Hillsborough FL Nature Tours App Gives Visitors Info About Local Parks

Audio tour QR code Photo by Hillsborough County Parks

A new Hillsborough County audio tour app is providing visitors with custom-guided tours of the county’s conservation parks and nature preserves. While many hikers love the solitude and quiet of a solo trip through their favorite nature preserve, they often want to learn more from their local park rangers about the flora and fauna that surrounds them. Now, Hillsborough County is providing the best of both worlds with unique audio tours on the new Hillsborough FL Nature Tours app.

Now, residents can enjoy a quiet solo hike and have all of their questions answered through the audio tour. This allows visitors to access information about the park without having to visit the offices or do their own research prior to their park visit. This also expands access to guided tours for all Hillsborough County residents and visitors without the need for reservations or a planned excursion.

Hillsborough FL Nature Tours App

The app includes maps of the conservation parks and nature preserves and uses GPS to show visitors where they are. As a person approaches a specific area, the app brings up photos and an audio tour explaining what the parkgoer is seeing. At Lettuce Lake Conservation Park, for example, the app includes photos and information from eight points in the park, giving visitors details about everything from alligators and the park’s observation tower to roseate spoonbills and the ancient cypress trees throughout the park.

The idea for the app was first developed during the pandemic when parks were open but guided tours were closed in favor of social distancing. Many residents missed the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the parks, which is why development for the app began swiftly and was launched in early 2022.

Residents have three ways they can use the audio tours:

Download the app for free from your device’s app store and listen to each stop (Type in Hillsborough FL Nature Tours in the app store to find.)

Use the QR code on the signs at each site

Go to the drop-down menu in the app for photos and text. This is particularly useful for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

Now, residents and tourists can enjoy audio tours at 14 different Hillsborough County nature preserves and conservation parks.

Audio tour locations

The parks and preserves with audio tours include the following: