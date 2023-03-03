After Breakup My Story with My Ex?

Photo by Brian Lundquist on Unsplash

Why I am writing this essay because I am writing about the experience of a real incident that happened in my life.

Can you and your ex get back together?

Some people believe it is possible to maintain a close friendship with someone you once dated, while others believe it is simply too complicated and can ultimately cause more pain. (My Opinion I believe that causes pain).

In this essay, I will look into both sides of this debate, examining the benefits and drawbacks of maintaining a close relationship with your ex as well as a few investigative strategies.

The Advantages of Being Companions With Your Ex:-

One of the main arguments in favor of maintaining a friendship with your ex is that it tends to be a way to hold on to the good aspects of your relationship while letting go of the bad. If you and your ex were friends before you started dating, you may have a deep connection that is worth preserving regardless of how well your new relationship turns out.

Being friends with your ex can also help you stay connected to their circle of friends and maintain a sense of progress in your life. If you and your ex have friends or are in the same line of work, it may be difficult to break ties with them without making things awkward or uncomfortable. Even if you aren't often really active, you may keep coming to events and maintaining a sense of the neighborhood by being friends.

Finally, maintaining a friendship with your ex might help you learn from your mistakes in the past and advance individually. Maintaining a connection with someone who knows you well gives you the chance to get feedback on your character and mannerisms, which may help you become a better partner in the future. This might be particularly significant if your ex is prepared to talk to you honestly about your shortcomings and do a proposition-based examination.

The Downsides of Being Companions With Your Ex:-

Despite these possible benefits, there are a lot of drawbacks to maintaining a close relationship with your ex. One of the main concerns is that maintaining a sincere relationship while staying in contact with your ex may be difficult. If you are still truly connected to your ex, seeing them frequently might be a painful indication of what you have lost. It may be difficult to let go of your feelings and go on to another relationship as a result.

However, being friends with your ex might lead to confusion for the two of you as well as for other people in your life. It may be easy to fall back into old patterns while you are getting to know each other and acting like friends, leading you to wonder if there is still a chance for a genuine relationship. If one of you is still interested in seeking out a close connection but the other isn't, this can be very perplexing.

Procedures for Exploring a Fellowship with Your Ex:-

There are a few techniques you may employ to make it more uncomplicated and less complicated if you do decide to try to maintain a friendship with your ex.

1. First and foremost, it's crucial to establish clear boundaries and communicate openly with your ex about what you are okay with. This might entail setting boundaries for how frequently you see each other or the kinds of workouts you perform together. Speaking the truth about your feelings and expectations may also ensure that you and your partner are completely in agreement on what your relationship entails.

2. Before attempting to be friends, it may be beneficial to demand some financial separation. This may give you both a chance to process your emotions and create some distance between you, which may make switching to a fellowship easier. For you both to adjust to the new situation and move forward, it could also be beneficial to avoid contact with your ex for a period following the split.

3. It's crucial to understand your immediate home state and to take care of your endeavors. This might entail asking friends, relatives, or a professional for assistance, as well as engaging in self-care activities like physical activity, introspection, or creative endeavors. You might be better equipped to handle the challenges of kinship with your ex by dealing with your emotions.

4. To stay in the group, it's important to be aware of your ex's boundaries and to try not to push them too far. If they are not interested in becoming friends, it is important to respect their decision and allow them the space they require to go on. Also, it's important to be conscious of any awkwardness they may have with particular activities or topics of conversation to order to avoid adding to their discomfort or pain.

Finally, it's critical to be aware of any familial entanglements with your ex and to be prepared to break the friendship if necessary. It may be vital to break ties with your ex and put the focus on your success if you see that the relationship is giving you serious problems or, on the other hand if it is preventing you from moving forward with your business.

The question of whether you can be friends with your ex is complicated overall. Maintaining a relationship with someone you once dated has benefits, but there are also many potential drawbacks and challenges to consider. If you decide to try to be friends with your ex, it's important to set clear boundaries, communicate openly, and take care of yourself internally. But it's also important to be aware of potential complications and prepared to break up with a partner if necessary. In the end, the decision to maintain a friendship with your ex is a personal one, therefore it's important to carefully weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks before making a decision.

Anyway, I'm telling you from my experience that being together after a breakup can make some things difficult.

