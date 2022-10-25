Family-Friendly Things to do in Camp Verde, Arizona

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Are you searching for fun activities to do with your family at Camp Verde? You've come to the perfect spot!

There's plenty to keep you busy in Camp Verde! Start by learning about the area's history at Montezuma Castle National Monument, then explore the Verde Valley Archaeology Center. If you're looking for some outdoor adventure, Camp Verde is also known for great horseback riding and hiking. You might even discover some cliff dwellings along the way!

Even though I grew up in Arizona, there are still places within the state where I have never been. Camp Verde is one of those places. Though I had driven by it many times, I had never stopped until recently. history lies hidden behind its modern exterior.

Location

Camp Verde is the perfect destination for families with young children. It sits off the banks of the Verde River, which makes it a perfect destination for canoers and kayakers. Camp Verde also has many great kid-friendly activities that everyone in the family will enjoy.

Top Things to do in Camp Verde the (or the surrounding area)

Where to Stay in Camp Verde, Arizona

We had no idea where to stay, but we knew that people went there to camp and appreciate nature. My husband doesn't enjoy camping, so we looked until we found Verde Ranch RV Resort. They have cabins large enough for our family!

Verde Ranch RV Resort

The cabin we stayed in Verde Ranch RV Resort was so cozy! It had two bedrooms and a loft with a bed, which the kids enjoyed.

Verde Ranch RV Lucee Santini

Cabin

The A/C in the cabin was excellent because it is separated into three zones. There's a unit in each bedroom and one in the living room, so you can adjust the temperature to your liking no matter where you are in the cabin. I thought this was fantastic because usually cabins only have one centralized A/C unit.

I love a cool environment, so I was in heaven! The kids loved the three large flat-screen TVs which got us local channels and even Netflix. I didn't know how to use the remote, but my kids did, so we watched cartoons all weekend.

The bbq area outside is extremely spacious and can fit up to four people comfortably. There are also three exterior doors- one connected to each bedroom and another in the living room for extra convenience.

Playground

The playground on the property was delightful, especially after a long day when the kids still had lots of energy left. It was clean and safe, and best of all, our cabin was right next to it!

Verde River Lucee Santini

Verde River

Another cool feature of the Verde Ranch RV Resort is that the Verde River flows right behind it. A two-minute walk from our cabin you could sit down by the river and listen to the water. We saw people with fishing poles but I’m not sure what kind of fish is in this part of the river. I read other parts of the river have smallmouth bass, catfish, large-mouth bass, and bluegill.

The trail along the river is very easy. My father-in-law has some health problems that prevent him from going on hikes or challenging walks. He was able to walk the trail and enjoy himself without feeling too challenged.

Activities

The activity center is a great place to spend some time. With the games in the clubhouse and the swimming pool, there is something for everyone. They even have a splash pad!!

Clubhouse

The clubhouse is very spacious and guests can easily find a comfortable place to relax. If you have children, they will be kept busy with all the fun games and activities available like pool, shuffleboard, ping pong, and more.

Amenities

The kids had a great time playing table tennis and swimming in the pool. Even though there were some strong winds while we were staying there, it didn't stop the kids from enjoying themselves. The splash pad is a really cool feature - I've never seen one at any other hotel or resort before.

The clubhouse is the perfect place to play games with friends, like the pool and shuffleboard.

The resort also has a picturesque laundry room that we didn't even need to use during our stay. I know it might sound strange to call a laundry room beautiful, but just take a look at it for yourself!

The resort is large and open, with plenty of space for kids to play or ride their bikes. You'll find a full schedule of activities and events when you arrive – we ran into Malta Joe who parked his food truck there and served delicious savory pastries.

Places to Eat in Camp Verde

Breakfast in Camp Verde

Udderly Divine

If you're looking to try out Udderly Divine's legendary cinnamon buns, make sure to get there early. They always run out fast! Right now they're in the process of updating their signage, so if you're coming from Main Street you might not be able to spot them right away.

Thanks a Latte Espresso Cafe

We had a great time at Thanks a Latte Espresso Cafe, enjoying their delicious pistachio and chocolate muffins and coffee. The coffee was amazing!

Lunch in Camp Verde

We were recommended two places to eat, Flew the Coop and Wingfield Bread Company, but we chose Out of Africa in the end.

Dinner in Camp Verde

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

My parents told me about this restaurant, and we love Mexican food, so we saved our appetites for this.

La Casita Lucee Santini

They happened to have a Margarita special which made my husband and father-in-law very happy.

Margerita Lucee Santini

Dinner was delicious. Everything tasted authentic.

We planned to order fried ice cream, but they had sold out because of the high demand for Mother's Day. The restaurant atmosphere was lovely, and the service was great—we left feeling very full! We would happily make the drive from Phoenix just for dinner here again; it was that enjoyable!

Babe’s Roundup

If you’re looking for BBQ, Babe’s Roundup is the place. The place is cozy and comfortable. The service is friendly and efficient.

They have so many options on their menu but I enjoyed the burger and sweet potato fries.

