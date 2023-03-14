Esterio Segura Collection Comes to Tampa Museum of Art

Esterio Segura (Cuban, b. 1970), Goodbye My Love, 2013. Set of three original works. Fiberglass and automobile paint, approximately 165 x 47 Photo by Tampa Museum of Art

A new acquisition is coming to the Tampa Museum of Art's permanent collection. Goodbye My Love represents Esterio Segura’s ongoing exploration of the meaning of airplanes and flight. Good-Bye My Love will be part of the exhibition Prelude: An Introduction to the Permanent Collection on view in the Jean Bacon Divers Gallery.

Goodbye My Love

In describing the series, Segura explained, “In this work, the reference to the airplane hybridizes with a reference to another well-known universal symbol: a simplified image of the heart. This is fused with an easily understood title with several meanings, from the most corny and sentimental to the most controversial, from a political and social standpoint. With this work, I reference the experience of uprooting, nostalgia, memory, loss. How we experience the breakdown of everything we love.”

Who is Esterio Segura?

Esterio Segura is a contemporary artist from Cuba. Segura was born in the city of Havana in 1970. Segura has become well known for his dynamic and thought-provoking sculptures, installations, and paintings. His work often explores themes of cultural identity, history, and social commentary. He uses a range of media to communicate his ideas.

Segura's work is found throughout the world, including in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. He has also won numerous awards for his contributions to contemporary art.

More about the Tampa Museum of Art

The museum is home to a vast collection of modern and contemporary art. As well as exhibitions from local, national, and international artists. The museum's permanent collection features over 8,000 works of art, including paintings, sculptures, and photographs. One of the highlights of the museum is its impressive collection of ancient Greek and Roman artifacts, which includes sculptures, pottery, and jewelry. The Tampa Museum of Art also offers educational programs, workshops, and events for visitors of all ages. With its stunning architecture, diverse collection, and engaging programs, the Tampa Museum of Art is a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts and cultural enthusiasts alike.