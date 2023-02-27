Guided Tours at Tampa International Airport Return

Tampa International Airport Photo by Josh Golger

If you’ve ever wondered what things are like behind the scenes at Tampa International Airport, now’s your chance to explore and learn. Guided tours at TPA are resuming after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TPA is proud to resume tours that will cover the history, structure and design of TPA, as well as other more specific topics. These tours are complimentary, held daily and can accommodate up to 40 people.

Guided tours at Tampa International Airport

Here are some of the tours resuming:

Self-Guided Tour Program – This is perfect for guests with younger children or those who want to take a more leisurely look at the Airport’s points of interest.

– This is perfect for guests with younger children or those who want to take a more leisurely look at the Airport’s points of interest. Scavenger Hunts – If you’re looking for a fun and fast-paced activity that promotes teamwork while learning about the Airport, consider signing up for a scavenger hunt.

– If you’re looking for a fun and fast-paced activity that promotes teamwork while learning about the Airport, consider signing up for a scavenger hunt. Airfield Tour Program – Take a ride on our 20-passenger mini-bus and learn all there is to know about the daily operations on the airfield.

– Take a ride on our 20-passenger mini-bus and learn all there is to know about the daily operations on the airfield. Guided Tour Program – This walking tour of the Main Terminal follows the path of arriving and departing passengers while showcasing the Airport’s history, design, and unique features.

– This walking tour of the Main Terminal follows the path of arriving and departing passengers while showcasing the Airport’s history, design, and unique features. Public Art Tours –TPA has an impressive Public Art Program incorporating murals, tapestries and sculptures. Learn more about the artists and their vision for these original works designed to inspire travelers.

–TPA has an impressive Public Art Program incorporating murals, tapestries and sculptures. Learn more about the artists and their vision for these original works designed to inspire travelers. Sustainability Tours – Come check out TPA’s efforts to preserve and protect our people, planet and prosperity for generations to come.

Tour guide and Guest Services receptionist Darius Hughbanks had a few tips for tour guests: Wear comfortable shoes, pack lightly and be prepared to learn.

Related: Inside Look at TPA’s Sustainable Landscaping

“I love meeting new people and showing them around the Airport,” Hughbanks said. “It’s like my home and people who take a tour become a part of our family. There’s so much more to airports than just planes and shops, and we love our community to know more about us.”

The best way to book a guided tour is to email Hughbanks at dhughbanks@tampaairport.com or call Guest Services at 813-870-8759.