential occasions and social gatherings more than two centuries ago.

Families gather for picnics and playtime. Locals walk their dogs around the square, so if you bring your pet (Hassayampa inn is Dog friendly), you can enjoy a nice stroll.

If you’re there on the weekends or Holidays, you may find the local fair or entertainment.

Around the Courthouse square, you will find many eclectic antique shops, restaurants, bars, and fun shops.

Modern Amenities at the Hassayampa Inn

The rooms are spacious and welcoming with lots of history, yet modern amenities. Some of the 67 guest rooms have stunning views of Gurley Street’s historical buildings.

room Lucee Santini

Deluxe Two Bed

Rooms include:

Pillow-top bed with luxury linens

Flat-screen t.v. with cable channels

Bath and Body Works ™ amenities

Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

Curved shower rods

Coffee maker

Hair dryer

Iron and ironing board

Environmental program

Work desk and chair

Room service

Voicemail

Windows that open

Free local calls

Refrigerators available on request

Safety deposit box at the front desk

This boutique hotel in Prescott has everything that you need: peace and quiet, comfortable rooms, gourmet food, a conference center, and stunning views.

Hassayampa Inn offers complimentary parking.

MomJunky Traveling Tip

The hotel has a coffee bar in the am and has the most amazing coffee cake.

Peacock Room

The Peacock Dining Room, which is always recognized as one of the best restaurants in downtown Prescott, offers a breathtaking Art Deco ambiance while offering delectable cuisine.

The building’s timeless beauty is complemented by a modern and stylish atmosphere, as evident in this cheerful cafe’s recent renovation. Choose from a range of tapas, including juicy Tender Lamb Shank, Pan-Seared Alaskan Salmon, and Slow Roasted Prime Rib on Fridays and Saturdays.

Afterward, unwind in the adjacent Glass Bar. This cozy spot features ornately carved wood ceilings and other historic touches to create a charming and romantic environment. Listen to live music every night of the week and in the summer retreat to our Courtyard patio to sip cocktails under the stars.

OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK:

BRUNCH: 7 AM TO 2 PM

DINNER: 4:30 PM TO 9 PM

BAR MENU AVAILABLE: 2 PM TO 9 PM

HAPPY HOUR: 4 PM TO 6 PM IN THE GLASS BAR

The Glass Bar

Glass Bar Lucee Santini

With beautifully carved wood ceilings and other historic features, this home offers a warm and pleasant atmosphere. Every evening, listen to live music on our Courtyard patio while relaxing with a drink in the summer.

LIVE MUSIC: Every night in the Glass Bar Lounge, WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY ON THE PATIO Memorial Day to Labor Day. There is a schedule on the site too.

Download Menu:

Brunch Menu

Dinner Menu

Lounge Menu

Dessert Menu

Wine Menu

High Tea

Every 4th Sunday of the Month, you can have high tea with your loved ones. Hassayampa Inn is known for its fine and delicate teas, which you can choose from a list of over 20 different varieties!

High Tea

Tea time starts at 12:30 pm with live music in our glass bar.

Jeff Weisal Lucee Santini

Weddings and Events

I have personally passed by and stopped in my tracks to witness the most magical wedding at the gazebo and see the inside of the Art Deco Marina Ballroom.

The stunning event areas for intimate gatherings to the intricate celebrations make this boutique hotel the ideal venue for a wedding or special gathering.

There are beautiful murals on the walls, adding even more elegance to this venue.

Mural

There is also a picturesque rooftop terrace for receptions and gatherings.

Rooftop Terrace

Dog Friendly

Inn Hassayampa Inn is a pet-friendly hotel and welcomes your four-legged friends, as long as they are well-behaved and kept on a leash at all times. Please note that Hassayampa has no fenced area for pets to play in, so be sure to bring their leash for a walk. leave your furry friend inside the room.

Quirky Vintage Elevator

This historical hotel has an elevator that is a charming vintage lift with original 1920s art deco mirrors. There are no buttons to push – you simply pull the ring on the wall and the elevator will arrive! Of course, you cannot do this yourself but there is always someone available to take you up.

Outdoor Activities – Explore the Local Area

Hassayampa Inn is the perfect location for guests who wish to explore and enjoy Hassayampa's surroundings. Located in Prescott, Arizona surrounded by state parks such as Lynx Lake, Granite Mountain Hot Springs, and Lake Watson; there are plenty of hiking trails and things to do!

Some local attractions to visit are the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, Sharlot Hall Museum, or go kayaking at Watson Lake.

Hassayampa Inn is also close to many other cities. Just a short 30-minute drive you can find yourself in Sedona, Jerome, and Cottonwood; where there are more fun activities such as biking trails & wineries!

If you’re feeling adventurous, just over a two-hour drive is the Grand Canyon.

Hassayampa Inn has the perfect location for anyone who wants to get away from it all and enjoy Arizona’s peaceful surroundings.

If you’re looking for a vibrant music scene in Prescott, head to Whiskey Row. You can also check out antique shops in Prescott’s Historic district.

You are staying right by the Courthouse Square with its iconic clock tower, which is impossible to overlook. On weekends and throughout the summer, the Courthouse Square is teeming with activity, featuring music concerts, festivals, fairs, and art galleries. The square is encircled by 170 ancient elms and has been the social center of Prescott since 1885.

Prescott has been called the “Gateway to Northern Arizona,” which means Hassayampa Inn will be your first stop after checking out other cities in northern Arizona!

With amenities like a fitness center, meeting rooms, a business center, free wi-fi, flat-screen televisions, and free parking, this historic building is a great place to stay, whether it is for a romantic getaway, a family road trip, or a big event like a wedding.

Faith didn't visit us, although the hotel definitely felt haunted. We'd go back again.