Verde Valley Archeology Center

The Verde Valley Archeology Center is a non-profit Arizona corporation that values human adaptation to the Verde Valley and feels that both artifacts and archaeological sites should be protected and preserved as the top priority.

They are also the Official Nonprofit Partner of the National Park Service for Montezuma Castle National Monument and Tuzigoot National Monument and the Regional Coordinator for the Arizona Site Steward Program.

History of the Sinaguan People.

This center is full of history about the Sinagua people, who lived in Central Arizona from A.D. 650-1450.

These are Ollas (Spanish word meaning “large pot).”

The Sinagua of the Verde Valley primarily used these baskets for storing corn, beans, and water. The black pit-lined ones were mainly utilized to store water-- this would help sustain Puebloan families during difficult times with little food.

These "Reservation Baskets" were created after the Yavapai and Apache tribes were forcibly relocated from the Verde Valley to the San Carlos Reservation in 1875.

Previously, when a tribe member died, all of their belongings would be burned. But during The Long March of February 27th, 1875 - when they were forced to leave - they began selling these baskets for income.

Art and Pottery

The Fine Art Gallery at the museum showcases original paintings from the Paul Dyck Foundation, as well as pottery and implements used for gathering and farming.

The Verde Valley Archeology Center is packed with history and definitely worth visiting. Don’t forget to pick up the Self-Guided Tour Booklet on your way in.

Fort Verde State Historic Park

A Museum Experience

Fort Verde State Historic Park is a historic site that tells the story of Arizona’s military history from the late 1800s. The park has well-curated exhibits and offers a unique experience for visitors.

The old Military Headquarters turned into the main museum, and it focuses on the Indian Wars history along with the lives of those who served at Fort Verde. There are many artifacts, photos, videos, and exhibits inside that tell this story in an interesting way.

3 Historic House Museums

The three historic house museums on Officer's row at the fort- Commanding Officer's Quarters, Bachelors' Quarters, and Doctor's & Surgeons Quarters- are all furnished to look like they did during the 1880s. The museum does a great job of displaying what everyday life was like for soldiers, Indian Scouts, settlers, doctors, and Native Americans during that time period.

Interactive displays and staged scenarios help visitors to take a step back in time and feel the history.

Read about the Period's History HERE.

Become a Junior Ranger

If you're aged 6–12, you can become a Junior Ranger at Fort Verde State Historic Park! Vow to do your part in assisting to protect the park's beauty for everyone to enjoy!

Additionally, they took the Junior Ranger Pledge: “As an Arizona State Parks Junior Ranger, I pledge to help the park rangers preserve habitats, and wildlife and keep the park clean and safe for visitors and wildlife.”

Out of Africa

Out of Africa was an amazing and incredible experience that I will never forget! It far exceeded any expectations that I had going into it.

Escape to Africa

This African Wildlife Park is the perfect place to pretend you're on a safari. It's not only because of the vast array of animals but also because of how it's set up. What makes it especially authentic is that Camp Verde resembles some parts of Africa quite closely.

Out of Africa is remarkable because the animals are so well looked after. Their habitats mirror nature and they have more than enough space to roam, which makes it feel like they're living in the wild.

The big cats you will see at the park are lions, tigers, and a black leopard; however, you won't spy on any cubs. The reason is that they don't breed big cats at the park- making it a very ethical establishment.

Zebras Lucee Santini

giraffe Lucee Santini



African Bush Safari Tour

Our tour guide was phenomenal and made the trip even more enjoyable. The African Bush Safari Tour is done via bus, which in itself was an experience. Our group got to see Ostriches, Water Buffalo, Camels and so much more while on the safari—it truly felt like we were in a different world. But my favorite part by far was seeing the giraffes up close; if you're thinking about taking this tour, I would highly recommend it!

Other Activities at Out of Africa

Out of Africa is also home to snakes, wolves, bears, and even a rhinoceros. If you're feeling up for an adventure, take a ride on the Predator Zipline!

Not only will you enjoy the history of Camp Verde, but your kids will as well – making it a great place to visit for families!

Montezuma Castle National Monument

Montezuma Castle, located only 10 minutes away from Camp Verde, is one of the most well-preserved cliff dwellings in all of North America. The 20-room high-rise apartment was built into a space in the limestone cliffs and inhabited by the Sinagua people between 1100 and 1425 AD.

A 1/3 mile loop trail from the Castle Visitor Center leads to the base of the cliff dwelling, which provides tourists with a view into how these people lived daily. They farmed in Verde Valley and traded with other cultures throughout Southwest regularly.

Slide Rock State Park

Slide Rock, located about 30 minutes north of Camp Verde, is one of Arizona’s most popular state parks. The natural water slide, formed by smooth red rocks and a small stream, is the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day.

In addition to the picnic areas and hiking trails, the park also boasts stunning views.

Montezuma Castle National Monument

The Montezuma Castle National Monument is an ancient Native American ruin discovered in Camp Verde.

Jeep Tours

At Jeep Tours, we want you to have the best experience possible while exploring Verde Valley. That's why we offer a variety of tour options and vehicles for you to choose from. And when you're done with your tour, be sure to stop by our gift shop where you can purchase gifts and souvenirs!

