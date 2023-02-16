FMoPA Partners with TPA for 2023 International Photography Competition

Invitation Photo by Photo Credit: Fenqiang (Frank) Liu, "Invitation", 2020

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is calling for entries for the 2023 International Photography Competition. This competition is a showcase of the best in photography from around the world. It’s open to all photographers, regardless of experience or location.

2023 International Photography Competition

FMOPA is seeking entries that capture the beauty, emotion, and diversity of the world in which we live. Whether you concentrate in landscape, portrait, documentary, street, or any other genre, this is the time to submit your best work.

The winning photographs from this competition will be hosted at an exhibition at Tampa International Airport. Winners will also receive prizes donated from sponsors. Some of the sponsors this year include Publix, Target, and Amalie Motor Oil.

Best In Competition winner this year will win a grand prize of $1,000. The 8 Best in Category will win $100 in goods or services. The 24 winners will be exhibited in a group exhibition at Tampa International Airport.

There are eight categories to submit under:

People/Portraits

Places/Landscape

Nature/Science/Animals

Documentation/Photojournalism

Still Life

Abstract Photography

Conceptual Photography

Plane/Air Travel Photography

This is a great opportunity to showcase your work to a global audience and have your work seen by the nearly 60,000 visitors the airport welcomes every day.

Since the exhibit will be at the Tampa International Airport this year, pictures of nudity (however tasteful it may be) and excessive violence will not be eligible to win.

Don’t miss this chance to have your work seen by a wide range of photography enthusiasts and professionals. The deadline for entries is April 10, 2023.

Click here for more information about the competition.