Florida Soil Test Kits Can Improve Yards and Landscapes

Soil Test KitPhoto byUF/IFAS

Florida homeowners, landscapers and municipalities now have an easy-to-use, research-based tool to improve growing conditions for lawns and landscapes. UF/IFAS now has their own branded Florida Soil Test Kit Powered by SoilKit. Each kit includes a prepaid shipping label, soil bag, instruction video and a customer care card.

What is a soil test kit?

A soil test kit is a device or set of tools that allows you to measure various properties of soil. This includes things such as pH level, nutrient content, and composition. Gardeners, farmers, and other individuals who need to assess the quality of soil for growing plants or crops commonly used soil test kits. Using a soil test kit can help you optimize your soil's health and fertility. It can also lead to more successful and productive gardening or farming.

“The results users receive are not just tailored to their exact landscape, but it also takes into account their broader location, so that information like local fertilizer ban periods are accounted for,” said Bryan Unruh. He's a UF/IFAS turfgrass scientist and Extension specialist. “We want Florida’s lawns and landscapes to thrive in a way that also protects our waterways and environment.”

The UF/IFAS Soil Test Kit Powered by SoilKit

Using the test kit is simple. Users first register their kits at SoilKit.com. This helps target location-based requirements in addition to allowing the user to provide the needed contact information for receiving the results. The next step is to collect the soil sample in the provided bag before sending it to the testing laboratory for analysis. After the lab receives the sample, results are returned via email within one to two business days.

“It is important that AgriTech partner with Florida scientists who specialize in the unique growing conditions of Florida,” said Christina Woerner McInnis. She's CEO of AgriTech Corp. “UF/IFAS Extension already reaches every corner of the state. And now we’re able to bring SoilKit and appropriate plant nutrition to the people who want to best care for their lawns and landscapes.”

Portions of the kit’s proceeds are allocated to the UF/IFAS Turfgrass Science Program and the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program. This supports graduate student education and in-service training of county Extension agents and program assistants.

In addition to the SoilKits available at local UF/IFAS Extension offices and the SoilKit website, the kits will soon be available at additional retailers.

