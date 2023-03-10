WUSF's Longest Table Returns to Bayshore Drive in St. Pete

Longest Table (2017) Photo by WUSF Public Media

Tickets will soon be available for the "Longest Table" epicurean gala put on by WUSF Public Media. The event features a table that stretches all the way from the Vinoy hotel to the Museum of Fine Arts along with a fantastic dinner. It will be held on March 30 and the event regularly sells out to capacity. Tickets are already on sale for WUSF members.

WUSF's Longest Table

WUSF’s Longest Table is an annual fundraiser that benefits WUSF Public Media. Guests can select now from a wide range of amazing restaurants. The event will close Bayshore Drive, and a table will stretch from the Vinoy hotel to the Museum of Fine Arts with upwards of 1,000 people. Chefs from each restaurant then serve a gourmet four-course meal paired with fine wines to their segment of the table.

All funds raised go to support public broadcasting along Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the National Public Radio station WUSF 89.7 which broadcasts shows such as “Morning Edition” and “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” as well as Florida’s classical music station, WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

“We are thrilled to host this wonderful outdoor event where we can gather together to enjoy these fabulous restaurants in a beautiful setting – all while supporting the mission of public media,” said WUSF Public Media General Manager JoAnn Urofsky. “We have an outstanding lineup of restaurants this year and we’re encouraging our listeners and supporters to secure their tickets quickly.”

WUSF members will have the first choice of tickets starting today, followed by tickets available to the public on March 14. Guests can select their preferred restaurant at www.wusflongesttable.org or by calling (800) 661-0823. To ensure that you sit 3with your companion or friends, be sure to pick tickets from the same restaurant.

Here are some of the taking part restaurants this year:

Click here for more information and frequently asked questions.

What is WUSF?

WUSF Public Media is a well-respected and trusted public media organization based in Tampa, Florida. It has a mission to provide high-quality content to its viewers and listeners. WUSF offers a diverse range of programming, including news, culture, entertainment, and education. Their radio station broadcasts on 89.7 FM, while their television channel is available to viewers throughout the Tampa Bay area.

In addition to their traditional broadcast channels, WUSF Public Media also has a robust online presence, with a website that offers a wealth of information and resources. Their website features news articles, podcasts, videos, and other