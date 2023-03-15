How to Find a Florida Job That Pays Well

Modern Globe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QynRr_0lJoJuGe00
Miami BeachPhoto byDenys Kostyuchenko via Unsplash

Finding a job that pays well is a common goal for many job seekers, but it's challenging to know where to begin. In today’s digital age, job seekers have more options than ever to find employment opportunities. Florida has a growing economy and diverse job market, so there are plenty of opportunities to find high-paying jobs in the Sunshine State. Using jobs sites is one of the best ways to find a Florida job that pays well.

Most Popular Jobs in Florida

Florida is a melting pot of culture, and its diverse job market allows for exciting opportunities from a wide range of industries, from hospitality and tourism to healthcare. These are some of the most popular jobs in Florida:

  • Healthcare Jobs
    • Registered Nurse
    • Licensed Practical Nurse
    • Physician Assistant
  • Finance Jobs
    • Financial Advisor
    • Accountant
  • Hospitality and Tourism Jobs
    • Hotel Manager
    • Tour Guide
  • Information Technology (IT) Jobs
    • Software Developer
    • Network Administrator

Now that we have a better picture of the most in-demand jobs in Florida, you might wonder how to find these opportunities yourself. Today, the most popular way to find jobs is through online job sites. Here are some tips on how to effectively use online job sites:

Determine your job criteria search

Before you start searching for jobs online, you need to determine what type of job you are looking for. This includes factors such as job title, industry, location, and salary range. Knowing these criteria will help you narrow down your search and focus on relevant job listings. Start by creating a list of your skills, experience, and qualifications. This will help you identify the types of jobs that you are qualified for.

Related: Miami Is the Most Popular Metro For Relocators in 2023

Next, research the industries that are prevalent in Florida, such as healthcare and tourism. Identify the industries that interest you and align with your skills and experience. Many job sites today, such as Lensa, allow you to filter for criteria like job title, industry, location, and salary range, so make sure to use that feature.

Create a strong resume and cover letter

These are your first impressions with potential employers, and a strong resume and cover letter can help you stand out from other applicants and increase your chances of getting hired. Your resume should be tailored to not only the job you are applying for, but to the company as well. It should highlight your qualifications, skills, and experience that are relevant to the position. Use keywords from the job listing to make your resume more searchable by hiring managers. Your cover letter should express your enthusiasm for the position.

Use keywords in your job search

Many online job sites use algorithms to match job seekers with relevant job listings. To increase your chances of finding well-paying jobs in Florida, use keywords in your job search that are relevant to your skills and experience. For example, if you are searching for a job in the healthcare industry, use keywords such as “nurse,” “doctor,” “healthcare,” “medical,” and “hospital.” If you are looking for a job in the tourism industry, use keywords such as “hotel,” “restaurant,” “customer service,” and “tourism.”

Set up job alerts

Most online job sites, like Lensa, allow you to set up job alerts, which will notify you when new job listings are posted that match your search criteria. This can save you time and ensure that you don’t miss any potential job opportunities. To set up job alerts, create an account on the job site and enter your search criteria. You can choose to receive job alerts daily, weekly, or as soon as new job listings are posted.

Apply to jobs quickly

When you find a job listing that interests you, apply as soon as possible. Well-paying jobs in Florida are often competitive, and the sooner you apply, the better your chances of getting hired. Make sure you have all the necessary materials ready before applying, such as your resume, cover letter, and any required application forms. Review the job listing and company website to ensure that you understand the job requirements and company culture.

Bottom Line

Who doesn’t want to work in paradise? The answer to this question is why finding a high-paying job in Florida requires a lot of preparation, research, and perseverance. There are a lot of job seekers, and it’s a competitive market. However, there are a lot of opportunities out there if you know where to look, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t get hired immediately.

By taking the time to identify the right job opportunities, preparing yourself to be a qualified candidate, and utilizing the help online job sites offer, you can increase your chances of landing a well-paying job in sunny Florida.

Story from Pinellas County Economic Development.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jobs# florida# work from home# healthcare jobs# job site

Comments / 4

Published by

ModernGlobe is a local digital information and content hub staffed by a team of editors, reporters and correspondents from right here in Tampa Bay.

Tampa, FL
848 followers

More from Modern Globe

New Technology in Healthcare — How It's Changing the Industry

The rise of interconnected digital systems has revolutionized healthcare. Technology is today a key driving force for the future of healthcare. And more changes are on the way.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Taste at the Straz Set for April 1

Taste at the Straz is set to return to The Straz in downtown Tampa on April 1. The food tasting event will also have live music, local breweries, and performances by kids from the Patel Conservatory for the Performing Arts. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — or whenever the dance party ends.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Timberline Glamping Company Opens Makes Camping Comfy

If you’ve ever wanted to go camping but didn’t want to sleep on the ground, then you might want to check out Timberline Glamping Company. The company, which has three locations in Georgia, has opened up a new location in Hillsborough River State Park. The company offers hiking, biking, picnicking and kayaking class II rapids, just a short drive away from downtown Tampa.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Esterio Segura Collection Comes to Tampa Museum of Art

A new acquisition is coming to the Tampa Museum of Art's permanent collection. Goodbye My Love represents Esterio Segura’s ongoing exploration of the meaning of airplanes and flight. Good-Bye My Love will be part of the exhibition Prelude: An Introduction to the Permanent Collection on view in the Jean Bacon Divers Gallery.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Snow in September: Kirk Ke Wang Exhibit Coming to Gallery 221

A new exhibit is coming to Gallery 221 at Hillsborough Community College. It's by artist Kirk Ke Wang and is called Snow in September. The exhibit will be on display from March 23 to May 11. There will also be an Opening Reception Thursday, March 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. Kirk Ke Wang will speak at this reception beginning at 6 p.m.

