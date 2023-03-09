Hillsborough County's Open Doors Forum Helps Small Businesses Get in On Government Contracts

Open Doors Forum Photo by Hillsborough County Government

For the ninth year, Hillsborough County is hosting the Open Doors Forum. This forum helps small businesses in the region connect and network with large contractors and government agencies. Just last year, Hillsborough County invested $60 million into small minority and women-owned businesses that made the connections necessary to qualify for government contracts. At the Open Doors Forum, businesses will receive all the information they need to jump on this economic train.

Hillsborough County's Open Doors Forum

The goal of the forum is part of an economic development initiative designed to increase access to participation in local government purchasing contracts. The forum is organized by Hillsborough County’s Disadvantaged Minority/Disadvantaged Women Business Enterprise and Small Business Encouragement (SBE) programs.

“If your business has something to sell that the county might want to buy, you can get a table,” said Teresa Kempa, manager of the programs. She said Open Doors is a hugely popular event that draws a couple hundred small businesses each year.

“We started this event because a lot of our firms don’t know how to get in touch with the right person to get that contract, or to get work,” she said. Sometimes, it’s all about timing.

“Anyone that can help a small business, we want them there. We have a mix of our partners, for example, other governmental agencies, Moffitt Cancer Center, the City of Tampa, the University of South Florida, HART (Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority) and other big companies like TECO (Tampa Electric Co.). There are large construction contractors that work with the county, such as Turner Construction and Kimmins Construction. We have banks that work primarily with business lending, like TD Bank and Suncoast Federal Credit Union, which has a micro-loan program, and sometimes that is all you need.”

Getting their foot in the door

These companies may find an open door with the school district, the City of St. Petersburg or another company setting up a table at Open Doors. Some companies even offer more training and help for businesses. For instance, each year Turner Construction puts on an academy for small contractors to get them qualified to work as sub-contractors on their construction projects.

Or some companies can start out as subs or get involved in a program like the Kimmins mentorship program. This program will teach them how to get on board for government contracts.

“Another firm got a micro-loan to purchase some new equipment, which enabled them to bid on projects they could not otherwise bid on,” Kempa said. “Sometimes, that is all they need is $20,000 to make payroll during a project or buy new equipment.”

Every agency involved in the forum spends a lot of money each year not only on construction projects, but on procuring services such as janitorial work or for park equipment.

“It is like a reverse trade show,” Kempa said. “All these companies have the tables and our small businesses come in and go from table to table and make all these connections. Every connection is an opportunity.”

Forum atendees

The forum is extremely popular and has grown exponentially, she said. There is no charge to attend the forum.

To date, Hillsborough County has certified approximately 1,000 minority/women and small businesses to work in government procurement for the county. Some of the representatives who will be in attendance include:

Hillsborough County Aviation Authority

Hillsborough County Public Schools

Pinesllas County

City of St. Petersburg

Small business loan specialists

Bond agencies

General Contractors

Financial Institutions

Any small business offering a service one of these agencies might need can register and attend. This is your chance to mingle and exchange ideas with hundreds of other business owners.

The Open Doors Forum takes place April 13, at the Egypt Shrine Center, 5017 E. Washington St., Tampa from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Those who wish to attend can register online.