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Dead Horse Ranch State Park is the perfect place to hike, fish, and swim. The park has a variety of trails for all abilities, as well as a beautiful lake. You can also camp at Dead Horse Ranch State Park – just make sure you have a permit!

Fort Verde State Historic Park

If you want to learn about the history of Camp Verde and the Verde Valley, Fort Verde State Park is the place to go. The fort was constructed in 1865 and served as an active military installation for almost three decades.

Now, the park has several restored buildings, a museum, and a self-guided tour that makes it easy to explore everything on your own.

Verde Valley Archaeology Center

The Verde Valley Archaeology Center is the perfect place to learn about local history and see some incredible archaeological sites. The center offers tours of the nearby Montezuma Castle National Monument, as well as other localarchaeological sites. You can also watch archaeologists at work in their on-site lab!

Clear Creek Vineyard and Winery

Clear Creek Winery is the perfect place to enjoy a day out with friends or family. They offer tours and tastings of their award-winning wines, as well as renting their picturesque event space for weddings and other special occasions. You'll love the views of Verde Valley from just outside Camp Verde!

Cleopatra Hill

Cleopatra Hill, an old mining town founded in 1863 situated near Camp Verde, is now a ghost town. Although most buildings have been abandoned, some ruins still remain.

The Verde Canyon Railroad

The Verde Canyon Railroad is a scenic train ride through the canyon of the same name. The train passes by towering cliffs, lush vegetation, and occasional wildlife. In addition, the railroad also offers special events throughout the year like murder mystery dinners,, wine tastings, and holiday-themed rides.

Sedona Oak Creek Canyon

Situated just outside of Sedona, Oak Creek Canyon is a stunning natural wonder. The canyon features towering red rock formations, lush oak trees, and babbling streams. There are several hiking trails throughout the canyon, as well as numerous scenic overlooks.

Petrified Forest National Park

Petrified Forest National Park is a can't-miss destination for anyone visiting Arizona. With one of the world's largest collections of petrified wood, the park also boasts hiking trails, desert landscapes, and ancient ruins.

Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon, located in northern Arizona, is a home to many different types of plants and animals. It contains several hiking trails as well as a visitor center where people can buy tickets for tours and events.

Jerome State Historic Park

Jerome State Historic Park is a former copper mining town that is now mostly uninhabited. The town was once home to one of the largest copper mines in existence.

Now, the park includes several well-preserved buildings and ruins, as well as a museum dedicated to its history.

Montezuma Well

Montezuma Well is a large natural spring that is home to a variety of wildlife. The well is also a popular spot for swimming and picnicking.

The well is located just outside of Camp Verde, and there is a small admission fee.

V-Bar-V Ranch

If you're looking to experience cowboy life, look no further than V-Bar-V Ranch. This working cattle ranch offers tours and trail rides through the scenic Verde Valley. You might even catch a glimpse of some wildlife while hiking along one of the many trails on the property.

Nashwa Farms is more than just a working farm - it's an experience. Located in Camp Verde, visitors can enjoy tours of the grounds, hayrides, and a variety of events that are hosted throughout the year. The farm also has a petting zoo so that everyone can get up close and personal with some of the animals. And don't forget to swing by the farm store on your way out for some fresh produce and other goodies!

Salt Mine Wine Cave

Home to a number of salt mines, Camp Verde's Salt Mine Wine Cave is unsurprisingly perfect for those passionate about both wine and all things mineral. Alongside touring the picturesque caves, visitors can taste various wines that have been infused with natural salt - directly from the source! If you find yourself taken by one (or more) of the flavors on offer, don't worry - bottles and cases are available to purchase from the cave's gift shop.

Tuzigoot National Monument

Tuzigoot National Monument is a Native American ruin located in Camp Verde. The monument is home to several well-preserved buildings and ruins, as well as a museum.

The monument also has several hiking trails, and visitors can often see wildlife such as deer, elk, and bighorn sheep.

A Day in the West is a western-themed amusement park located in Camp Verde. The park has a variety of rides, shows, and attractions.

The park also has a number of restaurants, and visitors can purchase tickets for individual rides or for an all-day pass.

At Copper Star Indoor Shooting Range in Camp Verde, visitors can practice their aim using a variety of firearms. The range offers ammunition and targets for purchase or rent, as well as a pro shop selling these items.

Located in Camp Verde, Summer Place Pecan Farms is a working farm that offers tours, tastings, and events related to pecans. Visitors can learn about the history of pecan farming in the area and purchase nuts by the pound or case from the on-site gift shop.

Verde Canyon Railroad

Verde Canyon Railroad is a scenic railway that offers rides through the Verde Valley. The railroad has several historic locomotives and cars, as well as a variety of scenic routes.

The railroad also has a gift shop, and visitors can purchase tickets for individual rides or for a group.

Located in Camp Verde, Cliff Castle Casino offers gaming options, restaurants, and bars, as well as a hotel with tickets for shows and events.

There are so many options at Camp Verde!; What are you going to do first?