Read full story

WUSF's Longest Table Returns to Bayshore Drive in St. Pete

Tickets will soon be available for the "Longest Table" epicurean gala put on by WUSF Public Media. The event features a table that stretches all the way from the Vinoy hotel to the Museum of Fine Arts along with a fantastic dinner. It will be held on March 30 and the event regularly sells out to capacity. Tickets are already on sale for WUSF members.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County's Open Doors Forum Helps Small Businesses Get in On Government Contracts

For the ninth year, Hillsborough County is hosting the Open Doors Forum. This forum helps small businesses in the region connect and network with large contractors and government agencies. Just last year, Hillsborough County invested $60 million into small minority and women-owned businesses that made the connections necessary to qualify for government contracts. At the Open Doors Forum, businesses will receive all the information they need to jump on this economic train.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is Worth the Trip, Even in the Dead of Summer

This summer the heat is so much it seems like a fool’s errand to spend any time outside. However, ZooTampa at Lowry Park is a great place to beat the heat while spending time outside, among lots of exotic and local animals. ZooTampa has misters, a splash pad, a cool tunnel and a water ride to keep guests comfortable, even in the doldrums of a Central Florida summer. Plus, there are a few exhibits you can go to chill out in the shade and just watch the animals.

Read full story
Pasco County, FL

Nesting shorebirds Take to Gravel Rooftops for Peace and Safety

Nesting shorebirds that historically laid their eggs right on the beach sand find it harder today to complete this annual ritual without human interference. With so many people and dogs on the beaches along the Gulf Coast, the birds will often abandon their nests when disturbed.

Read full story
2 comments
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Park-and-Ride Makes Parking Easier at the Beach

Clearwater and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority are teaming up to make your trip to Clearwater Beach easier this spring break season. Park-and-Ride is a program that offers beach visitors a place to park in a free designated lot, and then ride the trolley to the beach for free. This will be offered from March 1 to April 30.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

John Costin’s Bird Etchings Make Wildlife Come to Life

A new exhibit Tampa Bay History Center will showcase the works of a very original local artist. John Costin’s bird etchings are truly one-of-a-kind. They are life size, scientifically accurate, and made using a unique etching process that Costin has honed over the years. These gorgeous works of art will be on display at the Tampa Bay History Museum from March 4 to October 15. Let’s learn more about the process that brings these Florida flyers to life.

Read full story
Florida State

Audubon Florida Questions USFWS Proposed Removal of Wood Stork

Audubon Florida is concerned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's imminent proposal to remove the Wood Stork from Endangered Species Act protection. The Everglades were once this species’ heartland, supporting massive colonies of this iconic wading bird. Today, the region’s megacolonies are a distant memory and in many seasons, chicks starve in their nests for lack of food due to loss and degradation of wetland habitat.

Read full story
2 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Habitat for Humanity Unveils 12 New Affordable Homes

Among a shortage of affordable homes all across Florida, Hillsborough Habitat for Humanity has unveiled the Silvio Palms Project, which consists of a dozen homes for people making 80% or less of the area median income. The homes have attached garages and are energy and water-efficient. The neighborhood also has new sidewalks, curbs, and a paved entry road along with a newly constructed park play area.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida Soil Test Kits Can Improve Yards and Landscapes

Florida homeowners, landscapers and municipalities now have an easy-to-use, research-based tool to improve growing conditions for lawns and landscapes. UF/IFAS now has their own branded Florida Soil Test Kit Powered by SoilKit. Each kit includes a prepaid shipping label, soil bag, instruction video and a customer care card.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Guided Tours at Tampa International Airport Return

If you’ve ever wondered what things are like behind the scenes at Tampa International Airport, now’s your chance to explore and learn. Guided tours at TPA are resuming after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Fiesta Day Celebrates Ybor's Immigrant Culture

Fiesta Day in Ybor City is a time for food, fun, and relaxation. In the 1800s, it started as a day of rest for Ybor City cigar workers. Now it has become an overall celebration of ethnic diversity. Ybor City will have its 76th Fiesta Day on Saturday, February 25.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Trails That Have the Most Shade

Beat the heat during summer outings by visiting one of several Hillsborough County nature preserves that offer natural shade among hammocks and canopies. Of course, it’s always a good idea to bring your own shade in the way of a hat, and dress for the weather. Also, carry plenty of water and sunscreen.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

What is This? The Seminole Heights Two-Headed Gator.

If you’ve ever been to a restaurant, gallery, store or brewery in Seminole Heights, you’ve probably seen his face. Sorry, faces. The two-headed gator has been a symbol of Seminole Heights since 2014. But the story of this infamous gator is based on has a much longer history.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough FL Nature Tours App Gives Visitors Info About Local Parks

A new Hillsborough County audio tour app is providing visitors with custom-guided tours of the county’s conservation parks and nature preserves. While many hikers love the solitude and quiet of a solo trip through their favorite nature preserve, they often want to learn more from their local park rangers about the flora and fauna that surrounds them. Now, Hillsborough County is providing the best of both worlds with unique audio tours on the new Hillsborough FL Nature Tours app.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy