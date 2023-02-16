Tampa, FL

FMoPA Partners with TPA for 2023 International Photography Competition

Modern Globe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0kRP_0ko7aiw700
InvitationPhoto byPhoto Credit: Fenqiang (Frank) Liu, "Invitation", 2020

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is calling for entries for the 2023 International Photography Competition. This competition is a showcase of the best in photography from around the world. It’s open to all photographers, regardless of experience or location.

2023 International Photography Competition

FMOPA is seeking entries that capture the beauty, emotion, and diversity of the world in which we live. Whether you concentrate in landscape, portrait, documentary, street, or any other genre, this is the time to submit your best work.

The winning photographs from this competition will be hosted at an exhibition at Tampa International Airport. Winners will also receive prizes donated from sponsors. Some of the sponsors this year include Publix, Target, and Amalie Motor Oil.

Best In Competition winner this year will win a grand prize of $1,000. The 8 Best in Category will win $100 in goods or services. The 24 winners will be exhibited in a group exhibition at Tampa International Airport.

There are eight categories to submit under:

  • People/Portraits
  • Places/Landscape
  • Nature/Science/Animals
  • Documentation/Photojournalism
  • Still Life
  • Abstract Photography
  • Conceptual Photography
  • Plane/Air Travel Photography

This is a great opportunity to showcase your work to a global audience and have your work seen by the nearly 60,000 visitors the airport welcomes every day.

Since the exhibit will be at the Tampa International Airport this year, pictures of nudity (however tasteful it may be) and excessive violence will not be eligible to win.

Don’t miss this chance to have your work seen by a wide range of photography enthusiasts and professionals. The deadline for entries is April 10, 2023.

Click here for more information about the competition.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2023 International Photography# florida museum of photographic# FMoPA# arts and culture# tampa bay

Comments / 0

Published by

ModernGlobe is a local digital information and content hub staffed by a team of editors, reporters and correspondents from right here in Tampa Bay.

Tampa, FL
778 followers

More from Modern Globe

Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough FL Nature Tours App Gives Visitors Info About Local Parks

A new Hillsborough County audio tour app is providing visitors with custom-guided tours of the county’s conservation parks and nature preserves. While many hikers love the solitude and quiet of a solo trip through their favorite nature preserve, they often want to learn more from their local park rangers about the flora and fauna that surrounds them. Now, Hillsborough County is providing the best of both worlds with unique audio tours on the new Hillsborough FL Nature Tours app.

Read full story
Florida State

Solar United Neighbors Helps Homeowners Embrace Solar

There is a national group making inroads in Florida that is helping people go solar. For those who have considered installing solar panels at home, or just want more information on how it all works, Solar United Neighbors is offering help for free.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Want To Be a Lifeguard in Pinellas County?

Swim season in just around the corner, and Pinellas County is looking for seasonal lifeguards to ensure the public health and safety of the community. Individuals who enjoy helping the public in a fast-paced, detail-oriented role should apply. Positions are available for full-time or part-time seasonal employment. Pay starts at $18 per hour for new lifeguards and up to $19.57 per hour for returning senior-level lifeguards.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Gasparilla International Film Festival Draws Hundreds of Submissions

The Gasparilla International Film Festival is reaching new heights. This year has seen more than 600 submissions and more international submissions than in previous years. Numerous films on nature and some with LGBTQ themes are also in the mix.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Brown Pelican Entanglements a Worrying Issue in Tampa Bay

Brown Pelicans are still successfully nesting in Tampa Bay, but the population is not increasing. The theory on why this is the case focuses on the interaction between the birds and fishing line.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Scrub Jay Models Importance of Loving Family, Close Friends

An extraordinary type of bird found only in the Sunshine State may be exemplary models when it comes to the importance of two things that are vital to longterm health and happiness among humans: family time and socializing with others. Researchers from the Archbold Biologoical Station in Florida recently studied the Florida scrub jay. They made some fascinating discoveries about their unique, human-like behavior.

Read full story
6 comments
Tampa, FL

History Comes to Life at Henry B. Plant Museum

When you visit the Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa, you are certainly taking a step back in time. The museum itself is inside the south wing of what was once the Tampa Bay Hotel. And if you visit the museum on a Sunday afternoon, you will feel even more immersed. Upstairs/Downstairs at the Henry B. Plant Museum are performances that bring turn-of–the-century Tampa Bay Hotel staff members and guests to life and let visitors experience what life was really like in the grand hotel.

Read full story
Florida State

How to Make Your Backyard Friendly for Native Florida Wildlife

Many Florida residents are building their backyards for more eco-friendly activities during the summer. If you want your backyard to be a place to learn about native Florida wildlife and connect to nature, follow these tips.

Read full story
21 comments
Tampa, FL

Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to Life

A public art project is bringing back the sounds of Ybor City. Ybor Speaks is a public art project created to celebrate the immigrant experience in Ybor City. The sound instillation in Centennial Park welcomes you to Ybor City through immersive soundscapes and audio vignettes, and histories and memoirs read aloud. You can hear audio from the boom town of the 1890s through the creative revival of the 1980s.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

Two local St. Pete puppies are going to make their national television debut next month. Nancy and Max will take the field as they play for Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX. Nancy and Max were rescued by a local animal rescue group, Compassion Kind of St. Petersburg. Both dogs will play for Team Ruff. Nancy will also serve as a team cheerleader.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.

Read full story
2 comments
Sarasota County, FL

WUSF Extends Coverage to Sarasota and Manatee Counties

WUSF Public Media and the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation have hired Eric Garwood as Executive Editor of the CNC — Community News Collaborative. This independent journalism collaboration will expand coverage of news in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. In a time of media deserts and eroding resources in the news industry, this will deliver free, comprehensive and impactful journalism to people living in these counties.

Read full story
Oxford, FL

Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford Exchange

For anyone with a romantic bent and a little creativity, Sunday at the Oxford Exchange is a big day. The restaurant and bookstore has teamed up with the Henry B. Plant Museum for the annual creation of homemade valentines at Oxford Exchange. This event allows people to partake in a dying tradition — the creation of homemade valentines. Tea and light fare will be served during the event.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft Beer

Few words go better together than craft beer and Tampa Bay. But a notable lack of diversity in the industry could one day pose a threat to craft beer’s future. That’s why filmmaker Aaron Hosé set out to explore diversity and changes within the industry. In his film One Pint at a Time,he follows brewers as they overcome obstacles and stereotypes in order to open the breweries of their dreams.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

See Vintage Photographs from Italy at The Tampa Museum of Art

A new exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art will show gorgeous vintage photographs from Italy this spring. The exhibit, aptly titled Travels In Italy, will feature photos of Italy's most popular cultural draws. These photos show the beauty of Italy before modernization. The exhibit will be on display until July 9.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms for throwback games in 2023. The fan-favorite colors can make a return since the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. But why did the Bucs get rid of their classic colors in the first place? Let’s dig into the history:

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay

It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Urban Harvest Teaches Self-Sufficiency Anywhere

Elise Pickett knows a thing or two about gardening. She’s a third-generation Floridian and has been teaching locals how to grow their own food for the past 10 years. After learning about how the current food systems affect our health, she started growing her own veggies for her family. Soon her personal journey expanded outwards, and she opened The Urban Harvest, a resource for people who want to start taking control of their food and where it comes from.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy