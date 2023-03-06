Clearwater Park-and-Ride Makes Parking Easier at the Beach

Clearwater parking Photo by PSTA

Clearwater and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority are teaming up to make your trip to Clearwater Beach easier this spring break season. Park-and-Ride is a program that offers beach visitors a place to park in a free designated lot, and then ride the trolley to the beach for free. This will be offered from March 1 to April 30.

Clearwater park-and-ride

Parking is free any day of the week at the former Clearwater City Hall location, 112 S. Osceola Ave. From there you can ride the troller for free by boarding at the Clearwater Beach Transit Center or the Clearwater Beach Marina. Return service to the parking lot boards at the Clearwater Beach Marina, 25 Causeway Blvd. in Clearwater. This service begins March 1 and runs through April 30.

Here is some more information about the trolley service:

Monday through Thursday, every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday to Sunday, every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 10 p.m. on Sundays

Additional parking is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

310 Court St. (available Fridays after 6 p.m. and anytime Saturday and Sunday)

450 Oak Avenue

440 Court St.

"Clearwater Beach continues to thrive as one of the top destinations in the state of Florida. While there is plenty of room to spread out over three miles of our sugar sand beaches, finding a place to park your vehicle can be challenging at times,” said Lisa Chandler. She's the operator of the Pier 60 concessions and founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival. “Alternative modes of transportation like the Jolley Trolley, buses and water taxi services are crucial to the success of our barrier-island economy and vitality. They offer a convenient, cost-effective way to experience the best of Clearwater Beach.”

More than 50,000 vehicles drive through the Clearwater Beach roundabout on a typical spring break day. This is the fifth year PSTA and the city have partnered to provide enhanced public transportation services. It's a great alternative to driving and parking at the beach.

Click here for more information about beach parking.